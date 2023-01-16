Main picView gallery

Honest Juicery Union Hall

review star

No reviews yet

720 Franklin Avenue

Suite 220

Waco, TX 76701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Cold-Pressed Juice

Vitamin See

$10.00

Red Apple. Carrot. Lemon. Ginger.

Lean Green

$10.00

Green Apple. Spinach. Cucumber. Celery. Lemon. Ginger.

Vitamin Beet

$10.00

Red Apple. Mixed Power Greens. Beet. Carrot. Lemon.

Health Kick

$10.00

Red Apple. Lemon. Ginger. Cayenne.

Turmeric Detox

$10.00

Carrot. Red Apple. Lemon. Celery. Turmeric.

Healthy Heart

$10.00

Pineapple. Strawberry. Apple. Lemon. Aloe Vera.

Smoothies

Berry Burst

$9.00

Strawberry. Blueberry. Acai. Banana. Oat Milk

Tropical Sunrise

$9.00

Pineapple. Strawberry. Pitaya. Banana. Chia Seeds. Mango

Green Machine

$9.00

Spinach. Spirulina. Mango. Pineapple. Banana. Flax Seed. Oat Milk.

Mango Blast

$9.00

Mango. Pineapple. Banana. Vanilla Greek Yogurt. Chia Seeds. Oat Milk.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$9.00

Cacao Cream. Banana. PB Fit. Maca Powder. Oat Milk.

Chocolate Protein Powder

$0.50

Vanilla Protein Powder

$0.50

Smoothie Bowls - Build Your Own

Smoothie Bowls - Build Your Own

$12.00

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

Lotus Plant Energy

Feelin' Blue

$5.00

Blue Lotus Energy. Lavender Syrup. Blueberry Syrup. Club Soda. Lemon.

Purple Dreams

$5.00

Purple Lotus Energy. Lavender Syrup. Huckleberry Syrup. Club Soda. Lemon.

Lime Twist

$5.00

White Lotus Energy. Watermelon Syrup. Lime Syrup. Club Soda.

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$7.50

Shots

Flu Shot

$3.00

Coffee

Cold Brew. Oat Milk. Ashwagandha. Lion's Mane. Chaga. French Vanilla Syrup.

Adaptogenic Cold Brew

$6.00

Cold Brew. Oat Milk. Ashwagandha. Chaga. Lion's Mane. French Vanilla Syrup.

Cleanses

1-Day (6 Juice + 1 Alternative Milk)

$65.00

3-Day Beginner (3 Juice Daily)

$90.00

3-Day Advanced (6 Juice + 1 Alternative Milk Daily)

$195.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cold-Pressed Juice. Smoothies. Smoothie Bowls. Lotus Plant Energy. Adaptogenic Cold Brew.

Location

720 Franklin Avenue, Suite 220, Waco, TX 76701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Westbank Po'Boys - Union Hall - 720 Franklin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
koKo Ramen - Union Hall
orange star4.1 • 276
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Dough Re Mi - Union Hall - 720 Franklin Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Roni's Mac Bar - #1 - Union Hall
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
The Blasian Asian at Union Hall - 720 Franklin Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
720 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Curry Up and Wok This Way - 720 FRANKLIN, SUITE 510
orange starNo Reviews
720 FRANKLIN, SUITE 510 Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waco

Fuego Tortilla Grill - Waco
orange star4.5 • 6,217
1524 Interstate 35 S Waco, TX 76706
View restaurantnext
La Fiesta
orange star4.3 • 1,892
3815 FRANKLIN Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Cafe Homestead
orange star4.8 • 1,282
608 Dry Creek Road Waco, TX 76705
View restaurantnext
Alpha Omega Grill & Bakery
orange star4.3 • 1,161
929 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Guess Family Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 811
2803 Franklin Ave Waco, TX 76710
View restaurantnext
Milo All Day
orange star4.1 • 648
1020 Franklin Avenue Waco, TX 76701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waco
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston