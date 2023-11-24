MAKIS ATX
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The first Peruvian-Asian cuisine in North Austin. Offering makis (sushi) infused with Peruvian and Asian flavors, wok-fried signature plates, and our favorite “Pollibroasters” fried chicken wings.
Location
1717 Scottsdale Drive, Food Truck Area, Cedar Park, TX 78641
