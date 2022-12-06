DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641

  • Home
Breakfast

Idli (3pc)

Idli (3pc)

$5.99

Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made of fermented rice & lentil batter and served with peanut and sambar.

Babai Idli (Ghee&Karam) 3pc

Babai Idli (Ghee&Karam) 3pc

$6.99

Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made of fermented rice & lentil batter and served with ghee karam, peanut and sambar.

Vada (2 pc)

Vada (2 pc)

$5.99

Vada is a category of savoury fried snacks. These are made with Urad dal, Onion, Chili, Ginger, salt served with Chutneys and Sambar

Mysore Bonda (3pc)

Mysore Bonda (3pc)

$5.99

It is a deep fried food made with Green chillies (finely chopped), Cumin seeds, Ginger (chopped) , Salt, Yoghurt(curd), Rice flour, Maida/all purpose flour and served with Peanut and Ginger.

Poori Bhaji (2pc)

Poori Bhaji (2pc)

$7.99

Puri is a deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour and served with aloo curry or chole curry

Chole Batura(2pc)

Chole Batura(2pc)

$7.99

It is a combination of chana masala and bhatura, a deep-fried bread made from maida.

Sambhar Idli (2pc)

Sambhar Idli (2pc)

$7.99

Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made of fermented rice & lentil batter and dipped in sambar.

Sambar Vada (2pc)

Sambar Vada (2pc)

$7.99

Vada is a category of savoury fried snacks. These are made with Urad dal, Onion, Chili, Ginger, salt and dipped in Sambar.

Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$6.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice and served with Peanut and Sambar.

Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice. Served with Peanut, Samabar and Masala curry.

Onion Dosa

Onion Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and Onion. Served with Peanut, Samabar.

Ghee Roast Dosa

Ghee Roast Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and roasted with ghee. Served with Peanut, Samabar.

Cheese Dosa

Cheese Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and cheese. Served with Peanut, Samabar.

Chocolate Dosa

Chocolate Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and Choclate.

Egg Dosa

Egg Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and Egg. Served with Peanut chutney and Samabar.

Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and spice masala. Served with Peanut chutney, Samabar and Masala curry.

Utappam

Utappam

$7.99

Utappam made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice, Tomato, Onion. Served with Peanut chutney and Samabar.

Paneer Dosa

Paneer Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice, Paneer. Served with Peanut chutney, Samabar.

Karam Dosa

Karam Dosa

$7.99

Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice, karam powder. Served with Peanut chutney, Samabar.

Snacks

Punugulu (10pc)

Punugulu (10pc)

$4.99

A deep fried snack made with Rice, Urad Dal, Green Chilli, Ginger, Onion and other spices. (Served with peanut chutney)

Onion Pakoda

Onion Pakoda

$2.99

A Deep fried snack made with gram flour, salt, spices and main ingredient is onion.

Cut Mirchi (5Pc)

Cut Mirchi (5Pc)

$2.99

Deep fried snack made with gramflour and chillies ( Double fried).

Mirchi Bajji (2Pc)

Mirchi Bajji (2Pc)

$2.99

Fried snack made with gramflour and chillies.

Mirchi Bajji (Onionstuffed 2pc)

Mirchi Bajji (Onionstuffed 2pc)

$3.99

A spicy snack prepared with green chilli and stuffed with onion and peanuts.

Samosa (1 Pc)

Samosa (1 Pc)

$1.99

Deep fried pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.

Onion Samosa ( 6 Pcs )

Onion Samosa ( 6 Pcs )

$4.99

Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made with samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.

Onion Samosa (3Pc)

Onion Samosa (3Pc)

$2.99

Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made with samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.

Corn Samosa 6 Pcs

Corn Samosa 6 Pcs

$4.99

This recipe has a filling of corn and fragrant spices.

Corn Samosa 3 Pcs

Corn Samosa 3 Pcs

$2.99

This recipe has a filling of corn and fragrant spices .

Veggi Puff (Pattie)

Veggi Puff (Pattie)

$1.99

Savory snack made with puff pastry sheets and Mixed vegetables. It has a flaky outer layer and flavorful paneer filling.

Paneer Puff (Pattie)

Paneer Puff (Pattie)

$2.99

Savory snack made with puff pastry sheets and paneer (Indian cottage cheese). It has a flaky outer layer and flavorful paneer filling.

Egg Puff (Pattie)

Egg Puff (Pattie)

$2.99

The egg puffs have a fluffy, buttery crust with a gooey, savory egg and masala interior.

Chaat Corner

Papri chaat

Papri chaat

$7.99

Papri Chaat includes Vatana, Potatoes, Various chutneys, Yogurt, Papdi, Sev and is garnished with Coriander.

Aloo tikki

Aloo tikki

$7.99

Aloo Tikki Chaat is a delicious and lip-smacking Indian street food made with crispy aloo tikki (potato patties), yogurt, chutneys, sev, and spices. Chutneys and spice powders are added to spruce up the flavorings of this Aloo Tikki chaat. Sev adds a nice crunch, and coriander leaves are added for a herby punch

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Samosa chat is made of Chana Masala and popular toppings include tamarind and cilantro chutney with additional spices. Garnished with Corriander.

Bhel Poori

Bhel Poori

$7.99

A popular savoury street snack recipe made with puffed rice, finely chopped veggies and chaat chutneys.

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri

$7.99

Made from deep fried puris which are stuffed with Chat curry, onions, chutneys and yoghurt.

Vada Pav (2Pcs)

Vada Pav (2Pcs)

$7.99

VadaPav is mumbai special chat item, a deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun (pav) sliced almost in half through the middle. Bun is dressed with Garlic, oil and special chilli powder and spcies.

Sev Puri

Sev Puri

$7.99

Made from deep fried puris which are stuffed with Chat curry, onions, chutneys and sev.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$7.99

Small puri balls filled with spiced Chat curry , a specially made spiced water and onions.

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Pav Bhaji is made of a spicy mashed vegetable curry served topped with a dollop of butter along with soft butter-toasted dinner rolls, crunchy onions, and lemon.

Vegetarian - Appetezers

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$10.99

Mushroom sauteed in house made sauce along with peppers and onions

Gobi 65

Gobi 65

$9.99

Cauliflowers marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.

Idli 65

Idli 65

$8.99

Idlis are marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.

Chili Baby Corn

Chili Baby Corn

$9.99

Baby Corn coated with batter deep fried Cottage Cheese Cubes Saused and tossed in house made sauce.

Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

$10.99

Deep fried soft cottage cheese cubes, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Chili Gobi

Chili Gobi

$9.99

Deep fried Gobi, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Veg Manchuria

Veg Manchuria

$10.99

Vegitable balls marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.

Gobi Manchuria

Gobi Manchuria

$9.99

Cauliflower florates are marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.

Paneer Manchuria

Paneer Manchuria

$10.99

Cotton Cheese balls are marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.

Gobi 555

Gobi 555

$9.99

Deep fried Cauliflower florates tossed in a spicy herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic.

Paneer 555

Paneer 555

$10.99

Fried cotton Cheese strips tossed in a spicy, herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic.

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$10.99

Cotton Cheese balls are marinated in a Gram flour, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.

Paneer 65

Paneer 65

$10.99

Cotton Cheese cubes are marinated in a House made spices , Sauce and deep fried.

Gobi 65 Dry

Gobi 65 Dry

$9.99

Cauliflowers marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.

Appetezers - Non Vegetarian

Andhra Kodi Vepudu (Bonless +$1)

Andhra Kodi Vepudu (Bonless +$1)

$10.99

Kodi Vepudu is a fried chicken recipe in which the chicken is marinated in Indian spices and cooked.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$10.99

Chicken is marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.

Chicken Majestic

Chicken Majestic

$10.99

Deep fried Chicken tossed with Indian Spices.

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$10.99

Deep fried Chicken, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Chicken Pepper Fry

Chicken Pepper Fry

$10.99

Boiled Chicken sauteed in house made sauce along with peppers and onions.

Chicken Manchuria

Chicken Manchuria

$11.99

Chicken is marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.

Chicken Fry

Chicken Fry

$10.99

Deep fried Chicken, tossed in homemade Spices and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Chicken 555

Chicken 555

$10.99

Deep fried Chicken tossed in a spicy herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$10.99

Fresh cut Chicken Pieces dipped in Chickpea batter and deep fried.

Green Chilli Chicken

Green Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Deep fried Chicken, tossed in housemade Green chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Double Omlete (2 eggs)

Double Omlete (2 eggs)

$7.99

An omelette is a dish made from beaten eggs, fried with butter or oil in a frying pan.

Apollo FIsh

Apollo FIsh

$12.99
Chili Fish

Chili Fish

$12.99

Deep fried Fish, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$12.99

Deep fried Fish, tossed in homemade Spices and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Tava Fish

Tava Fish

$14.99

Tava Fish fry recipe made with fresh spices and masala with a tang of lemon.

Chili Shrimp

Chili Shrimp

$13.99

Deep fried strimp, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Shrimp Fry

Shrimp Fry

$13.99

Deep fried Shrimp, tossed in homemade Spices and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Chilli Goat

Chilli Goat

$18.99

Deep fried Goat, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.

Goat Pepper Fry

Goat Pepper Fry

$18.99

Boiled Goat sauteed in house made sauce along with peppers and onions.

Entree - Vegetarian

Paneer Burji

Paneer Burji

$11.99

Paneer Bhurji is scrambled Indian cottage cheese with onion, tomatoes and spices.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Paneer Tikka Masala is made of Indian cottage cheese, onions and peppers are marinated with yogurt and spices, grilled and then tossed in a creamy tomato based curry.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$11.99

Paneer butter masala is made of a rich & creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, and butter.

Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$11.99

Kadai Paneer is made of paneer and bell peppers are cooked in a spicy masala

Palak Panner

Palak Panner

$11.99

Palak Paneer is made with succulent Paneer cubes (Indian cottage cheese) in a smooth spinach sauce and Homemade spice powders.

Methi Paneer

Methi Paneer

$11.99

Methi paneer is a curry featuring Indian cottage cheese, fenugreek leaves, spices, onions and tomatoes.

Navaratan Kurma

Navaratan Kurma

$10.99

Creamy and decadent Navratan Korma is a rich dish made with an assortment of veggies by adding Homemade Spices.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$11.99

Malai Kofta is a curried vegetarian dish consisting of crisp fried paneer koftas (fried balls) served with a creamy, smooth and rich sauce/curry.

Kofta Butter Masala

Kofta Butter Masala

$11.99

The Kofta's which are basically balls made out of minced veggies and spices that are deep/shallow fried and then added to a tangy, creamy, butter and spicy onion tomato base curry.

Kadai Veg

Kadai Veg

$10.99

Vibrant Veg Kadai gravy is filled with rich flavors, aromatic spices and vegetables.

Bagara Baigan

Bagara Baigan

$10.99

Bagara Baingan is a curry made with small eggplants in a tangy, creamy gravy made with coconut, peanuts, sesame seeds, tamarind, and Indian spices.

Kadai Bendi

Kadai Bendi

$10.99

Fried okra are mixed with spicy, flavorful onion-tomato kadai masala.

Dal Makhni

Dal Makhni

$10.99

Dal makhani is made of whole black lentils & red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter & cream.

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$9.99

Dal Tadka is made of cooked spiced lentils are finished with a tempering made of ghee/ oil and spices.

Amritsar Chana Masala

Amritsar Chana Masala

$10.99

Amritsar Chana Masala curry made with Chickpeas, freshly powdered spices, onions, tomatoes and herbs.

Mushroom Masala

Mushroom Masala

$10.99

Mushroom masala curry made with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spices & herbs.

Fresh Sambhar (16 oz)

Fresh Sambhar (16 oz)

$4.99

Sambar is a delicious thick lentil stew made with Toor dal aka lentils, mixed vegetables, tamarind & a special spice powder .

Entree - Non Vegetarian

Egg Curry (3 Eggs)

Egg Curry (3 Eggs)

$10.99

Egg curry is a comforting Indian dish of curried eggs. It is basically made with hard boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, whole & ground spices and herbs.

Anda Burji (Egg Burji)

Anda Burji (Egg Burji)

$10.99

Egg Bhurji (Anda Bhurji) is made with scrambled eggs. Packed with flavors and spices.

Egg Pulusu (3 Eggs)

$10.99

Hard boiled eggs are cooked in a tamarind sauce, by adding Indian spices powder.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$11.99

It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$11.99

Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce.

Chicken Curry (Bone-in)

Chicken Curry (Bone-in)

$11.99

chicken curry (Bone in) is where chicken is cooked with freshly ground spices.

Chicken Curry (Boneless)

Chicken Curry (Boneless)

$11.99

Chicken curry(Boneless) is where chicken is cooked with freshly ground spices.

Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$11.99

Kadai chicken is a delicious, spicy & flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.

Chicken Chettinad

Chicken Chettinad

$11.99

Chicken Chettinad made of Chicken pieces cooked in aromatic chettinad spiced gravy.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$11.99

Chicken vindaloo is made by cooking chicken and Potato in vindaloo spice paste.

Methi Chicken

Methi Chicken

$11.99

Methi chicken is a delicious dish made by cooking chicken with fenugreek leaves aka methi, onions, tomatoes & spices.

Gongura Chicken

Gongura Chicken

$11.99

Gongura Chicken where chicken is cooked in roselle leaves, spices, onions and herbs.

Andhra Chicken Curry

Andhra Chicken Curry

$11.99

Andhra Chicken curry is where chicken is cooked with freshly ground spices.

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$13.99

Goat Curry is where Goat is cooked with freshly ground spices.

Gongura Goat Curry

Gongura Goat Curry

$14.99

Gongura Goat where Goat is cooked in roselle leaves, spices, onions and herbs.

Bread

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor.

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.00

It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and traditionally cooked in tandoor.

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$2.49

It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and traditionally cooked in tandoor and butter is added .

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.99

It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and Garlic is added, traditionally cooked in tandoor.

Bullet Naan (Green Chilli)

Bullet Naan (Green Chilli)

$3.99

It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and Green Chili is added, traditionally cooked in tandoor.

Lacha Paratha

Lacha Paratha

$3.99

Laccha paratha is a unique flatbread which can be made with wheat flour. It is fried with ghee and becomes crispy and flaky.

Bread Basket(Plain,Butter,Garlic,Bullet 1EA)

Bread Basket(Plain,Butter,Garlic,Bullet 1EA)

$9.99

It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and traditionally cooked in tandoor.

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Aloo paratha is made using unleavened dough rolled with a mixture of mashed potato and spices which is cooked on a hot tawa with ghee.

Tandoori

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$11.99

Paneer tikka is made from chunks of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor.

Tandoori Chicken Half Bird

Tandoori Chicken Half Bird

$9.99

Tandoori chicken is where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.

Tandoori Chicken Full Bird

Tandoori Chicken Full Bird

$16.99

Tandoori chicken is where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$11.99

Chicken tikka is made from chunks of Chicken marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor.

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$14.99Out of stock

Tandoori Strimp is where marinated Strimp is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.

Chicken Sheek Kebab

Chicken Sheek Kebab

$11.99

Chicken seekh kabab is the chicken mince/ ground chicken mixed with fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Desired vegetables are added to the Naan and Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

Tandoori Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Tandoori Chicken Pieces are added to the Naan and Sprinkled with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

Tandoori Paneer Wrap

Tandoori Paneer Wrap

$8.99

Tandoori Paneer Pieces are added to the Naan and Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.

Rice and Biryanis

Vegitable Biryani

Vegitable Biryani

$9.99

Vegetable biryani is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mixed veggies.

Egg Biryani

Egg Biryani

$9.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boiled eggs to yeild a delicious one pot egg biryani.

Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani

$10.99

Paneer biryani is an Indian dish made with paneer, basmati rice, spices & herbs.

Chicken Dum Biryani

Chicken Dum Biryani

$11.99

The rice and Marinated chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot .

Boneless Chicken Biryani

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boneless Chicken to yeild a delicious biryani

Gongura Chicken Biryani

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$12.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, bonelss chicken and Roselle paste to yeild a delicious biryani.

Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$13.99

Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender goat.

Ghee Roast Goat Biryani

Ghee Roast Goat Biryani

$14.99

Ghee Roast Goat Biryani is a masaledar preparation of mutton tossed in a Ghee and fiery blend of spices.

Gongura Goat Biryani

Gongura Goat Biryani

$14.99

Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy roselle paste and tender goat.

Jeera Rice

Jeera Rice

$8.99

Jeera rice is a popular fried rice dish having the flavour of cumin.

Fried Rice (Egg $1 /Veg/Chicken $2)

Fried Rice (Egg $1 /Veg/Chicken $2)

$8.99

Chicken fried rice has vegetables with flavorful peas, carrots, herbs and long rice cooked together.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Chicken fried rice has moist and tender chicken with flavorful peas, carrots, herbs and long rice cooked together.

Chicken 65 Biryani

Chicken 65 Biryani

$11.99

Chicken 65 biryani is a glorious layering of irresistible chicken, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.

Veg Hakka Noodles

$9.99Out of stock
Paneer 65 Biryani

Paneer 65 Biryani

$10.99

Paneer 65 biryani is a glorious layering of Paneer, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.

Chicken Pulao

$12.99Out of stock

Veg Pulav

$10.99Out of stock
Ulava Charu Chicken Biryani

Ulava Charu Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, thick lentil soup and bonelss chicken to yeild a delicious biryani.

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

Ulavacharu Veg Biryani

$13.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, thick lentil soup and Vegetables to yeild a delicious biryani.

Ulava Charu paneer Biryani

Ulava Charu paneer Biryani

$13.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, thick lentil soup and Paneer to yeild a delicious biryani.

Rice

Rice

$2.99

Family Packs

Vegitable Biryani Familly Pack

Vegitable Biryani Familly Pack

$17.99

Vegetable biryani is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mixed veggies.

Egg Biryani Familly Pack

Egg Biryani Familly Pack

$17.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boiled eggs to yeild a delicious one pot egg biryani.

Paneer Biryani Familly Pack

Paneer Biryani Familly Pack

$19.99

Paneer biryani is an Indian dish made with paneer, basmati rice, spices & herbs.

Chicken Dum Biryani Famiilly Pack

Chicken Dum Biryani Famiilly Pack

$19.99

The rice and Marinated chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot .

Boneless Chicken Biryani Familly Pack

Boneless Chicken Biryani Familly Pack

$21.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boneless Chicken to yeild a delicious biryani.

Gongura Chicken Biryani Familly Pack

Gongura Chicken Biryani Familly Pack

$21.99

Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, bonelss chicken and Roselle paste to yeild a delicious biryani.

Goat Biryani Familly Pack

Goat Biryani Familly Pack

$23.99

Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender goat.

Ghee Roast Goat Biryani Familly Pack

Ghee Roast Goat Biryani Familly Pack

$24.99

Ghee Roast Goat Biryani is a masaledar preparation of mutton tossed in a Ghee and fiery blend of spices.

Gongura Goat Biryani Familly Pack

Gongura Goat Biryani Familly Pack

$24.99

Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy roselle paste and tender goat.

Chicken 65 Biryani Familly Pack

Chicken 65 Biryani Familly Pack

$21.99

Chicken 65 biryani is a glorious layering of irresistible chicken, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.

Paneer 65 Biryani Family Pack

Paneer 65 Biryani Family Pack

$19.99

Paneer 65 biryani is a glorious layering of Paneer, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.

Chicken Fried Rice Family Pack

Chicken Fried Rice Family Pack

$19.99

Chicken fried rice has moist and tender chicken with flavorful peas, carrots, herbs and long rice cooked together.

Jeera Rice Familly Pack

Jeera Rice Familly Pack

$15.99

Jeera rice is a popular fried rice dish having the flavour of cumin.

Extras

EXTRA PEANUT CHUTNEY

$1.00

EXTRA GINGER CHUTNEY

$1.00

Curries - Daily Special

Fry Curry 16 Oz

$8.99

Fry Curry 8oz

$5.49

Fresh Daal Curry 16 Oz

$7.99

Fresh Daal Curry 8 Oz

$4.99

Fresh Curry 8 Oz

$4.99

Fresh Curry 16oz

$8.99
Rice

Rice

$2.99

Drinks and Desserts

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99
Coffee Togo

Coffee Togo

$1.99

Hot Milk mixed with Instant Indian Coffee Powder and Sugar.

Thumsup

Thumsup

$1.49
Gulab Jamun 3 Pcs

Gulab Jamun 3 Pcs

$3.99
Rasmalai 2 pcs

Rasmalai 2 pcs

$3.99

Water

$1.00

Masala Chai

$1.49

Irani Chai

$1.99
Limca

Limca

$1.49
Coke

Coke

$1.49
Badam Milk

Badam Milk

$1.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.49
Deit Coke

Deit Coke

$1.49

Mango Juice

$1.49
Fanta

Fanta

$1.49

Sugarcane Juice

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

