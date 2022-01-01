Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

12681 Hero Way West, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.99
Two large hand breaded chicken tenders covered in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted Pepper Jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.
More about Sharks Burger
Sharks Burger image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sharks Burger

15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.99
Two large hand breaded chicken tenders covered in our tangy Buffalo sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch dressing.
More about Sharks Burger
Item pic

 

Perky Beans' PB Café

2080 US 183 #210, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, gorgonzola, tomato, lettuce on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries, house-made kettle chips, or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
More about Perky Beans' PB Café
Item pic

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese.
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

