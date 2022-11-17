An Thinh Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar
No reviews yet
2082 N Highway 183
Leander, TX 78641
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sushi
Tuna 2pc.
$6.95
Salmon 2pc.
$6.50
Yellowtail 2pc.
$6.95
Sea Bass 2pc.
$6.50
Escolar 2pc.
$5.95
Smoke Salmon 2pc.
$5.95
Shrimp (Ebi) 2pc.
$5.25
Octopus 2pc.
$6.95
Albacore Tuna 2pc
$6.95
Crab 2pc.
$5.95
Salmon Toro 2pc.
$6.95
Scallops 2pc.
$6.95
Masago
$6.95
Tobiko
$6.95
Ikura
$7.95
Unagi eel 2pc.
$6.95
Ama Ebi
$7.95
Japa Tai 2 Pc
$7.95Out of stock
Tuna Special 2 Pc
$7.95
Truffle Salmon 2 Pc
$7.95
Ika
$6.50
Sashimi
Traditional Rolls
Tuna Roll
$7.95
Salmon Roll
$6.95
Eel Cucumber Roll
$8.95
Cucumber Roll
$4.50
Avocado Roll
$5.50
California Roll
$7.95
Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.95
Spicy Salmon Roll
$7.95
Spicy Crab Roll
$8.95
Philadelphia Roll
$8.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$12.95
Vegetarian Roll
$8.95
Rainbow Roll
$13.95
Dragon Roll
$12.95
Caterpillar Roll
$12.50
Spider Roll
$13.95
Specialty Rolls
Don't make
Starters
Pork Egg Rolls
$3.95
Spring Rolls
$5.95
Dumpling
$7.95
Calamari
$11.95
Cajun Chicken Wing
$10.95
An Thinh Honey Chicken Wing
$10.95
Vietnamese Chicken Wing
$10.95
Cheese Rangoon (Hoanh Thanh Cheese) 5pcs
$4.95
Garlic Truffle Fries
$4.95
Edamame
$4.95
Spicy Edamame
$5.95
Spicy Shrimp With Garlic Butter
$9.95
Shu Mai Meatballs (BAR)
$10.00
Grilled Salmon Bites (Bar)
$18.00Out of stock
Kitchen
Pho Round Steak (Tai) (S)
$11.95
Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (S)
$11.95
Pho Chin (Lean Brisket Pho) S
$11.95
Pho Bo Vien (Meat Ball Pho) (S)
$12.95
Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (S)
$12.95
Pho Combination (Dac Biet) (S)
$13.95
Pho Shrimp (Tom) (S)
$12.95
Pho Seafood (Hai San) (S)
$13.95
Pho Chicken (Ga) (S)
$11.95
Pho Round Steak (Tai) (L)
$12.95
Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (L)
$12.95
Pho Chin ( Lean Brisket Pho) L
$12.95
Pho Meatball (Bo Vien) (L)
$13.95
Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (L)
$13.95
Pho Combination (Dac Biet) (L)
$14.95
Pho Shrimp (Tom) (L)
$13.95
Pho Seafood (Hai San) (L)
$14.95
Pho Chicken (Ga) (L)
$12.95
Pho Beef Stew (Bo Kho) (L)
$13.95
Rice With Grill Pork
$11.95
Rice With Grill Chicken
$12.95
Rice With Korean Beef Ribs
$15.95
Rice With Shakin' Beef
$16.95
Rice With Beef & Broccoli
$14.95
Rice And Chicken Lemongrass Stir Fried
$13.95
Lemon Chicken
$13.95Out of stock
Orange Chicken
$13.95
General Tso Chicken
$13.95
Sesame Chicken
$13.95
An Thinh Steam Rice Vegetable Stir Fried
$11.95
Rice And Salt Peper Shrimp
$15.95
Chicken Fried Rice
$13.95
Pork Fried Rice
$12.95
Steak Fried Rice
$17.95
Shrimp Fried Rice
$16.95
Seafood Fried Rice
$19.95
Meat Combination Fried Rice
$21.95
Vegetable Fried Rice
$12.95
Chicken Bento Box
$15.95
Steak Bento Box
$17.95
Shrimp Bento Box
$16.95
Chicken Flat Noodles
$13.95
Beef Flat Noodles
$13.95
Shrimp Flat Noodles
$15.95
Seafood Flat Noodles
$18.95
Tofu Flat Noodles
$12.95
Vegetable Flat Noodles
$12.95
Grilled Chicken Vermecelli (S)
$12.95
Grill Chicken & Egg Roll (S) Vermicelli
$13.95
Beef Stir Fried (S) Vermicelli
$12.95
Grill Pork Vermicelli (S)
$11.95
Grill Pork & Egg Roll Vermicelli (S)
$12.95
To Fu Lemongrass vermicelli (S)
$11.95
Shrimp vermicelli (S)
$14.95
Grill Chicken vermicelli (L)
$13.95
Grill Chicken & Egg Roll vermicelli (L)
$14.95
Beef Stir Fried vermicelli (L)
$13.95
Grill Pork vermicelli (L)
$12.95
Grill Pork & Egg Roll vermicelli (L)
$13.95
Tofu Lemongrass vermicelli (L)
$12.95
Shrimp Vermicelli (L)
$15.95
Chicken Pad Thai
$13.95
Beef Pad Thai
$13.95
Shrimp Pad Thai
$15.95
Seafood Pad Thai
$18.95
Tofu Pad Thai
$12.95
Vegetable Pad Thai
$12.95
Chicken Lo Mein
$13.95
Beef Lo Mein
$13.95
Shrimp Lo Mein
$15.95
Seafood Lo Mein
$18.95
Tofu Lomein
$12.95
Vegetable Lomein
$12.95
Grill Chicken Banh Mi
$8.95
Grill Pork Banh Mi
$7.95
An Thinh Chicken Fried Rice
$14.95
An Thinh Steak Fried Rice
$18.95
An Thinh Shrimp Fried Rice
$17.95
An Thinh Special Meat Combination
$22.95
An Thinh Fried Rice With Vegetable Stir Fried
$13.95
An Thinh Specail Seafood Fried Rice
$23.95
Pho Dau Hu (Tofu) S
$11.95
Pho Tofu And Vegetable (S)
$11.95
Pho Tofu And Vegetable (S)
$12.95
Pho Rau (Vegetable Pho) S
$11.95
Pho Dau Hu (Tofu) L
$12.95
Pho Rau ( Vegetable Pho) L
$12.95
Pho Tofu And Vegetables (L)
$12.95
Kid Chicken Fried Rice
$7.95
Kid Pho Chicken (Ga)
$7.95
Kid Pho Brisket (Chin)
$7.95
Kid Pho Meat Ball (Bo Vien)
$8.95
Side Steam Rice
$2.50
Side Fried Rice
$5.95
Side Steam Mixed Vegetable
$4.50
Side of Banh Mi
$1.95
Side Chilli Oil
$1.50
Side Pho Soup
$6.95
Soft Drinks
Coffee/ Tea
Boba Tea
Milk Tea
Black Tea With Cheese Mousse
$5.45
Green Tea With Cheese Mousse
$5.45
Oolong Tea With Cheese Mousse
$5.45
Hong Kong Milk Tea
$5.45
Honey Milk Tea
$5.95
Orange Thai Milk Tea
$5.45
Green Thai Milk Tea
$5.45
Lychee Milk Tea
$5.45
Mango Milk Tea
$5.45
Peach Milk Tea
$5.45
Matcha Milk Tea
$5.45
Taro Milk Tea
$5.45
Chocolate Milk Tea
$5.45
Avocado Milk Tea
$5.45
Coconut Milk Tea
$5.45
Pineapple Milk Tea
$5.45
Almond Milk Tea
$5.45
Strawbery Milk Tea
$5.45
Smoothies
An Thing Special Drink
Sushi Special
Lunch sushi combo
Lunch bento Box
Lunch Rice plates
Starters
Pork Egg Rolls
$3.95
Spring Rolls
$5.95
Dumpling
$7.95
Calamari
$11.95
Cheese Rangoon (Hoanh Thanh Cheese) 5pcs
$4.95
Edamame
$4.95
Spicy Edamame
$5.95
Crunchy Cabbage Salad
$4.95Out of stock
Tofu Crunchy Cabbage Salad
$5.95Out of stock
Chicken Crunchy Cabbage Salad
$6.95Out of stock
Steam Shrimp Crunchy Cabbage Salad
$7.95Out of stock
Cajun Chicken Wing
$10.95
Vietnamese Chicken Wing
$10.95
An Thinh Honey Chicken Wing
$10.95
Garlic Truffle Fries
$4.95
Spicy Shrimp With Garlic Butter
$9.95
Shu Mai Meatballs (BAR)
$10.00
Gift Card
Grilled Salmon Bites (Bar)
$18.00Out of stock
Jerky (BAR)
$6.00Out of stock
Kitchen
Drink
Pho Round Steak (Tai) (S)
$11.95
Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (S)
$11.95
Pho Chin (Lean Brisket Pho) S
$11.95
Pho Bo Vien (Meat Ball Pho) (S)
$12.95
Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (S)
$12.95
Pho Combination (Dac Biet) (S)
$13.95
Pho Shrimp (Tom) (S)
$12.95
Pho Seafood (Hai San) (S)
$13.95
Pho Chicken (Ga) (S)
$11.95
Pho Round Steak (Tai) (L)
$12.95
Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (L)
$12.95
Pho Chin ( Lean Brisket Pho) L
$12.95
Pho Meatball (Bo Vien) (L)
$13.95
Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (L)
$13.95
Pho Combination (Dac Biet) (L)
$14.95
Pho Shrimp (Tom) (L)
$13.95
Pho Seafood (Hai San) (L)
$14.95
Pho Chicken (Ga) (L)
$12.95
Pho Beef Stew (Bo Kho) (L)
$13.95
Rice With Grill Pork
$11.95
Rice With Grill Chicken
$12.95
Rice With Korean Beef Ribs
$15.95
Rice With Shakin' Beef
$16.95
Rice With Beef & Broccoli
$14.95
Orange Chicken
$13.95
Sesame Chicken
$13.95
General Tso Chicken
$13.95
Lemon Chicken
$13.95Out of stock
Rice And Chicken Lemongrass Stir Fried
$13.95
An Thinh Steam Rice Vegetable Stir Fried
$11.95
Rice And Salt Peper Shrimp
$15.95
Chicken Fried Rice
$13.95
Steak Fried Rice
$17.95
Shrimp Fried Rice
$16.95
Seafood Fried Rice
$19.95
Pork Fried Rice
$12.95
Meat Combination Fried Rice
$21.95
Chicken Bento Box
$15.95
Steak Bento Box
$17.95
Shrimp Bento Box
$16.95
Chicken Flat Noodles
$13.95
Beef Flat Noodles
$13.95
Shrimp Flat Noodles
$15.95
Seafood Flat Noodles
$18.95
Tofu Flat Noodles
$12.95
Vegetable Flat Noodles
$12.95
Grilled Chicken Vermecelli (S)
$12.95
Grill Chicken & Egg Roll (S) Vermicelli
$13.95
Beef Stir Fried (S) Vermicelli
$12.95
Grill Pork Vermicelli (S)
$11.95
Grill Pork & Egg Roll Vermicelli (S)
$12.95
To Fu Lemongrass vermicelli (S)
$11.95
Shrimp vermicelli (S)
$14.95
Grill Chicken vermicelli (L)
$13.95
Grill Chicken & Egg Roll vermicelli (L)
$14.95
Beef Stir Fried vermicelli (L)
$13.95
Grill Pork vermicelli (L)
$12.95
Grill Pork & Egg Roll vermicelli (L)
$13.95
Tofu Lemongrass vermicelli (L)
$12.95
Shrimp Vermicelli (L)
$15.95
Chicken Pad Thai
$13.95
Beef Pad Thai
$13.95
Shrimp Pad Thai
$15.95
Seafood Pad Thai
$18.95
Tofu Pad Thai
$12.95
Vegetable Pad Thai
$12.95
Chicken Lo Mein
$13.95
Beef Lo Mein
$13.95
Shrimp Lo Mein
$15.95
Seafood Lo Mein
$18.95
Tofu Lomein
$12.95
Vegetable Lomein
$12.95
Grill Chicken Banh Mi
$8.95
Grill Pork Banh Mi
$7.95
An Thinh Chicken Fried Rice
$14.95
An Thinh Steak Fried Rice
$18.95
An Thinh Shrimp Fried Rice
$17.95
An Thinh Special Meat Combination
$22.95
An Thinh Fried Rice With Vegetable Stir Fried
$13.95
Pho Dau Hu (Tofu) S
$11.95
Pho Tofu And Vegetable (S)
$11.95
Pho Tofu And Vegetable (S)
$12.95
Pho Rau (Vegetable Pho) S
$11.95
Pho Dau Hu (Tofu) L
$12.95
Pho Rau ( Vegetable Pho) L
$12.95
Pho Tofu And Vegetables (L)
$12.95
Kid Chicken Fried Rice
$7.95
Kid Pho Chicken (Ga)
$7.95
Kid Pho Brisket (Chin)
$7.95
Kid Pho Meat Ball (Bo Vien)
$8.95
Side Steam Rice
$2.50
Side Fried Rice
$5.95
Side Steam Mixed Vegetable
$4.50
Side of Banh Mi
$1.95
Side Chilli Oil
$1.50
Side Pho Soup
$6.95
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come and enjoy our delicious and inventive Asian fusion culinary works!
Location
2082 N Highway 183, Leander, TX 78641
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Krab Kingz Liberty Hill
No Reviews
719 U.S. HIGHWAY 183 SUITE B-104 Liberty Hill, TX 78642
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Leander
Sharks Burger - Ronald Reagan
4.7 • 1,146
15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurant
More near Leander
Cedar Park
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Round Rock
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Spicewood
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Hutto
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.