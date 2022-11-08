Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mouton's Bistro & Bar Cedar Park

836 Reviews

$$

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd

#104

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Big Swig Sparkling Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.99

Kd Soda

$1.99

Tea (unsweet)

$2.99

Tea (Sweet)

$2.99

Peach Mango Tea

$3.99

Orange Juice (16oz)

$3.50

Orange Juice (24oz)

$4.98

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee (in house)

$2.99

Coffee To Go (12oz)

$1.99

Coffee To Go (24oz)

$2.99

Hot Choco

$2.49

Water

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mouton's second location is in Cedar Park, Texas, tucked in at the corner of Lakeline and Cypress Creek. The Mouton Family opened the doors on February 1st 2018. The new location has a larger bar and patio with the same menu, cooked and served by many of the same staff that have been serving Leander for years.

Website

Location

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, #104, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery
Mouton's Bistro & Bar image
Mouton's Bistro & Bar image
Mouton's Bistro & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Ramen512
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Cypress Creek Road Ste 300 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Salerno Cucina Italiana - 1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120
orange star4.3 • 155
1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant - 2011 Little Elm Trail #106, Cedar Park, Texas 78613
orange starNo Reviews
2011 Little Elm Trail #106 cedar park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Gino's Italian Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 181
1525 Cypress Creek Road Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1540 Cypress Creek Rd. Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cedar Park

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 059 - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 607
1335 E Whitestone Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cedar Park
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston