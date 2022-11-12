- Home
- /
- Tyler
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Which Wich & Paciugo - Tyler, TX - Grande Commons
Which Wich & Paciugo Tyler, TX - Grande Commons
No reviews yet
5868 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
2021 Favorites
Regular 7" Wicked (21)
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo
Large 10.5" Wicked (21)
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo
Super 14" Wicked (21)
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo
Bowl Wicked (21)
Cloudwich Wicked (21)
Regular 7" Grinder
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar
Large 10.5" Grinder
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar
Super 14" Ginder (21)
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar
Bowl Grinder (21)
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar
Grinder Spinach Wrap
Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar
Cloudwich Grinder (21)
Regular 7" Meat Balr (21)
Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone
Large 10.5" Meat Balr (21)
Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone
Super 14" Meat Balr (21)
Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone
Bowl Meat Balr (21)
Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone
Meat Balr Spinach Wrap
Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone
Cloudwich Meat Balr (21)
Regular 7" Garden Party (21)
Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island
Large 10.5" Garden Party (21)
Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island
Super 14" Garden Party (21)
Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island
Bowl Garden Party (21)
Salad with Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island.
Garden Party Spinach Wrap
Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island in a spinach wrap
Cloudwich Garden Party (21)
Regular 7" Reuben (21)
Large 10.5" Reuben (21)
Super 14" Reuben (21)
Bowl Reuben (21)
Reuben Spinach Wrap
Cloudwich Reuben (21)
Regular 7" Za'wich (21)
Large 10.5" Za'wich (21)
Super 14" Za'wich (21)
Bowl Za'wich (21)
Cloudwich Za'Wich (21)
Regular 7" Philly (21)
Large 10.5" Philly (21)
Super 14" Philly (21)
Bowl Philly (21)
Cloudwich Philly (21)
Regular 7" Ultimate BLT (21)
Large 10.5" Ultimate BLT (21)
Super 14" Ultimate BLT (21)
Bowl Ultimate BLT (21)
Cloudwich Ultimate BLT (21)
Regular 7" Cheeseburger (21)
Large 10.5" Cheeseburger (21)
Super 14" Cheeseburger (21)
Bowl Cheeseburger (21)
Cloudwich Cheeseburger (21)
Regular 7" Black Bean Avocado (21)
Large 10.5" Black Bean Avocado (21)
Super 14" Black Bean Avocado (21)
Bowl Black Bean Avocado (21)
Cloudwich Black Bean Avocado (21)
Regular 7" Buffalo Chicken (21)
Large 10.5" Buffalo Chicken (21)
Super 14" Buffalo Chicken (21)
Bowl Buffalo Chicken (21)
Cloudwich Buffalo Chicken (21)
Regular 7" Cali Club (21)
Large 10.5" Cali Club (21)
Super 14" Cali Club (21)
Bowl Cali Club (21)
Cloudwich Cali Club (21)
Regular 7" Club Wich (21)
Large 10.5" Club Wich (21)
Super 14" Club Wich (21)
Bowl Club Wich (21)
Cloudwich Club Wich (21)
Regular 7" Meatball Grinder
Italian meatballs, Genoa salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, marinara and provolone on a toasted baguette.
Large 10.5" Meatball Grinder
Italian meatballs, Genoa salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, marinara and provolone on a toasted baguette.
Super 14" Meatball Grinder
Cloudwich Meatball Grinder (21)
Regular 7" Fish & Chips LTO
Large 10.5" Fish & Chips LTO
Super 14" Fish & Chips LTO
Bowlwich Fish & Chips LTO
Cloudwich Fish & Chips (21)
2021 Build Your Own
Regular 7" Turkey (21)
Large 10.5" Turkey (21)
Super 14" Turkey (21)
Bowl Turkey (21)
Cloudwich BYO Turkey (21)
Regular 7" Chicken (21)
Large 10.5" Chicken (21)
Super 14" Chicken (21)
Bowl Chicken (21)
Cloudwich BYO Chicken (21)
Regular 7" Ham (21)
Large 10.5" Ham (21)
Super 14" Ham (21)
Bowl Ham (21)
Cloudwich BYO Ham (21)
Regular 7" Beef (21)
Large 10.5" Beef (21)
Super 14" Beef (21)
Bowl Beef (21)
Cloudwich BYO Beef (21)
Regular 7" Steak (21)
Large 10.5" Steak (21)
Super 14" Steak (21)
Bowl Steak (21)
Cloudwich BYO Steak (21)
Regular 7" Bacon (21)
Large 10.5" Bacon (21)
Super 14" Bacon (21)
Bowl Bacon (21)
Cloudwich BYO Bacon (21)
Regular 7" Avocado (21)
Large 10.5" Avocado (21)
Super 14" Avocado (21)
Bowl Avocado (21)
Cloudwich BYO Avocado (21)
Regular 7" Black Bean Patty (21)
Large 10.5" Black Bean Patty (21)
Super 14" Black Bean Patty (21)
Bowl Black Bean Patty (21)
Cloudwich Black Bean Patty (21)
Regular 7" Tuna (21)
Large 10.5" Tuna (21)
Super 14" Tuna (21)
Bowl Tuna (21)
Cloudwich BYO Tuna (21)
Regular 7" Corned Beef (21)
Large 10.5" Corned Beef (21)
Super 14" Corned Beef (21)
Bowl Corned Beef (21)
Cloudwich BYO Corned Beef (21)
Regular 7" PB&J (21)
Large 10.5" PB&J (21)
Super 14" PB&J (21)
Bowl PB&J (21)
Cloudwich PB&J (21)
Drink Choice
Frapaciugo™ - Blended Beverages
Vanilla Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and vanilla blended together and topped with whipped cream.
Mocha Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, chocolate gelato and Mocha Sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more mocha sauce.
Caramel Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, dulce leche gelato and caramel sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more caramel sauce.
White Chocolate Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, vanilla gelato and white chocolate sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more white chocolate sauce.
Texas Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, Texas Sea Salted Caramel Pecan Gelato and caramel Sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream, pecans and drizzled with more caramel sauce.
Cookies & Milk Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, cookies & milk gelato, cookies crumbles and white chocolate sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more white chocolate sauce and cookie crumbles.
Almond Joy Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, toasted coconut gelato, almond and mocha sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes and drizzled with more mocha sauce.
Cinnamon Roll Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, vanilla gelato, cinnamon syrup and brown sugar blended together and topped with frosting a dash of cinnamon.
Hazelnut Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and hazelnut blended together and topped with whipped cream.
Almond Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and almond blended together and topped with whipped cream.
Amaretto Frapaciugo™
Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and amaretto blended together and topped with whipped cream.
Birthday Cake Cream Frapaciugo™
Birthday cake gelato, vanilla, milk, ice, and sprinkles blended together and layered between whip cream and sprinkles topped with whipped cream.
Strawberry Cream Frapaciugo™
Vanilla gelato, strawberry puree, milk, and ice blended together and layered between whip cream and strawberry puree topped with whipped cream
Hot Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Our Velvety Smooth Blend
Americano
Double Espresso Diluted with Hot Water
Caffe Latte (espresso and milk)
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Caramel Macchiato
Dulce de Leche Caramel Meets Latte
Mocha Latte
Mocha Sauce, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Flavored Latte & Mochas
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Sugar Free Vanilla
Vanilla Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond
White Chocolate Mocha Latte
White Chocolate, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Caramel Latte
Caramel, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Almond Latte
Almond, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Almond Joy Latte
Almond, Mocha, Espresso & Steamed Coconut Milk, a Lighter Taste
Amaretto Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Amaretto Syrup
Cappuccino
Espresso & Velvet Foam, a Stronger Taste
Cold Coffee
Iced Caffe Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Dulce de Leche Caramel Meets Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Mocha Sauce, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Almond Joy Latte
Almond, Mocha, Espresso & Steamed Coconut Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Almond Latte
Almond, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Amaretto Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Amaretto Syrup
Iced Caramel Latte
Caramel, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Sugar Free Caramel Latte
Caramel, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Iced Vanilla Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond
Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond
Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte
White Chocolate, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste
Cold Brew
Our Velvety Smooth Blend
Iced Coffee
Our Velvety Smooth Blend
Iced Americano
Double Espresso Diluted with Hot Water
Gelatte
Gelato
Pastries
Specialty Beverages
Italian Soda Splashers
Italian Cream Sodas
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches sandwich shop serves custom-crafted sandwiches, salads, and wraps with over 50 toppings to create your masterpiece. Paciugo was founded in 2000 based on a secret family gelato recipe and comes from an Italian phrase meaning “messy concoction.” Our artisanal gelato is natural and made by hand daily, incorporating fresh fruits and Italian chocolates for more than 400 gelato flavor combinations. We also offer a variety of tasty treats such as gelato pops, ice cream sandwiches, macarons, smoothies, shakes, coffee, pastries and more. We also provide catering options for large orders.
5868 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703