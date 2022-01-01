Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants that serve chicken tenders

King's BBQ Pasadena image

 

King's BBQ Pasadena

3800 spencer suit 100, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7 PC CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$9.39
More about King's BBQ Pasadena
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6pc Chicken Tender Meal$13.49
4pc Chicken Tender Meal$10.49
4pc Chicken Tenders$6.99
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
Item pic

 

Spanky's Pizza - Pasadena

4010 Spencer Highway, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Salad$11.60
Fresh garden greens with hand-battered, lightly fried chicken tenders, two cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes & bacon
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Tender strips of chicken hand battered and lightly fried. Served with frenchfries and your choice of our homemade ranch or honey mustard
More about Spanky's Pizza - Pasadena

