Huntsville restaurants you'll love
Huntsville's top cuisines
Must-try Huntsville restaurants
More about Potato Shack
Potato Shack
1229 Josey Street, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Texas Philly Cheesesteak Potato
|$12.50
Pictured: Texas Philly Cheesecake on Fries
|Hotwing Potato
|$11.50
|Chicken Fried Potato
|$11.50
More about Buzzed Cup
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Buzzed Cup
1012 University Avenue, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Café au Lait
Rich fresh brewed coffee and equal parts hot milk. Classic!
|Butter Pecan Moonshine Minis
Here at Buzzed Cup we adore anything made with butter pecans. They're amazing, what can we say? When we heard there was a butter pecan moonshine we just couldn't help ourselves! We're proud to introduce the moonshine cupcake: a fantastically smooth dessert baked with fresh butter pecans and a generous pour of that inspiring butter pecan moonshine. Our testers had a hard time putting this celebration of buttered pecan down - we know you will too!
|Butter Pecan Minis
If butter pecan is your thing, look no further. We’ve taken our cakes to the next level and added fresh made buttered pecans. Wow! It doesn’t stop there—our tasty maple buttercream has buttery pecans mixed in to deliver a wonderfully nutty experience. We added so many butter pecans to our frosting, we have to scoop it on! (Due to size, Minis may not contain a core.)
More about Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
3011 HWY 30 WEST SUITE 307, HUNTSVILLE
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Americanas
|$10.99
(3) Beef or Chicken Enchiladas, topped with Chili Gravy, Onions and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Cheese Puff
|9. Quesadilla, Chicken, Beef or Cheese. Served with
More about Sam's Table
Sam's Table
1115 University Av, Huntsville
|Popular items
|The Caprese Panini
|$10.50
The Caprese is an ode to the generosity of summer, brimming with the bright acidity of fresh tomatoes, the subtle bite of the basil leaves, and the unctuous and salty creaminess of the hand-tossed mozzarella, seasoned in balsamic vinegar reduction
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Our famous molten chocolate bliss served with vanilla ice cream.
|Del Tre's BLT Panini
|$10.50
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about Cafe Texan 2.0
Cafe Texan 2.0
1120 Sam Houston Avenue, Huntsville
More about Cafe Texan
Cafe Texan
tbd, Huntsville