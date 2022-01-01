Pasadena restaurants you'll love
Savannah Cafe and Bakery
5968 Fairmont Pkwy Ste Fairmont, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Turkey Breast & Swiss Sandwich
|$8.50
Oven roasted turkey breast and Swiss cheese with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Pesto
|$10.25
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, basil mayonnaise, and roasted red peppers.
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.75
Made with all white meat chicken mixed with cranberries and apples. Served with lettuce.
King's BBQ Pasadena
3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena
|Popular items
|BBQ BAKED POTATO
|$10.99
|BRISKET
|$8.59
|2 MEAT
|$14.99
Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill
7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Queso Flameado
|$8.99
Creamy Monterey jack cheese melted with chorizo and served with tortillas. Mix in pico de gallo and mushrooms upon request.
|Enchiladas Doña Chela
|$10.99
Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed with queso fresco, and topped with grilled carrots, potatoes, and more queso fresco. Add diced onions upon request.
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
(3) Handmade flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
2420 Southmore Ave, Pasedena
|Popular items
|Nacho Fries
|$11.99
Carne, Crema, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño y Guacamole
|Taco Siberia
|$8.50
Taco grande de pollo desmenusado en tortilla de maiz con guacamole, crema, y jalapeño
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
|Popular items
|4pc Beignets
|$4.99
Four New Orleans style beignets covered in powdered sugar.
|Single Burger Meal
|$9.99
100% Angus Beef Patty served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
|Double Burger Meal
|$11.99
Two 100% Angus Beef Patties served on a toasted brioche bun, american cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our special burger sauce. Meal includes fries & drink.
Spanky's Pizza - Pasadena
4010 Spencer Highway, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Alfredo
|$8.75
Fettuccini noodles tossed with our homemade, creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese
|Chicken Parmesan
|$11.35
Boneless marinated chicken breast, grilled and served on a bed of fettuccini alfredo. Topped with marinara sauce and cheese
|Side Garden Salad
|$3.85
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots & cucumbers
Pelican Grill - Pasadena
7315 fairmont pkwy, Pasadena
Somos tu Peru - Sushi
