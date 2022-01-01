Bodacious Bar-B-Q imageView gallery

Bodacious Bar-B-Q

review star

No reviews yet

2207 W. Frank St

Lufkin, TX 75904

Order Again

BBQ by 1/2 Pound

Ribs 1/2 lb

$7.49

Baby Back Ribs 1/2 lb

$8.49

Sliced Beef 1/2 lb

$12.49

Chop Beef 1/2 lb

$11.99

Turkey 1/2 lb

$6.50

Ham 1/2 lb

$6.50

Pull Pork 1/2 lb

$6.50

Sausage 1/2 lb

$6.50

BBQ- 1/4 Pound

Ribs 1/4 lb

$3.74

Baby Back Ribs 1/4 lb

$4.24

Sliced Beef 1/4 lb

$6.24

Chop Beef 1/4 lb

$5.99

Turkey 1/4 lb

$2.99

Ham 1/4 lb

$2.99

Pull Pork 1/4 lb

$2.99

Sausage 1/4 lb

$2.99

BBQ by the Pound

Baby Back Rib 1lb

$16.99

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Chop Beef 1lb

$23.99

Ham 1lb

$12.99

Pull Pork 1lb

$12.99

Ribs 1lb

$14.99

Sausage 1lb

$12.99

Slab of Ribs

$29.99

Sliced Beef 1lb

$24.99

Sloppy Joe 1lb

$7.99

Turkey 1lb

$12.99

Sandwiches

2 Meat Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chop Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Jr. Sandwich

$5.99

Jr. Sloppy Joe

$2.99

Link on Bun Sandwich

$2.99

Pull Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Rib Sandwich

$9.99

Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$3.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Plates

Rib Plate

$15.99

Ham Plate

$12.99

Baby Back Rib Plate

$17.99

Chop Beef Plate

$14.99

Sliced Beef Plate

$14.99

Turkey Plate

$12.99

Pull Pork Plate

$12.99

Chicken Breast Plate

$12.99

Sausage Plate

$9.99

2 Meat Combo Plate

$17.99

3 Meat Combo Plate

$18.99

Bodacious Bowl

$7.99

Sides 6oz

6oz Cole Slaw

$2.49

6oz Potato Salad

$2.49

6oz Beans

$2.49

Chips

$1.59

Bo Tato

$6.99

Bo Tato /w Meat

$7.99

Rice

$2.49

Sides 16oz

16oz Cole Slaw

$4.49

16oz Potato Salad

$4.49

16oz Beans

$4.49

Rice

$4.49

Sides by the Gal

Gal Cole Slaw

$27.99+

Gal Potato Salad

$27.99+

Gal Beans

$27.99+

Salad

Rib Salad

$9.99

Meat Salad

$7.99

Salad

$5.99

Pick/O/Cp

Pick/O/Cp

$5.00

Pick/O/Cp

$7.50

Pick/O/Cp

$15.00

Pick/O/Cp

$30.00

Dessert Slices

Slice Pecan Cobbler

$4.49

Slice Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Slice Pecan Pie

$3.49

Slice Choc. Pie

$3.49

Slice Coconut Pie

$3.49

Ice Cream

$1.00

Whole Desserts

Pecan Cobbler

$32.99

Peach Cobbler

$22.99

Choc. Pie

$21.99

Coconut Pie

$21.99

Family Meals

Bo Pack

$32.99

Feeds 4

$34.99

Feeds 6

$49.99+

Misc.

1 Gal. Sauce

$21.99

1/2 Gal. Sauce

$10.99

4 oz. Sauce

$0.50

6oz Sauce

$1.00

Bag Spice

$5.99

Caps

$10.00

Loaf of Bread

$3.29

Pack of Buns

$1.00

Pt Sauce

$6.00

Shaker Spice

$4.99

Pack of Bread

$0.50

Bun

$0.25

Hot Link

$2.49

Dozen Rolls

$5.00

Half Dozen rolls

$2.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink Reg.

$2.29

Fountain Drink Lg

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

$2.29

Gallon of Tea

$5.99

Large Upgrade

$0.50

Monday & Tuesday

Sausage Sandwich

$7.99

Pull Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Sausage or Pull Pork Combo

$9.99

Wednesday

Rib Sandwich

$8.99

# Rib

$13.99

Rib Plate

$13.99

Thursday & Friday

Half Chicken

$8.99

Half Chicken Plate

$11.99

Holiday Specials

Whole

$70.00

Half

$35.00

Value Meals

Sandwich Value Meal

$10.99

Jr. Sandwich Value Meal

$8.99

Sloppy Joe Value Meal

$7.99

Link on Bun Meal

$7.99

Jr. Sloppy Joe

$4.99

Tacos

Taco

$1.99

3 Tacos

$5.99

Taco Plate

$7.99

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Beef Burrito

$8.99

Pork Burrito

$8.99

Jalapeños

Bacon Jalapeño

$3.99

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Beef Quesadilla

$8.99

Pork Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Nachos

Beef nachos

$8.99

Chicken nachos

$8.99

Pork nachos

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2207 W. Frank St, Lufkin, TX 75904

Directions

