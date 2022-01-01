Tyler restaurants you'll love
Tyler's top cuisines
Must-try Tyler restaurants
Mercados
2214 WSW Loop 323, Tyler
|Popular items
|Tres Leche
|$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$19.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Cancun
|$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Javi's
7212 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$19.00
|Fresh Guacamole
|$7.50
|Four Cheese Enchilada
|$8.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Culture ETX
118 West Erwin St, Tyler
|Popular items
|Weekly - Whole Smoked Turkey Breast
|$45.00
Simply seasoned with salt and pepper, then smoked to perfection. Vacuum sealed and ready for finishing in your oven or sous vide cooker! Available for pre-order now, pick up on the Tuesday after your order!!
|Side Caesar Salad
|$8.00
romaine, caesar dressing, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, garlic breadcrumbs, fried duck egg aioli
|Cut Beef NY Strip Carpaccio
|$18.00
Locally raised (Cut Beef, Tyler, Texas) New York Strip carpaccio, arugula, Texas olive oil, Maldon Salt, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
Bobaloompia
4601 S Broadway Ave, Tyler
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$7.35
Roasted Pork Belly
|Lumpia per p/c
|$1.00
Choice of Pork, Beef, Chicken or Vegetables
|Pansit Bihon
|$7.50
Rice noodles with a choice of chicken, pork or veggies
Posados Cafe
3040 West Gentry Parkway, Tyler
|Popular items
|Pechuga De Pollo
|$16.49
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms, queso, Monterey cheese, and bacon.
|Primo Queso
|$11.59
Choice of (1) primo meat.
|Enchilada de Tres
|$13.69
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Happys Fish House
2202 E 5th St., Tyler
|Popular items
|B-FR CATFISH STRIPS
|$11.29
|SHR & CATFISH STRIPS
|$17.99
|SEAFOOD GUMBO *LRG
|$19.29
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Posados
2500 E 5th St, Tyler
|Popular items
|Cancun
|$15.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
|Tres Leche
|$4.99
Made with three kinds of milk, this traditional cake is delightfully different from many other cakes.
|Street Taco Dinner
|$14.69
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with chopped onions, chopped cilantro, grilled onions, Mexican cheese, jalapeño pepper, lime, authentic Mexican salsa, and choice of (2) sides.
The Grove Kitchen & Gardens
3500 Old Jacksonville Hiway, Tyler
|Popular items
|FRIDAY ONLY SPECIAL - FRIED CHICKEN
|$35.00
Fried Chicken Friday - 4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 1 Quart of Mashed Potatoes, 1 Quart of Mini Corn, and 6 Rolls. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
|Enchiladas
|$40.00
𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐫 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘀: Choice of Chicken, Cheese, Vegetarian – All Orders Include Rice, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, and Salsa. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
|WEDNESDAY SPECIAL - Chicken Spaghetti
|$37.50
Includes House Salad, Ranch or Balsamic Dressing, and Garlic Toast. Feeds 4 - 6 People.
FD's Grillhouse
8934 S. Broadway Ste 494, Tyler
|Popular items
|Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs
|$16.95
|Salmon Salad
|$12.95
|10oz Center Top Sirloin
|$16.95
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
1410 SSW Loop #323, Tyler
|Popular items
|Smoked Potato
A full pound potato seasoned with Rudy’s Rub, smoked, and served with your choice of whipped butter, sour cream, and cheese. You can add 3.0 oz. sliced or chopped meat for $2.50.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches & Paciugo Gelato Caffè
5868 old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Popular items
|Regular 7" Wicked (21)
|$7.25
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo
|Regular Fountain Drink (24 oz)
|$1.95
Please pick up cup from front counter
|Regular 7" Grinder
|$6.95
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola,
Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar
NO T IN USE 2
3979 University Blvd, Tyler
|Popular items
|Gunslinger
|$5.89
Shredded Crab, Jalapeños, Cucumber and Dynamite Sauce with crunch flakes
|Temptation
|$8.29
Tempura Shrimp, Avocado, Shredded Crab & Spicy Mayo.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse
5424 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Combo -2
|$19.99
1/3 rack baby back ribs
mesquite half chicken
shiner BBQ sauce
corn on the cob
shiner beer beans
Mimi's Sweet Shop
16700 FM 2493 Suite. 600, Tyler
|Popular items
|Fruit Pizza
Mariscos Los Chochos Fierus
1510 e gentry pkwy, tyler
|Popular items
|Quesimoladas
|$12.00
D & N Grocery Deli
1007 W Bow, Tyler
Taste of North de Light
403 W. Martin Luther King Blvd, Tyler
Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Tyler Sushi
5201 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 122, Tyler