Kingwood restaurants you'll love

Kingwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kingwood

Kingwood's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Must-try Kingwood restaurants

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baja Shrimp Taco$4.95
Tempura fried shrimp on corn tortilla with avocado, slaw, cilantro, & chipotle sauce.
Bacon Cheese Skeeter$11.95
Skeeter Burger with your choice of cheese and peppered bacon.
Classic Crispy Taco$3.50
Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, & cheddar. Served with salsa.
Crust Pizza Co. Woodforest image

 

Crust Pizza Co. Woodforest

2300 Woodforest Parkway N, Montgomery

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Lg Cheese Bread$6.50
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

4525 Kingwood Drive, Humble

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Creme Brulee$9.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Coco's Crepe$7.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Taste of Gnome image

 

Taste of Gnome

20 North Main Street, Kingwood

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Nicos Bar And Grill image

 

Nicos Bar And Grill

22610 Loop 494, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crust Pizza Co image

 

Crust Pizza Co

30129 Rock Creek Drive #500, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI PIZZA
Signature Pizza Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella & Pepperoni.
HOUSE SALAD$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
HALF / HALF
Half Build Your Own, Half Gourmet Pizza.
Russo's New York Pizzeria image

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

42 N Main St, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$7.00
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Garlic Bread$5.00
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
Banner pic

 

Chimichurri's South American Grill

1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood image

 

RC's NYC Pizza & Pasta - Kingwood

1202 Kingwood Drive Suite A, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Sharky's Waterfront Grill

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
