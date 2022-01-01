Tacos in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve tacos
Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill
7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena
|Queso Flameado
|$8.99
Creamy Monterey jack cheese melted with chorizo and served with tortillas. Mix in pico de gallo and mushrooms upon request.
|Enchiladas Doña Chela
|$10.99
Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed with queso fresco, and topped with grilled carrots, potatoes, and more queso fresco. Add diced onions upon request.
|Tejano Tacos
|$11.99
(3) Tacos stuffed with marinated and seasoned brisket, then roasted in a mix of poblano peppers, onions, bell peppers, and wrapped in our homemade corn tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
2420 Southmore Ave, Pasedena
|Nacho Fries
|$11.99
Carne, Crema, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño y Guacamole
|Taco Siberia
|$8.50
Taco grande de pollo desmenusado en tortilla de maiz con guacamole, crema, y jalapeño
|Large Horchata
|$2.50