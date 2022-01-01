Huntsville restaurants you'll love

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Huntsville

Huntsville's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Huntsville restaurants

Potato Shack image

 

Potato Shack

1229 Josey Street, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Texas Philly Cheesesteak Potato$12.50
Pictured: Texas Philly Cheesecake on Fries
Hotwing Potato$11.50
Chicken Fried Potato$11.50
More about Potato Shack
Buzzed Cup image

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Buzzed Cup

1012 University Avenue, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Café au Lait
Rich fresh brewed coffee and equal parts hot milk. Classic!
Butter Pecan Moonshine Minis
Here at Buzzed Cup we adore anything made with butter pecans. They're amazing, what can we say? When we heard there was a butter pecan moonshine we just couldn't help ourselves! We're proud to introduce the moonshine cupcake: a fantastically smooth dessert baked with fresh butter pecans and a generous pour of that inspiring butter pecan moonshine. Our testers had a hard time putting this celebration of buttered pecan down - we know you will too!
Butter Pecan Minis
If butter pecan is your thing, look no further. We’ve taken our cakes to the next level and added fresh made buttered pecans. Wow! It doesn’t stop there—our tasty maple buttercream has buttery pecans mixed in to deliver a wonderfully nutty experience. We added so many butter pecans to our frosting, we have to scoop it on! (Due to size, Minis may not contain a core.)
More about Buzzed Cup
Rodeo Mexican Restaurant image

 

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant

3011 HWY 30 WEST SUITE 307, HUNTSVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Enchiladas Americanas$10.99
(3) Beef or Chicken Enchiladas, topped with Chili Gravy, Onions and Monterrey Jack Cheese. Served with Cheese Puff
9. Quesadilla, Chicken, Beef or Cheese. Served with
More about Rodeo Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Sam's Table

1115 University Av, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Caprese Panini$10.50
The Caprese is an ode to the generosity of summer, brimming with the bright acidity of fresh tomatoes, the subtle bite of the basil leaves, and the unctuous and salty creaminess of the hand-tossed mozzarella, seasoned in balsamic vinegar reduction
Chocolate Cake$6.75
Our famous molten chocolate bliss served with vanilla ice cream.
Del Tre's BLT Panini$10.50
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about Sam's Table
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Texan 2.0

1120 Sam Houston Avenue, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Cafe Texan 2.0
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Texan

tbd, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Cafe Texan
Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Spring

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston