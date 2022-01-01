Pasadena restaurants you'll love

Must-try Pasadena restaurants

Savannah Cafe and Bakery image

 

Savannah Cafe and Bakery

5968 Fairmont Pkwy Ste Fairmont, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Breast & Swiss Sandwich$8.50
Oven roasted turkey breast and Swiss cheese with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Pesto$10.25
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, basil mayonnaise, and roasted red peppers.
Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Made with all white meat chicken mixed with cranberries and apples. Served with lettuce.
More about Savannah Cafe and Bakery
King's BBQ Pasadena image

 

King's BBQ Pasadena

3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ BAKED POTATO$10.99
BRISKET$8.59
2 MEAT$14.99
More about King's BBQ Pasadena
Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill image

 

Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill

7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Flameado$8.99
Creamy Monterey jack cheese melted with chorizo and served with tortillas. Mix in pico de gallo and mushrooms upon request.
Enchiladas Doña Chela$10.99
Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed with queso fresco, and topped with grilled carrots, potatoes, and more queso fresco. Add diced onions upon request.
Quesadillas$8.99
(3) Handmade flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.
More about Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

2420 Southmore Ave, Pasedena

Avg 3.7 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nacho Fries$11.99
Carne, Crema, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño y Guacamole
Taco Siberia$8.50
Taco grande de pollo desmenusado en tortilla de maiz con guacamole, crema, y jalapeño
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
More about Rey del Pollo
The Neighborhood Scoop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
4pc Beignets$4.99
Four New Orleans style beignets covered in powdered sugar.
Single Burger Meal$9.99
100% Angus Beef Patty served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
Double Burger Meal$11.99
Two 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
Restaurant banner

 

Spanky's Pizza - Pasadena

4010 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccini Alfredo$8.75
Fettuccini noodles tossed with our homemade, creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese
Chicken Parmesan$11.35
Boneless marinated chicken breast, grilled and served on a bed of fettuccini alfredo. Topped with marinara sauce and cheese
Side Garden Salad$3.85
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots & cucumbers
More about Spanky's Pizza - Pasadena
Restaurant banner

 

Pelican Grill - Pasadena

7315 fairmont pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pelican Grill - Pasadena
Restaurant banner

 

Somos tu Peru - Sushi

275 Preakness Avenue, Paterson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Somos tu Peru - Sushi

