World Cup Cafe & Fair Trade Market 1321 N 15th St

No reviews yet

1321 N 15th St

Waco, TX 76707

Order Again

Popular Items

Colcord
Build Your Own Omelet
(2) Breakfast Tacos 🌮

Breakfast Full Plates

NO BREAKFAST ORDERS AFTER 11AM M-F

World Cup Express

$9.25

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two eggs cooked to order with two strips of bacon or two sausage patties and your choice of pancakes, French toast, or biscuits & gravy.

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Three egg omelet loaded with your choice of three ingredients (limit one meat), side of potatoes, and your choice of toast, pancake, or biscuit. Sub egg whites for 1.00. Additional ingredients .75 each.

Colcord

$6.25

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two eggs cooked to order, side of breakfast potatoes, and your choice of toast, pancake, or biscuit. Add bacon or sausage for $2.75. Add chicken fried steak for $5.00

Breakfast Bowl

$7.25

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Sauteed spinach and bell peppers on breakfast potatoes, topped with an egg fried over medium and our house-made basil feta spread. Add bacon or sausage for $2.75

Texas Toaster

$6.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. One egg scrambled sandwiched on Texas toast with your choice of bacon or sausage and American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese.

(2) Breakfast Tacos 🌮

$7.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two soft flour tortillas topped with breakfast potatoes, egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage. Additional ingredients .75 each.

A La Carte Items

NO BREAKFAST ORDERS AFTER 11AM M-F

Single Pancake

$2.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. One fluffy sweet cream pancake served with butter. Add chocolate chips or blueberries for .75

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two fluffly sweet cream pancakes served with butter. Add chocolate chips or blueberries for .75

Half Order French Toast

$2.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two slices of French toast made with thick Texas toast soaked in our delicious batter.

Full Order French Toast

$4.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Four slices of French toast made with thick Texas toast soaked in our delicious batter.

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$2.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. One biscuit cut in half and smothered in gravy. Add sausage for .75

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two biscuits cut in half and smothered in gravy. Add sausage for .75

Oatmeal

$2.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Add brown sugar or blueberries for .75

Grits

$2.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Add cheddar cheese for .75

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$2.75

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Single Breakfast Taco

$3.25

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Side of Bacon

$2.75

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two strips of bacon

Single Bacon

$1.40

Side of Sausage

$2.75

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Two sausage patties

Single Sausage

$1.40

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Cup of Fruit

$2.75

A combination of apples, oranges, and grapes

Bowl of Fruit

$5.25

A combination of apples, oranges, and grapes

Side of Toast

$2.00

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F. Choose between Sourdough, Wheat, or Texas Toast

Side of Salsa

$0.75

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Side of Gravy

$0.75

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Side of Blueberries

$0.75

Side of Brown Sugar

$0.75

1 Egg🍳

$1.00

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

2 Eggs🍳🍳

$2.00

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

3 Eggs🍳🍳🍳

$3.00

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

1 Biscuit

$1.40

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Chicken Fried Steak

$5.00

Pumpkin Pancake Single

$3.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Pumpkin Pancakes Shortstack

$5.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Half Order Pecan Praline French Toast

$3.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Full Order Pecan Praline French Toast

$5.50

NO BREAKFAST AFTER 11AM M-F.

Regular Drinks

Water💦

Small Coffee☕

$2.00

Drip coffee

Large Coffee

$2.50

Drip coffee

Soft Drink

$2.00

Cola, Diet Cola, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Lemonade, or 7Up

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet our Unsweet

Hot Tea

$2.00

Choose from a variety of our organic teas

Milk

$1.75

Whole milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Whole milk mixed with Hershey's chocolate syrup

Orange Juice

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Drip coffee served over ice

Specialty Drinks

Small Latte

$2.75

Add Vanilla, Caramel, or House Syrup for .25

Large Latte

$3.25

Add Vanilla, Caramel, or House Syrup for .25

Small Mocha

$3.25

Latte flavored with Hershey's chocolate syrup

Large Mocha

$3.75

Latte flavored with Hershey's chocolate syrup

Small Chai Latte

$2.00

Large Chai Latte

$2.25

Small Americano

$2.25

Espresso over hot water

Large Americano

$2.75

Espresso over hot water

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Steamed whole milk mixed with Hershey's chocolate syrup

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Steamed whole milk mixed with Hershey's chocolate syrup

Cappuccino

$2.75

6 oz. Foamy steamed milk over espresso

Shot of espresso

$0.75

Iced Latte

$3.25

Add Vanilla, Caramel, or House Syrup for .25

Iced Chai Latte

$2.25

Frappe

$4.00

Blended drink served with whipped cream.

Iced Mocha

$3.50

Iced Latte flavored with Hershey's chocolate syrup

Iced Americano

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:59 am
World Cup Cafe & Fair Trade Market serves up delicious breakfast and lunch with a purpose. As an extension of a local non-profit, Mission Waco, we strive to provide quality atmosphere, economic development, and connection to Mission Waco through our cafe and market. All profit from the cafe goes directly back to Mission Waco to aid their various programs including a homeless shelter, social services center, and drug recovery program. Our Fair-Trade Market also offers unique home goods, jewelry, and more that provide living wages and fair working conditions for artisans around the world.

1321 N 15th St, Waco, TX 76707

