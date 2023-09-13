Curry Fusion
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Offering a wide selection of Indian-inspired dishes, including classic curries, tandoori specialties, and traditional Indian street food. All dishes are made with fresh and locally sourced ingredients, and are prepared to order.
Location
10824 Crystal Falls Pkwy, Bulding 1, Leander, TX 78641
