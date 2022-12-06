DB Kitchen (DB World Foods) 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd B310, Leander, TX 78641
Leander, TX 78641
Breakfast
Idli (3pc)
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made of fermented rice & lentil batter and served with peanut and sambar.
Babai Idli (Ghee&Karam) 3pc
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made of fermented rice & lentil batter and served with ghee karam, peanut and sambar.
Vada (2 pc)
Vada is a category of savoury fried snacks. These are made with Urad dal, Onion, Chili, Ginger, salt served with Chutneys and Sambar
Mysore Bonda (3pc)
It is a deep fried food made with Green chillies (finely chopped), Cumin seeds, Ginger (chopped) , Salt, Yoghurt(curd), Rice flour, Maida/all purpose flour and served with Peanut and Ginger.
Poori Bhaji (2pc)
Puri is a deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour and served with aloo curry or chole curry
Chole Batura(2pc)
It is a combination of chana masala and bhatura, a deep-fried bread made from maida.
Sambhar Idli (2pc)
Idli is a soft & fluffy steamed cake made of fermented rice & lentil batter and dipped in sambar.
Sambar Vada (2pc)
Vada is a category of savoury fried snacks. These are made with Urad dal, Onion, Chili, Ginger, salt and dipped in Sambar.
Plain Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice and served with Peanut and Sambar.
Masala Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice. Served with Peanut, Samabar and Masala curry.
Onion Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and Onion. Served with Peanut, Samabar.
Ghee Roast Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and roasted with ghee. Served with Peanut, Samabar.
Cheese Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and cheese. Served with Peanut, Samabar.
Chocolate Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and Choclate.
Egg Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and Egg. Served with Peanut chutney and Samabar.
Mysore Masala Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice and spice masala. Served with Peanut chutney, Samabar and Masala curry.
Utappam
Utappam made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice, Tomato, Onion. Served with Peanut chutney and Samabar.
Paneer Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice, Paneer. Served with Peanut chutney, Samabar.
Karam Dosa
Dosa is a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils, rice, karam powder. Served with Peanut chutney, Samabar.
Snacks
Punugulu (10pc)
A deep fried snack made with Rice, Urad Dal, Green Chilli, Ginger, Onion and other spices. (Served with peanut chutney)
Onion Pakoda
A Deep fried snack made with gram flour, salt, spices and main ingredient is onion.
Cut Mirchi (5Pc)
Deep fried snack made with gramflour and chillies ( Double fried).
Mirchi Bajji (2Pc)
Fried snack made with gramflour and chillies.
Mirchi Bajji (Onionstuffed 2pc)
A spicy snack prepared with green chilli and stuffed with onion and peanuts.
Samosa (1 Pc)
Deep fried pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas.
Onion Samosa ( 6 Pcs )
Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made with samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
Onion Samosa (3Pc)
Onion Samosa is a crispy fried snack made with samosa patty sheets filled with spicy onion-based stuffing.
Corn Samosa 6 Pcs
This recipe has a filling of corn and fragrant spices.
Corn Samosa 3 Pcs
This recipe has a filling of corn and fragrant spices .
Veggi Puff (Pattie)
Savory snack made with puff pastry sheets and Mixed vegetables. It has a flaky outer layer and flavorful paneer filling.
Paneer Puff (Pattie)
Savory snack made with puff pastry sheets and paneer (Indian cottage cheese). It has a flaky outer layer and flavorful paneer filling.
Egg Puff (Pattie)
The egg puffs have a fluffy, buttery crust with a gooey, savory egg and masala interior.
Chaat Corner
Papri chaat
Papri Chaat includes Vatana, Potatoes, Various chutneys, Yogurt, Papdi, Sev and is garnished with Coriander.
Aloo tikki
Aloo Tikki Chaat is a delicious and lip-smacking Indian street food made with crispy aloo tikki (potato patties), yogurt, chutneys, sev, and spices. Chutneys and spice powders are added to spruce up the flavorings of this Aloo Tikki chaat. Sev adds a nice crunch, and coriander leaves are added for a herby punch
Samosa Chaat
Samosa chat is made of Chana Masala and popular toppings include tamarind and cilantro chutney with additional spices. Garnished with Corriander.
Bhel Poori
A popular savoury street snack recipe made with puffed rice, finely chopped veggies and chaat chutneys.
Dahi Puri
Made from deep fried puris which are stuffed with Chat curry, onions, chutneys and yoghurt.
Vada Pav (2Pcs)
VadaPav is mumbai special chat item, a deep fried potato dumpling placed inside a bread bun (pav) sliced almost in half through the middle. Bun is dressed with Garlic, oil and special chilli powder and spcies.
Sev Puri
Made from deep fried puris which are stuffed with Chat curry, onions, chutneys and sev.
Pani Puri
Small puri balls filled with spiced Chat curry , a specially made spiced water and onions.
Pav Bhaji
Pav Bhaji is made of a spicy mashed vegetable curry served topped with a dollop of butter along with soft butter-toasted dinner rolls, crunchy onions, and lemon.
Vegetarian - Appetezers
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushroom sauteed in house made sauce along with peppers and onions
Gobi 65
Cauliflowers marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.
Idli 65
Idlis are marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.
Chili Baby Corn
Baby Corn coated with batter deep fried Cottage Cheese Cubes Saused and tossed in house made sauce.
Chili Paneer
Deep fried soft cottage cheese cubes, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Chili Gobi
Deep fried Gobi, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Veg Manchuria
Vegitable balls marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.
Gobi Manchuria
Cauliflower florates are marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.
Paneer Manchuria
Cotton Cheese balls are marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.
Gobi 555
Deep fried Cauliflower florates tossed in a spicy herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic.
Paneer 555
Fried cotton Cheese strips tossed in a spicy, herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic.
Paneer Pakora
Cotton Cheese balls are marinated in a Gram flour, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.
Paneer 65
Cotton Cheese cubes are marinated in a House made spices , Sauce and deep fried.
Gobi 65 Dry
Cauliflowers marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.
Appetezers - Non Vegetarian
Andhra Kodi Vepudu (Bonless +$1)
Kodi Vepudu is a fried chicken recipe in which the chicken is marinated in Indian spices and cooked.
Chicken 65
Chicken is marinated in a House made spices and Sauce and deep fried.
Chicken Majestic
Deep fried Chicken tossed with Indian Spices.
Chili Chicken
Deep fried Chicken, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Chicken Pepper Fry
Boiled Chicken sauteed in house made sauce along with peppers and onions.
Chicken Manchuria
Chicken is marinated in a Spiced batter, deep fried and tossed in housemade manchurian sauce.
Chicken Fry
Deep fried Chicken, tossed in homemade Spices and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Chicken 555
Deep fried Chicken tossed in a spicy herby masala with a lavish amount of garlic
Chicken Pakora
Fresh cut Chicken Pieces dipped in Chickpea batter and deep fried.
Green Chilli Chicken
Deep fried Chicken, tossed in housemade Green chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Double Omlete (2 eggs)
An omelette is a dish made from beaten eggs, fried with butter or oil in a frying pan.
Apollo FIsh
Chili Fish
Deep fried Fish, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Fish Fry
Deep fried Fish, tossed in homemade Spices and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Tava Fish
Tava Fish fry recipe made with fresh spices and masala with a tang of lemon.
Chili Shrimp
Deep fried strimp, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Shrimp Fry
Deep fried Shrimp, tossed in homemade Spices and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Chilli Goat
Deep fried Goat, tossed in housemade Chilli Sauce and finely minced Ginger and Garlic.
Goat Pepper Fry
Boiled Goat sauteed in house made sauce along with peppers and onions.
Entree - Vegetarian
Paneer Burji
Paneer Bhurji is scrambled Indian cottage cheese with onion, tomatoes and spices.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer Tikka Masala is made of Indian cottage cheese, onions and peppers are marinated with yogurt and spices, grilled and then tossed in a creamy tomato based curry.
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer butter masala is made of a rich & creamy curry made with paneer, spices, onions, tomatoes, and butter.
Kadai Paneer
Kadai Paneer is made of paneer and bell peppers are cooked in a spicy masala
Palak Panner
Palak Paneer is made with succulent Paneer cubes (Indian cottage cheese) in a smooth spinach sauce and Homemade spice powders.
Methi Paneer
Methi paneer is a curry featuring Indian cottage cheese, fenugreek leaves, spices, onions and tomatoes.
Navaratan Kurma
Creamy and decadent Navratan Korma is a rich dish made with an assortment of veggies by adding Homemade Spices.
Malai Kofta
Malai Kofta is a curried vegetarian dish consisting of crisp fried paneer koftas (fried balls) served with a creamy, smooth and rich sauce/curry.
Kofta Butter Masala
The Kofta's which are basically balls made out of minced veggies and spices that are deep/shallow fried and then added to a tangy, creamy, butter and spicy onion tomato base curry.
Kadai Veg
Vibrant Veg Kadai gravy is filled with rich flavors, aromatic spices and vegetables.
Bagara Baigan
Bagara Baingan is a curry made with small eggplants in a tangy, creamy gravy made with coconut, peanuts, sesame seeds, tamarind, and Indian spices.
Kadai Bendi
Fried okra are mixed with spicy, flavorful onion-tomato kadai masala.
Dal Makhni
Dal makhani is made of whole black lentils & red kidney beans are slow cooked with spices, butter & cream.
Dal Tadka
Dal Tadka is made of cooked spiced lentils are finished with a tempering made of ghee/ oil and spices.
Amritsar Chana Masala
Amritsar Chana Masala curry made with Chickpeas, freshly powdered spices, onions, tomatoes and herbs.
Mushroom Masala
Mushroom masala curry made with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spices & herbs.
Fresh Sambhar (16 oz)
Sambar is a delicious thick lentil stew made with Toor dal aka lentils, mixed vegetables, tamarind & a special spice powder .
Entree - Non Vegetarian
Egg Curry (3 Eggs)
Egg curry is a comforting Indian dish of curried eggs. It is basically made with hard boiled eggs, onions, tomatoes, whole & ground spices and herbs.
Anda Burji (Egg Burji)
Egg Bhurji (Anda Bhurji) is made with scrambled eggs. Packed with flavors and spices.
Egg Pulusu (3 Eggs)
Hard boiled eggs are cooked in a tamarind sauce, by adding Indian spices powder.
Butter Chicken
It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce.
Chicken Curry (Bone-in)
chicken curry (Bone in) is where chicken is cooked with freshly ground spices.
Chicken Curry (Boneless)
Chicken curry(Boneless) is where chicken is cooked with freshly ground spices.
Kadai Chicken
Kadai chicken is a delicious, spicy & flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken Chettinad made of Chicken pieces cooked in aromatic chettinad spiced gravy.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken vindaloo is made by cooking chicken and Potato in vindaloo spice paste.
Methi Chicken
Methi chicken is a delicious dish made by cooking chicken with fenugreek leaves aka methi, onions, tomatoes & spices.
Gongura Chicken
Gongura Chicken where chicken is cooked in roselle leaves, spices, onions and herbs.
Andhra Chicken Curry
Andhra Chicken curry is where chicken is cooked with freshly ground spices.
Goat Curry
Goat Curry is where Goat is cooked with freshly ground spices.
Gongura Goat Curry
Gongura Goat where Goat is cooked in roselle leaves, spices, onions and herbs.
Bread
Tandoori Roti
It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor.
Plain Naan
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and traditionally cooked in tandoor.
Butter Naan
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and traditionally cooked in tandoor and butter is added .
Garlic Naan
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and Garlic is added, traditionally cooked in tandoor.
Bullet Naan (Green Chilli)
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and Green Chili is added, traditionally cooked in tandoor.
Lacha Paratha
Laccha paratha is a unique flatbread which can be made with wheat flour. It is fried with ghee and becomes crispy and flaky.
Bread Basket(Plain,Butter,Garlic,Bullet 1EA)
It's a flatbread made with All Purpose Flour and traditionally cooked in tandoor.
Aloo Paratha
Aloo paratha is made using unleavened dough rolled with a mixture of mashed potato and spices which is cooked on a hot tawa with ghee.
Tandoori
Paneer Tikka
Paneer tikka is made from chunks of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken Half Bird
Tandoori chicken is where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken Full Bird
Tandoori chicken is where marinated chicken is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.
Chicken Tikka
Chicken tikka is made from chunks of Chicken marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor.
Tandoori Shrimp
Tandoori Strimp is where marinated Strimp is grilled to perfection in a Tandoor.
Chicken Sheek Kebab
Chicken seekh kabab is the chicken mince/ ground chicken mixed with fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Desired vegetables are added to the Naan and Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
Tandoori Chicken Wrap
Tandoori Chicken Pieces are added to the Naan and Sprinkled with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
Tandoori Paneer Wrap
Tandoori Paneer Pieces are added to the Naan and Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
Rice and Biryanis
Vegitable Biryani
Vegetable biryani is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mixed veggies.
Egg Biryani
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boiled eggs to yeild a delicious one pot egg biryani.
Paneer Biryani
Paneer biryani is an Indian dish made with paneer, basmati rice, spices & herbs.
Chicken Dum Biryani
The rice and Marinated chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot .
Boneless Chicken Biryani
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boneless Chicken to yeild a delicious biryani
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, bonelss chicken and Roselle paste to yeild a delicious biryani.
Goat Biryani
Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender goat.
Ghee Roast Goat Biryani
Ghee Roast Goat Biryani is a masaledar preparation of mutton tossed in a Ghee and fiery blend of spices.
Gongura Goat Biryani
Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy roselle paste and tender goat.
Jeera Rice
Jeera rice is a popular fried rice dish having the flavour of cumin.
Fried Rice (Egg $1 /Veg/Chicken $2)
Chicken fried rice has vegetables with flavorful peas, carrots, herbs and long rice cooked together.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken fried rice has moist and tender chicken with flavorful peas, carrots, herbs and long rice cooked together.
Chicken 65 Biryani
Chicken 65 biryani is a glorious layering of irresistible chicken, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.
Veg Hakka Noodles
Paneer 65 Biryani
Paneer 65 biryani is a glorious layering of Paneer, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.
Chicken Pulao
Veg Pulav
Ulava Charu Chicken Biryani
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, thick lentil soup and bonelss chicken to yeild a delicious biryani.
Ulavacharu Veg Biryani
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, thick lentil soup and Vegetables to yeild a delicious biryani.
Ulava Charu paneer Biryani
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, thick lentil soup and Paneer to yeild a delicious biryani.
Rice
Family Packs
Vegitable Biryani Familly Pack
Vegetable biryani is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mixed veggies.
Egg Biryani Familly Pack
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boiled eggs to yeild a delicious one pot egg biryani.
Paneer Biryani Familly Pack
Paneer biryani is an Indian dish made with paneer, basmati rice, spices & herbs.
Chicken Dum Biryani Famiilly Pack
The rice and Marinated chicken cook under pressure and let the aroma infuse and trapping it inside the pot .
Boneless Chicken Biryani Familly Pack
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs and boneless Chicken to yeild a delicious biryani.
Gongura Chicken Biryani Familly Pack
Fragrant Basmathi Rice cooked with aromatic biryani spices, herbs, bonelss chicken and Roselle paste to yeild a delicious biryani.
Goat Biryani Familly Pack
Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy, tender goat.
Ghee Roast Goat Biryani Familly Pack
Ghee Roast Goat Biryani is a masaledar preparation of mutton tossed in a Ghee and fiery blend of spices.
Gongura Goat Biryani Familly Pack
Goat Biryani is a royal dish with beautifully spiced and fragrant layers of biryani rice centered with juicy roselle paste and tender goat.
Chicken 65 Biryani Familly Pack
Chicken 65 biryani is a glorious layering of irresistible chicken, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.
Paneer 65 Biryani Family Pack
Paneer 65 biryani is a glorious layering of Paneer, basmati rice, fresh herbs, crispy onions, and a tiny drizzle of ghee.
Chicken Fried Rice Family Pack
Chicken fried rice has moist and tender chicken with flavorful peas, carrots, herbs and long rice cooked together.
Jeera Rice Familly Pack
Jeera rice is a popular fried rice dish having the flavour of cumin.
Drinks and Desserts
