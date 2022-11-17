Restaurant header imageView gallery

An Thinh Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

2082 N Highway 183

Leander, TX 78641

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Egg Rolls
Cheese Rangoon (Hoanh Thanh Cheese) 5pcs
Chicken Pad Thai

Sushi Starters

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Squid Salad

$5.00

Poke Avocado

$13.95

F.wasabi

$1.50

Sushi

Tuna 2pc.

$6.95

Salmon 2pc.

$6.50

Yellowtail 2pc.

$6.95

Sea Bass 2pc.

$6.50

Escolar 2pc.

$5.95

Smoke Salmon 2pc.

$5.95

Shrimp (Ebi) 2pc.

$5.25

Octopus 2pc.

$6.95

Albacore Tuna 2pc

$6.95

Crab 2pc.

$5.95

Salmon Toro 2pc.

$6.95

Scallops 2pc.

$6.95

Masago

$6.95

Tobiko

$6.95

Ikura

$7.95

Unagi eel 2pc.

$6.95

Ama Ebi

$7.95

Japa Tai 2 Pc

$7.95Out of stock

Tuna Special 2 Pc

$7.95

Truffle Salmon 2 Pc

$7.95

Ika

$6.50

Sashimi

Tuna 3pc.

$8.95

Salmon 3pc.

$8.50

Yellowtail 3pc.

$8.95

Sea Bass 3pc.

$8.50

Escolar 3pc.

$7.95

Smoke Salmon 3pc.

$7.95

Shrimp (Ebi) 3pc.

$6.95

Octopus 3pc.

$8.95

Albacore Tuna 3pc.

$7.95

Crab 3pc.

$5.95

Salmon Toro 3pc

$8.95

Scallops 3pc.

$8.95

Unagi eel 3pc.

$8.95

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Salmon Roll

$6.95

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.95

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Avocado Roll

$5.50

California Roll

$7.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.95

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.95

Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Vegetarian Roll

$8.95

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Caterpillar Roll

$12.50

Spider Roll

$13.95

Specialty Rolls

Fire Roll

$15.95

Hamachi Lover Roll

$16.95

Latino Roll

$15.95

Shaggy Dog Roll

$15.95

Umami Roll

$13.95

Ahi Shiso Roll

$16.95

Salmon Ikura Roll

$15.95

Jalapeno Lover

$13.95

Liberty Hill Roll

$16.95

San Gabriel Roll

$17.95

Mount Fuji Roll

$16.95

An Thinh Roll

$18.95

Leander Roll

$16.95

Shiso Walu

$16.95Out of stock

Starters

Pork Egg Rolls

$3.95

Spring Rolls

$5.95

Dumpling

$7.95

Calamari

$11.95

Cajun Chicken Wing

$10.95

An Thinh Honey Chicken Wing

$10.95

Vietnamese Chicken Wing

$10.95

Cheese Rangoon (Hoanh Thanh Cheese) 5pcs

$4.95

Garlic Truffle Fries

$4.95

Edamame

$4.95

Spicy Edamame

$5.95

Spicy Shrimp With Garlic Butter

$9.95

Shu Mai Meatballs (BAR)

$10.00

Grilled Salmon Bites (Bar)

$18.00Out of stock

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

Wonton Soup

$8.95

Kitchen

Pho Round Steak (Tai) (S)

$11.95

Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (S)

$11.95

Pho Chin (Lean Brisket Pho) S

$11.95

Pho Bo Vien (Meat Ball Pho) (S)

$12.95

Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (S)

$12.95

Pho Combination (Dac Biet) (S)

$13.95

Pho Shrimp (Tom) (S)

$12.95

Pho Seafood (Hai San) (S)

$13.95

Pho Chicken (Ga) (S)

$11.95

Pho Round Steak (Tai) (L)

$12.95

Pho Steak & Brisket (Tai Chin) (L)

$12.95

Pho Chin ( Lean Brisket Pho) L

$12.95

Pho Meatball (Bo Vien) (L)

$13.95

Pho Brisket & Meatball (Chin Bo Vien) (L)

$13.95

Pho Combination (Dac Biet) (L)

$14.95

Pho Shrimp (Tom) (L)

$13.95

Pho Seafood (Hai San) (L)

$14.95

Pho Chicken (Ga) (L)

$12.95

Pho Beef Stew (Bo Kho) (L)

$13.95

Rice With Grill Pork

$11.95

Rice With Grill Chicken

$12.95

Rice With Korean Beef Ribs

$15.95

Rice With Shakin' Beef

$16.95

Rice With Beef & Broccoli

$14.95

Rice And Chicken Lemongrass Stir Fried

$13.95

Lemon Chicken

$13.95Out of stock

Orange Chicken

$13.95

General Tso Chicken

$13.95

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

An Thinh Steam Rice Vegetable Stir Fried

$11.95

Rice And Salt Peper Shrimp

$15.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Pork Fried Rice

$12.95

Steak Fried Rice

$17.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.95

Seafood Fried Rice

$19.95

Meat Combination Fried Rice

$21.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

Chicken Bento Box

$15.95

Steak Bento Box

$17.95

Shrimp Bento Box

$16.95

Chicken Flat Noodles

$13.95

Beef Flat Noodles

$13.95

Shrimp Flat Noodles

$15.95

Seafood Flat Noodles

$18.95

Tofu Flat Noodles

$12.95

Vegetable Flat Noodles

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Vermecelli (S)

$12.95

Grill Chicken & Egg Roll (S) Vermicelli

$13.95

Beef Stir Fried (S) Vermicelli

$12.95

Grill Pork Vermicelli (S)

$11.95

Grill Pork & Egg Roll Vermicelli (S)

$12.95

To Fu Lemongrass vermicelli (S)

$11.95

Shrimp vermicelli (S)

$14.95

Grill Chicken vermicelli (L)

$13.95

Grill Chicken & Egg Roll vermicelli (L)

$14.95

Beef Stir Fried vermicelli (L)

$13.95

Grill Pork vermicelli (L)

$12.95

Grill Pork & Egg Roll vermicelli (L)

$13.95

Tofu Lemongrass vermicelli (L)

$12.95

Shrimp Vermicelli (L)

$15.95

Chicken Pad Thai

$13.95

Beef Pad Thai

$13.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.95

Seafood Pad Thai

$18.95

Tofu Pad Thai

$12.95

Vegetable Pad Thai

$12.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Beef Lo Mein

$13.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.95

Seafood Lo Mein

$18.95

Tofu Lomein

$12.95

Vegetable Lomein

$12.95

Grill Chicken Banh Mi

$8.95

Grill Pork Banh Mi

$7.95

An Thinh Chicken Fried Rice

$14.95

An Thinh Steak Fried Rice

$18.95

An Thinh Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.95

An Thinh Special Meat Combination

$22.95

An Thinh Fried Rice With Vegetable Stir Fried

$13.95

An Thinh Specail Seafood Fried Rice

$23.95

Pho Dau Hu (Tofu) S

$11.95

Pho Tofu And Vegetable (S)

$11.95

Pho Tofu And Vegetable (S)

$12.95

Pho Rau (Vegetable Pho) S

$11.95

Pho Dau Hu (Tofu) L

$12.95

Pho Rau ( Vegetable Pho) L

$12.95

Pho Tofu And Vegetables (L)

$12.95

Kid Chicken Fried Rice

$7.95

Kid Pho Chicken (Ga)

$7.95

Kid Pho Brisket (Chin)

$7.95

Kid Pho Meat Ball (Bo Vien)

$8.95

Side Steam Rice

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$5.95

Side Steam Mixed Vegetable

$4.50

Side of Banh Mi

$1.95

Side Chilli Oil

$1.50

Side Pho Soup

$6.95

Soft Drinks

Brisk Lemon

$2.45

Mountain Dew

$2.45

Pepsi

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Canada Dry

$2.45

Dr Pepper

$2.45

Water

$1.60

Sprite

$2.45

Diet Pepsi

$2.45

Bar Drink

Diet Coke

$2.45

Club Soda

$2.45

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.45

Topo Chico

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.45

Coffee/ Tea

Ice Tea

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Viet Coffee

$7.50

Boba Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.45

Mango Tea

$5.45

Peach Tea

$5.45

Passion Fruit

$5.45

Green Thai Tea

$4.95

Orange Thai Tea

$4.95

Matcha Tea

$4.95

Orange Tea

$4.95

Milk Tea

Black Tea With Cheese Mousse

$5.45

Green Tea With Cheese Mousse

$5.45

Oolong Tea With Cheese Mousse

$5.45

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$5.45

Honey Milk Tea

$5.95

Orange Thai Milk Tea

$5.45

Green Thai Milk Tea

$5.45

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.45

Mango Milk Tea

$5.45

Peach Milk Tea

$5.45

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.45

Taro Milk Tea

$5.45

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.45

Avocado Milk Tea

$5.45

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.45

Pineapple Milk Tea

$5.45

Almond Milk Tea

$5.45

Strawbery Milk Tea

$5.45

Smoothies

Fresh Strawbery Smoothies

$6.95

Fresh Avocado Smoothies

$7.95

Fresh Mango Smoothies

$6.95

Fresh Banana Smoothies

$5.95

Fresh Fruit Juices

Fresh Pineapple Juice

$6.45Out of stock

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$5.95Out of stock

An Thing Special Drink

Fresh Mango Juice With Lemongrass

$6.95

Fresh Peach Juice With Lemongrass

$6.95

Asian Fresh Herbal Sweet Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

Chocolate Tiramisu

$8.50

Fruit Mochi Combo

$3.00

Creamy Jelly Cake

$5.00

Coffee Jelly Cake

$5.95

Sushi Special

Chili Hamachi 6pc

$19.50

Truffle Salmon 6p

$20.50

Ahi Special 6 Pc

$20.50

Tuna Wonton 6 Pc

$20.50Out of stock

Shiso Madai Roll

$18.95Out of stock

Sushi Sampler (Spicy Tuna)

$24.00

Sushi Sampler (Spicy Salmon)

$24.00

Sashimi Sampler 15 Pc

$28.50

Chef Special Roll

$17.95

Japanese Snapper 6 Pc

$20.50Out of stock

Lunch sushi combo

Combo A

$16.95

Combo B

$18.95

Lunch bento Box

Lunch Chicken Bento Box (With Miso Soup)

$15.95

Lunch Steak Bento Box (With Miso Soup)

$18.95

Lunch Shrimp Bento Box (With Miso Soup)

$17.95

Lunch Rice plates

Lunch Lemon Chicken (With Miso, Choice 1 Egg Roll Or 2 Cream Cheese)

$14.95Out of stock

Lunch Orange Chicken (With Miso, Choice 1 Egg Roll Or 2 Cream Cheese)

$14.95

Lunch banh mi

Pork Banh Mi With Fried Egg

$7.95

Chicken Banh Mi With Fried Egg

$8.95

Come and enjoy our delicious and inventive Asian fusion culinary works!

2082 N Highway 183, Leander, TX 78641

