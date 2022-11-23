World Cup Cafe & Fair Trade Market 1321 N 15th St
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
World Cup Cafe & Fair Trade Market serves up delicious breakfast and lunch with a purpose. As an extension of a local non-profit, Mission Waco, we strive to provide quality atmosphere, economic development, and connection to Mission Waco through our cafe and market. All profit from the cafe goes directly back to Mission Waco to aid their various programs including a homeless shelter, social services center, and drug recovery program. Our Fair-Trade Market also offers unique home goods, jewelry, and more that provide living wages and fair working conditions for artisans around the world.
Location
1321 N 15th St, Waco, TX 76707
Gallery
