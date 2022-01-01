Huntsville restaurants you'll love

Here at Buzzed Cup we adore anything made with butter pecans. They're amazing, what can we say? When we heard there was a butter pecan moonshine we just couldn't help ourselves! We're proud to introduce the moonshine cupcake: a fantastically smooth dessert baked with fresh butter pecans and a generous pour of that inspiring butter pecan moonshine. Our testers had a hard time putting this celebration of buttered pecan down - we know you will too!

