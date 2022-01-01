Tyler restaurants you'll love

Tyler restaurants
Toast
  • Tyler

Tyler's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
Steakhouses
Southern
Must-try Tyler restaurants

Mercados image

 

Mercados

2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tres Leche$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
Beef Fajita Dinner$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Javi's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Javi's

7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.5 (1369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada Fajitas$19.00
Fresh Guacamole$7.50
Four Cheese Enchilada$8.50
Culture ETX image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Culture ETX

118 West Erwin St, Tyler

Avg 4.6 (347 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Weekly - Whole Smoked Turkey Breast$45.00
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, then smoked to perfection. Vacuum sealed and ready for finishing in your oven or sous vide cooker! Available for pre-order now, pick up on the Tuesday after your order!!
Side Caesar Salad$8.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, garlic breadcrumbs, fried duck egg aioli
Cut Beef NY Strip Carpaccio$18.00
Locally raised (Cut Beef, Tyler, Texas) New York Strip carpaccio, arugula, Texas olive oil, Maldon Salt, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Bobaloompia image

 

Bobaloompia

4601 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (488 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$7.35
Roasted Pork Belly
Lumpia per p/c$1.00
Choice of Pork, Beef, Chicken or Vegetables
Pansit Bihon$7.50
Rice noodles with a choice of chicken, pork or veggies
Posados Cafe image

 

Posados Cafe

3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pechuga De Pollo$16.49
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, queso, Monterey cheese, and bacon.
Primo Queso$11.59
Choice of (1) primo meat.
Enchilada de Tres$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Happys Fish House image

 

Happys Fish House

2202 E 5th St., Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B-FR CATFISH STRIPS$11.29
SHR & CATFISH STRIPS$17.99
SEAFOOD GUMBO *LRG$19.29
Posados image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Posados

2500 E 5th St, Tyler

Avg 4.4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cancun$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Tres Leche$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
Street Taco Dinner$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
The Grove Kitchen & Gardens image

 

The Grove Kitchen & Gardens

3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL - FRIED CHICKEN$35.00
Fried Chicken Friday - 4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 1 Quart of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Quart of Mini Corn, and 6 Rolls. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
Enchiladas$40.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘀: Choice of Chicken, Cheese, Vegetarian – All Orders Include Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
WEDNESDAY SPECIAL - Chicken Spaghetti$37.50
Includes House Salad, Ranch or Balsamic Dressing, and Garlic Toast. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
FD's Grillhouse image

 

FD's Grillhouse

8934 S. Broadway Ste 494, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs$16.95
Salmon Salad$12.95
10oz Center Top Sirloin$16.95
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

1410 SSW Loop #323, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches & Paciugo Gelato Caffè image

 

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches & Paciugo Gelato Caffè

5868 old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular 7" Wicked (21)$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo
Regular Fountain Drink (24 oz)$1.95
Please pick up cup from front counter
Regular 7" Grinder$6.95
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola,
Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar
NO T IN USE 2 image

 

NO T IN USE 2

3979 University Blvd, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gunslinger$5.89
Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes
Temptation$8.29
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse

5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Avg 4.1 (281 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smokehouse Combo -2$19.99
1/3 rack baby back ribs
mesquite half chicken
shiner BBQ sauce
corn on the cob
shiner beer beans
Restaurant banner

 

Chiangmai Thai Kitchen

8934 S Broadway Ave,Ste 480, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Mimi's Sweet Shop

16700 FM 2493 Suite. 600, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Pizza
Mariscos Los Chochos Fierus image

 

Mariscos Los Chochos Fierus

1510 e gentry pkwy, tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quesimoladas$12.00
D & N Grocery Deli image

 

D & N Grocery Deli

1007 W Bow, Tyler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taste of North de Light image

 

Taste of North de Light

403 W. Martin Luther King Blvd, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Tyler Sushi

5201 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 122, Tyler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Forney

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lindale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gilmer

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet

Greenville

No reviews yet

Royse City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

