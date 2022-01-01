Kingwood restaurants you'll love
Kingwood's top cuisines
Must-try Kingwood restaurants
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp Taco
|$4.95
Tempura fried shrimp on corn tortilla with avocado, slaw, cilantro, & chipotle sauce.
|Bacon Cheese Skeeter
|$11.95
Skeeter Burger with your choice of cheese and peppered bacon.
|Classic Crispy Taco
|$3.50
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar. Served with salsa.
More about Crust Pizza Co. Woodforest
Crust Pizza Co. Woodforest
2300 Woodforest Parkway N, Montgomery
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|Lg Cheese Bread
|$6.50
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
4525 Kingwood Drive, Humble
|Popular items
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Creme Brulee
|$9.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
|Coco's Crepe
|$7.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
More about Crust Pizza Co
Crust Pizza Co
30129 Rock Creek Drive #500, Kingwood
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Pepperoni.
|HOUSE SALAD
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|HALF / HALF
Half Build Your Own, Half Gourmet Pizza.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria
42 N Main St, Kingwood
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Chimichurri's South American Grill
Chimichurri's South American Grill
1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106, Kingwood
More about RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood
RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood
1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A, Kingwood
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill
Sharky's Waterfront Grill
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood