Lufkin restaurants you'll love

Lufkin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lufkin

Lufkin's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Lufkin restaurants

Pelican Pointe image

 

Pelican Pointe

1302 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef$11.00
Beignets$7.00
Shrimp Acadia$16.00
More about Pelican Pointe
Angelina Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Angelina Brewing Company

118 South 1st., Lufkin

Avg 4.6 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Fries$3.00
More about Angelina Brewing Company
Java Jack's Coffee House - 1102 SW John Reddit image

 

Java Jack's Coffee House - 1102 SW John Reddit

1102 SW John Reddit dr Suite 300, Lufkin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Caramel$3.52
Cafe Latte$2.81
Hampton$5.06
More about Java Jack's Coffee House - 1102 SW John Reddit
Restoration Bistro image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Restoration Bistro

210 S 1st St, Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar salad$8.00
Sliders$11.00
Half Chicken Pesto Flatbread$8.00
More about Restoration Bistro
Bodacious Bar-B-Q image

 

Bodacious Bar-B-Q

2207 W. Frank St, Lufkin

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bodacious Bar-B-Q
Restaurant banner

 

Skyline Burritos #2

1708 Deans way, lufkin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Skyline Burritos #2
