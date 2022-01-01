Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
12681 Hero Way West, Leander
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$8.99
Two large hand breaded chicken tenders covered in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted Pepper Jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.
15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$8.99
Two large hand breaded chicken tenders covered in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.
Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 US 183 #210, Leander
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, gorgonzola, tomato, lettuce on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.