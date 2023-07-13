Food

Appetizers

CAMPECHANA

$13.95

CHILE CON QUESO SMALL

$7.95

CHILE CON QUESO LG

$10.95

CHILE CON QUESO COMPUESTOS

$12.95

QUESO FLAMEADO

$12.95

RATONES DE QUESO

$12.95

QUESO ASADO SMALL

$10.95

QUESO ASADO LG

$15.95

BAYLOR BOTANA

$19.95

GUACAMOLE SMALL

$7.95

GUACAMOLE LARGE

$12.95

TABLE-SIDE GUACAMOLE

$13.95

SOUPS & SALADS

TORTILLA SOUP

$11.95

CALDO DE RES

$12.95

ENSALADA DC

$12.95

OCAMPO SALAD

$13.95

ENCHILADAS,BURRITOS & TAMALES

SUMMER PLATE

$7.95

DOS AMIGOS

$10.95

MY ENCHILADAS

$12.95

ENCHILADAS DE SPINACAS POBLANITAS

$14.95

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$14.95

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$13.95

CHIMICHANGA

$13.95

BEEF TAMALES

$13.95

BURRITO ENCHILADO

$13.95

BURRITOS TEXAS STYLE

$14.95

NACHOS & QUESADILLAS

SUPREMOS NACHOS

$13.95

COMPUESTO NACHOS

$11.95

FAJITA NACHOS

$13.95

MARISCO NACHOS

$18.95

POTATO FRIES NACHOS

$11.95

QUESADILLAS GRANDES

$14.95

FAJITADILLAS

$13.95

TOSTADAS, CHALUPAS & FLAUTAS

TOSTADAS

$12.95

TOSTADAS DE FAJITAS

$13.95

TOSTADAS DEL MAR

$17.95

FLAUTAS

$13.95

CHALUPAS

$11.95

TOSTADAS MEXICANAS

$13.95

FAJITAS & GRILL

FAJITAS

$16.95

FAJITAS FOR 2

$32.95

BABY BACK RIBS

$18.95

PARRILLADA ESPECIAL

$96.95

PARRILLADA MIXTA

$87.95

SHRIMP BROUCHETTE

$25.95

CAMARONES PLANCHA

$23.95

TRIPLE COMBO

$24.95

TRIPLE COMBO FOR 2

$48.95

CHICKEN FAJ POBLANAS

$18.95

TRIPITAS

$19.95

CARNITAS

$17.95

CARNITAS FOR 2

$34.95

COMBOS & TACOS

TEX-MEX SPECIAL

$15.95

CORONADO

$20.95

TIPICO

$15.95

STUFFED AVOCADO

$13.95

TAMPIQUENO

$36.95

CHILE RELLENO

$14.95

MONTEREY DINER

$15.95

EL SOMBRERO

$15.95

TACOS

$12.95

TACOS FAJITA

$14.95

TACOS AL CARBON

$14.95

BAJA TACOS

$14.95

ALAMO TACOS

$15.95

Child Plate

$4.95

DC SPECIALS

CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS

$23.95

FAJITA BURGER

$12.95Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

DON CARLOS ESPECIAL

$14.95

MILANESA

$14.95

CARNE GUISADA

$16.95

POLLO MARISCO MAZATLAN

$20.95

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$6.95Out of stock

CHEESE CAKE

$6.95

FLAN

$5.95

ARROZ CON LECHE

$5.95

SOPAPILLAS

$6.95

1/2 SOPAPILLAS

$3.95

BANANA FRIED ICECREAM

$8.95

SIDES

1 ENCHILADA

$2.95

1 ENCHILADA FAJ

$3.50

1 FAJITADILLA

$3.50

1 TACO MOLIDA

$2.95

1 TACO FAJITA

$3.50

1 TOSTADA FAJ

$3.50

1 CHALUPA

$2.95

TOREADOS

$2.95

RICE

$2.50

REFRITOS

$2.50

CHARROS

$2.95

TORTILLAS

$1.50

FRIES

$2.95

GUACAMOLE LG

$12.95

GUACAMOLE SMALL

$7.95

1 TAMALE

$2.95

CHEESE

$1.95

1 FLAUTA

$2.95

JALAPENOS

$1.50

PICO

$1.95

BARCO

$6.95

SCOOP GUACAMOLE

$2.95

SAUSAGE

$4.95

BACON

$3.95

CHIPS & SALSA MED

$4.95

CHIPS & SALSA LG

$8.95

FAJITAS LB

$19.95

Beverages

DRINK MENU

RITA

$6.95

PLATINUM RITA

$9.95

BROAD RESERV RITA

$11.95

MAGNOLIA GOLD RITA

$9.95

SKINNY RITA

$11.95

FLANTINI

$9.95

STRAWBERRY DAQ

$9.95

PINA FRESCA

$13.95

MEX FLAG

$10.95

BLOODY ORANGE

$9.95

BAJA SMASH

$9.95

SANGRIA

$10.95

3 LECHES

$9.95

CANTINFLAS

$9.95

CHAPULIN COLORADO

$11.95

AGUA RANCHERA

$11.95

CHESPIRITO

$9.95

MANGONADA RITA

$10.95

BELINI

$9.95

DC COFFEE

$9.95

PALOMA

$11.95

PALOMA PINA

$11.95

PALOMA RUSTIC

$11.95

BLACKBERRY MOJITO

$10.95

24K RITA FZ

$12.95

24K RITA RX

$12.95

TEQUILA

$6.00

VODKA

$6.00

GIN

$6.00

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

WHISKEY

$6.00

BOURBON

$6.00

SOFT BEVS

PEPSI

$2.75

DIET PEPSI

$2.75

DR PEPPER

$2.75

SIERRA MIST

$2.75

STRAWBERRY

$2.75

ORANGE

$2.75

LEMONADE

$3.50

O.J

$4.50

TO GO DRINKS

HORCHATA

$3.50

JAMAICA

$3.50

WATER

TEA

$2.75

BOTTLED BEER

BTL Budweiser

$3.50

BTL Bud Light

$3.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.50

BTL Coors Lite

$3.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.50

BTL Shiner Bock

$3.50

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Corona Light

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Lager

$4.50

BTL Dos X* Amber

$4.50

BTL Tecate

$4.50

BTL Tecate Light

$4.50

BTL Pacifico

$4.50

BTL Modelo Especial

$4.50

BTL Modelo Negra

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

DRAFT BEER

Regular Miller Lite

$3.45

Large Miller Lite

$4.95

Regular Coors Lite

$3.45

Large Coors Lite

$4.95

Regular Bud Lite

$3.45

Large Bud Lite

$4.95

Regular Michelob Ultra

$3.45

Large Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Regular Shiner Bock

$3.45

Large Shiner Bock

$4.95

HH RITAS

HH RITA FROZEN

$3.95

HH RITA RX

$3.95

Vinos | Wines (PRICE WINE)

White Wine

White Zinfandel

Chardonnay

Pinot Grigio

Moscato

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

Merlot

Cabernet

Party Pack Menu

Fiesta!! Party Packs!

5 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!

$84.75

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

10 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!

$169.50

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

20 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!

$339.00

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

30 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!

$508.50

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

40 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!

$678.00

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

50 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!

$847.50

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

100 Persons Fiesta! Party Packs!

$1,695.00

All party packs come with: beef or chicken fajitas or a combination. Refried beans, rice, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, chile con queso, Cheddar cheese, chips, red sauce and fresh flour tortillas

One Dozen Fajitadillas

$36.00

One Dozen Chicken Flautas

$36.00

One Dozen Enchiladas

$39.00

Choice of one: cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken, with one sauce only per dozen

One Dozen Soft Tacos

$39.00

Choice of one: ground beef, shredded chicken, trompo or carnitas by the dozen each

One Dozen Crispy Tacos

$39.00

Choice of one: ground beef, shredded chicken, trompo or carnitas by the dozen each

Chicken Fajitas

$42.00

Beef Fajitas

$55.00

Half Pint Side Orders

Half Pint Half Pint Charro Beans

$3.50

Half Pint Cheddar Cheese

$3.95

Half Pint Chile Con Queso

$7.95

Half Pint Chili Gravy

$3.50

Half Pint Green Sauce

$3.95

Half Pint Guacamole

$7.95

Half Pint Jalapeños

$3.50

Half Pint Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Half Pint Red Sauce

$2.95

Half Pint Refried Beans

$2.50

Half Pint Rice

$2.50

Half Pint Sour Cream

$3.50

Pint Side Orders

Pint Charro Beans

$6.50

Pint Cheddar Cheese

$7.50

Pint Chile Con Queso

$10.95

Pint Chili Gravy

$4.95

Pint Green Sauce

$7.50

Pint Guacamole

$14.95

Pint Jalapeños

$5.95

Pint Pico De Gallo

$6.50

Pint Red Sauce

$5.50

Pint Refried Beans

$5.50

Pint Rice

$5.50

Pint Sour Cream

$6.50

Quart Side Orders

Quart Charro Beans

$10.50

Quart Cheddar Cheese

$14.50

Quart Chile Con Queso

$20.95

Quart Chili Gravy

$9.50

Quart Green Sauce

$12.50

Quart Guacamole

$28.95

Quart Jalapeños

$9.95

Quart Pico De Gallo

$12.50

Quart Red Sauce

$9.50

Quart Refried Beans

$9.50

Quart Rice

$9.50

Quart Sour Cream

$12.50

Whole Desserts

Whole Cheesecake

$69.50

Whole Tres Leches

$69.50

Whole Flan

$59.50