The Sweet Cupfe', LLC 305 S. HWY 183

Cupcakes

24 Karat Cake

$3.50

Carrot Cake toped with cream cheese signature frosting

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Banana and Nilla wafer cake topped with vanilla whipped cream frosting. Nilla crumbles and whole Nilla Wafer

Blackberry Lemon

$3.50

Caramel Apple

$3.50

Apple cake topped with caramel signature frosting and caramel drizzle

Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Chocolate cake filled and topped with whipped chocolate chip frosting and mini chips

Cookies N Cream

$3.50

Devils food cake filled and topped with signature Oreo Frosting

Creamsicle

$3.50

Vanilla/Orange cake filled and topped with vanilla and orange swirled frosting. Taste just like a creamsicle!

Dulce de Leche

$3.50

White velvet cupcake topped with whipped dulce de leche cream cheese frosting and drizzle

German Chocolate

$3.50

Classic German Chocolate cake topped with coconut pecan frosting

Hummingbird

$3.50

Banana pineapple and pecan cake topped with cream cheese frosting and pineapple flower.

Key Lime Pie

$3.50

Key Lime Cake with graham cracker crust, key lime curd topped with key lime signature cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbles

Lemon Cream

$3.50

Lemon Meringue

$3.50

Vanilla/ Lemon cake with maria cookie crust filled with lemon curd. Topped with torched meringue!

Maple Bacon French Toast

$3.50

French Toast cake topped with Maple Signature frosting and candied bacon crumbles

Milk N Cookies

$3.50

Chocolate Chip cake filled and topped with whipped sweetened condensed milk cream cheese frosting. Playfully garnished with mini chocolate chip cookie and white chocolate milk bottle

Mint Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Rich Chocolate cake filled and topped with Signature Mint Frosting and garnished with mini chocolate chips

Mocha Bean

$3.50

Pumpkin

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Lemon cake filled and topped with raspberry signature frosting.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.50

Red Velvet cupcake filled and topped with white chocolate whipped cream cheese frosting and cake crumbles

S'mores Galore

$3.50

Chocolate cake with graham cracker crust topped with toasted marshmallow meringue frosting and a mini s'more

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Snickerdoodle cake topped with cinnamon vanilla signature frosting and cookie wedge

Strawberry Cream

$3.50

Strawberry cake topped with Signature Cream Cheese Frosting

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.50

Vanilla cake filled with fresh strawberries topped with signature vanilla frosting and strawberry.

Sweet Confetti

$3.50

Our take on funfett! Vanilla Almond Sprinkles cake topped with signature vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles

White Wedding

$3.50

White Wedding cake topped with signature vanilla frosting and sugar pearls

Zebra Frappe

$3.50

Espresso Mocha cake filled and topped with white chocolate whipped cream frosting. Chocolate drizzle and white chocolate shavings.

Choose 4 Cupcakes

$14.00

Choose 6 Cupcakes

$21.00

Choose 12 Cupcakes

$42.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.50

Mini Cupcakes/2dz

$30.00

Cookies

Brownie Cookies

$2.35

Rich brownie cookie baked with chocolate chips

Campfire Chip

$2.35

Chewy Chocolate Chip

$2.35

Classic Chocolate Chip

$2.35

Coconut Macaroons

$2.35

Moist shredded coconut cookies

Cupfe Cookie Sandwiches

$5.00

Our Version of a classic/whoopie pie. Any cookie we make filled with our signature frosting of your choice

Lemon Cake Cookies

$2.35

Soft cakelike cookie with a white chocolate drizzle

Old fashioned Oatmeal

$2.35

Orange Cake Cookie

$2.34

P.B. Fluff

$2.35

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.35

Salted Oatmeal Crunch

$2.35

Snickerdoodle

$2.35

Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Sugar Cookie Mini's

$2.50

Texas Cowboy Cookies

$2.35

Big Flavor cookie made with cornflakes, oats, pecans, coconut, peanut butter chips and chocolate chips

Choose 6 Cookies

$14.00

Choose 12 Cookies

$28.00

Sugar Cookie Dozen

$42.00

Beverages

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Ozark Water

$1.00

Soft Drink

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Cupfé Cold Brew 32oz.

$12.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$3.00+

Pastries

Banana Nut Scone

$5.00

Biscoff Blondies Brownie

$4.50

Blueberry Scones

$5.00

Brown Butter Coffee Cake

$5.00

Brownie Bites

$1.12

Caramel Apple Turnovers

$3.00+

Turnover filled with diced seasoned apples and topped with caramel drizzle

Cinnamon Sugar Twists

$2.00

Coffee Cake Bites

$1.65

Cranberry Orange Scones

$5.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Guava Pastelito

$3.00

Maple Pecan Scone

$5.00

Maple Pumpkin Twists

$2.00

Peach Turnovers

$3.00+

Turnover filled with dicd seasoned peaches and topped with salted caramel glaze

Scones by the Batch (8)

$40.00

Scones by the Dozen

$60.00

Snickerdoodle Scone

$5.00

Turtle Brownie

$4.50

Whole Coffee Cake (pre-sliced)

$120.00

Cereal Treats

Fruity Pebble Treats

$4.00

Rice Crispy Treats

$4.00

Biscuits

Biscuits

$11.00+

Boozy Cupcakes

Bourbon Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50

Brown Butter Bourbon Cereal Treat

$5.00

Cafe con Leche

$4.50

Coquito

$4.50

Gentleman Jack

$4.50

Jack Daniels infused chocolate cake filled and topped with Jack Daniels chocolate signature frosting and chocolate drizzle

Honey.... Where's my Jack

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Tennessee Honey Cake, filled and topped with signature Vanilla Honey Jack frosting and Honey Jack Drizzle

Irish Car Bomb

$4.50

Guinness chocolate cake dipped in Jameson Ganache filled and frosted with Bailey's whipped cream frosting and Jameson Ganache drizzle

Merchandise

Bakestress T-Shirt

$25.00+

Color Change Tumbler

$15.00

Short Insulated Cup

$8.00

Signature T-Shirt

$15.00+

Sprinkle Squad T-Shirt

$25.00+

Muffins

Banana Dulce Nut

$4.50

Blueberry

$4.50

Double Chocolate

$4.50

Lemon Raspberry

$4.50

Pumpkin Crumb

$4.50

Choose 6

$25.00

Choose 12

$48.00

Cake Jars

Cake Jar

$8.00

CakeShots

CakeShots

$1.50

Cocoa Bombs

Single Cocoa

$5.00

To-go cup

$7.00

Cocoa 3 pack

$15.00

Cocoa 6pack

$28.00

Pie by the slice

Apple Pie

$4.25+

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$4.25+

Cherry Pie

$4.25+

Pumpkin Pie

$4.25+

Sweet Potato

$4.25+

Rum Cake

Rum Cake

$4.75+

Cookie Dozen

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

$18.20

Brownie Cookie

$18.20

Lemon Cake Cookie

$18.20

Snickerdoodle

$18.20

P.B Fluff

$18.20

Texas Cowboy Cookie

$18.20

Muffin Dozen

Blueberry Streusel

$35.10

Dulce Banana Nut

$35.10

Scone Dozen

Maple Pecan

$39.00

Cranberry Orange

$39.00

Blueberry

$39.00

Pastry Dozen

Brown Butter Coffee Cake

$39.00

GF Brown Butter Coffee Cake

$39.00

Biscoff Blondie

$35.10

Turnover Dozen

Apple

$23.40

Peach

$23.40

Cupcakes

Dz cupcakes

$27.30
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Boutique Bakery & Cafe

305 South Highway 183, Leander, TX 78641

Consumer pic
