Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Which Wich & Paciugo Tyler, TX - Grande Commons

review star

No reviews yet

5868 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler, TX 75703

Popular Items

Regular 7" Turkey (21)
Regular 7" Club Wich (21)
Regular 7" Wicked (21)

2021 Favorites

Regular 7" Wicked (21)

Regular 7" Wicked (21)

$9.25

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo

Large 10.5" Wicked (21)

Large 10.5" Wicked (21)

$12.95

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo

Super 14" Wicked (21)

Super 14" Wicked (21)

$16.95

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Mayo

Bowl Wicked (21)
$10.75

$10.75

Cloudwich Wicked (21)
$10.75

$10.75
Regular 7" Grinder

Regular 7" Grinder

$8.25

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Large 10.5" Grinder

Large 10.5" Grinder

$11.75

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Super 14" Ginder (21)

$15.25

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Bowl Grinder (21)

$9.75

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Grinder Spinach Wrap

Grinder Spinach Wrap

$8.25

Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Spicy Capicola, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oil & Vinegar

Cloudwich Grinder (21)
$9.75

$9.75
Regular 7" Meat Balr (21)

Regular 7" Meat Balr (21)

$7.95

Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone

Large 10.5" Meat Balr (21)

Large 10.5" Meat Balr (21)

$11.45

Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone

Super 14" Meat Balr (21)

Super 14" Meat Balr (21)

$14.75

Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone

Bowl Meat Balr (21)

$9.20

Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone

Meat Balr Spinach Wrap

$7.95

Italian Meatballs in Marinara & Provolone

Cloudwich Meat Balr (21)
$9.45

$9.45
Regular 7" Garden Party (21)

Regular 7" Garden Party (21)

$7.45

Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island

Large 10.5" Garden Party (21)

Large 10.5" Garden Party (21)

$10.75

Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island

Super 14" Garden Party (21)

Super 14" Garden Party (21)

$13.95

Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island

Bowl Garden Party (21)

$8.95

Salad with Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island.

Garden Party Spinach Wrap

$7.45

Avocado, Provolone, Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mayo & 1000 Island in a spinach wrap

Cloudwich Garden Party (21)
$8.95

$8.95

Regular 7" Reuben (21)
$8.95

$8.95

Large 10.5" Reuben (21)
$12.75

$12.75

Super 14" Reuben (21)
$16.75

$16.75

Bowl Reuben (21)
$10.45

$10.45

Reuben Spinach Wrap
$8.95

$8.95

Cloudwich Reuben (21)
$10.45

$10.45

Regular 7" Za'wich (21)
$8.25

$8.25

Large 10.5" Za'wich (21)
$11.75

$11.75

Super 14" Za'wich (21)
$15.25

$15.25

Bowl Za'wich (21)
$8.75

$8.75

Cloudwich Za'Wich (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Regular 7" Philly (21)
$9.95

$9.95

Large 10.5" Philly (21)
$13.95

$13.95

Super 14" Philly (21)
$17.95

$17.95

Bowl Philly (21)
$11.45

$11.45

Cloudwich Philly (21)
$11.45

$11.45

Regular 7" Ultimate BLT (21)
$9.95

$9.95

Large 10.5" Ultimate BLT (21)
$13.95

$13.95

Super 14" Ultimate BLT (21)
$17.95

$17.95

Bowl Ultimate BLT (21)
$11.45

$11.45

Cloudwich Ultimate BLT (21)
$11.45

$11.45

Regular 7" Cheeseburger (21)
$10.95

$10.95

Large 10.5" Cheeseburger (21)
$15.45

$15.45

Super 14" Cheeseburger (21)
$19.95

$19.95

Bowl Cheeseburger (21)
$12.45

$12.45

Cloudwich Cheeseburger (21)
$12.45

$12.45

Regular 7" Black Bean Avocado (21)
$9.45

$9.45

Large 10.5" Black Bean Avocado (21)
$13.25

$13.25

Super 14" Black Bean Avocado (21)
$17.25

$17.25

Bowl Black Bean Avocado (21)
$10.95

$10.95

Cloudwich Black Bean Avocado (21)
$10.95

$10.95

Regular 7" Buffalo Chicken (21)
$8.25

$8.25

Large 10.5" Buffalo Chicken (21)
$11.75

$11.75

Super 14" Buffalo Chicken (21)
$15.25

$15.25

Bowl Buffalo Chicken (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Cloudwich Buffalo Chicken (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Regular 7" Cali Club (21)
$10.75

$10.75

Large 10.5" Cali Club (21)
$15.25

$15.25

Super 14" Cali Club (21)
$20.25

$20.25

Bowl Cali Club (21)
$12.25

$12.25

Cloudwich Cali Club (21)
$12.25

$12.25

Regular 7" Club Wich (21)
$9.45

$9.45

Large 10.5" Club Wich (21)
$13.25

$13.25

Super 14" Club Wich (21)
$17.25

$17.25

Bowl Club Wich (21)
$10.95

$10.95

Cloudwich Club Wich (21)
$10.95

$10.95
Regular 7" Meatball Grinder

Regular 7" Meatball Grinder

$9.95

Italian meatballs, Genoa salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, marinara and provolone on a toasted baguette.

Large 10.5" Meatball Grinder

Large 10.5" Meatball Grinder

$13.95

Italian meatballs, Genoa salami, pepperoni, spicy capicola, marinara and provolone on a toasted baguette.

Super 14" Meatball Grinder
$18.25

$18.25

Cloudwich Meatball Grinder (21)
$18.25

$18.25

Regular 7" Fish & Chips LTO
$7.95

$7.95

Large 10.5" Fish & Chips LTO
$11.45

$11.45

Super 14" Fish & Chips LTO
$14.75

$14.75

Bowlwich Fish & Chips LTO
$9.45

$9.45

Cloudwich Fish & Chips (21)
$9.45

$9.45

2021 Build Your Own

Regular 7" Turkey (21)
$8.25

$8.25

Large 10.5" Turkey (21)
$11.75

$11.75

Super 14" Turkey (21)
$15.25

$15.25

Bowl Turkey (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Cloudwich BYO Turkey (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Regular 7" Chicken (21)
$8.25

$8.25

Large 10.5" Chicken (21)
$11.75

$11.75

Super 14" Chicken (21)
$15.25

$15.25

Bowl Chicken (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Cloudwich BYO Chicken (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Regular 7" Ham (21)
$7.45

$7.45

Large 10.5" Ham (21)
$10.75

$10.75

Super 14" Ham (21)
$13.95

$13.95

Bowl Ham (21)
$8.95

$8.95

Cloudwich BYO Ham (21)
$8.95

$8.95

Regular 7" Beef (21)
$8.95

$8.95

Large 10.5" Beef (21)
$12.75

$12.75

Super 14" Beef (21)
$16.75

$16.75

Bowl Beef (21)
$10.45

$10.45

Cloudwich BYO Beef (21)
$10.45

$10.45

Regular 7" Steak (21)
$9.95

$9.95

Large 10.5" Steak (21)
$13.95

$13.95

Super 14" Steak (21)
$17.95

$17.95

Bowl Steak (21)
$11.45

$11.45

Cloudwich BYO Steak (21)
$11.45

$11.45

Regular 7" Bacon (21)
$8.25

$8.25

Large 10.5" Bacon (21)
$11.75

$11.75

Super 14" Bacon (21)
$15.25

$15.25

Bowl Bacon (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Cloudwich BYO Bacon (21)
$9.75

$9.75

Regular 7" Avocado (21)
$7.45

$7.45

Large 10.5" Avocado (21)
$10.75

$10.75

Super 14" Avocado (21)
$13.95

$13.95

Bowl Avocado (21)
$8.95

$8.95

Cloud

$8.95

Regular 7" Black Bean Patty (21)

$8.25

Large 10.5" Black Bean Patty (21)

$11.75

Super 14" Black Bean Patty (21)

$15.25

Bowl Black Bean Patty (21)

$9.75

Cloudwich Black Bean Patty (21)

$9.75

Regular 7" Tuna (21)

$7.95

Large 10.5" Tuna (21)

$11.45

Super 14" Tuna (21)

$14.75

Bowl Tuna (21)

$9.45

Cloudwich BYO Tuna (21)

$9.45

Regular 7" Corned Beef (21)

$8.95

Large 10.5" Corned Beef (21)

$12.75

Super 14" Corned Beef (21)

$16.75

Bowl Corned Beef (21)

$10.45

Cloudwich BYO Corned Beef (21)

Regular 7" PB&J (21)

$7.45

Large 10.5" PB&J (21)

$10.75

Super 14" PB&J (21)

$13.95

Bowl PB&J (21)

$8.95

Cloudwich PB&J (21)

$8.95

Drink Choice

Please pick up your drink at the front counter.
Large Fountain Drink (32 oz)

Large Fountain Drink (32 oz)

$2.75

Please pick up your cup at the front counter.

Regular Fountain Drink (24 oz)

Regular Fountain Drink (24 oz)

$2.25

Please pick up cup from front counter

Bottle Beverage

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.50

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.75
Fries

Fries

$2.50+Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$1.95

Kids Meals

Kidswich™

Kidswich™

$5.50
Cheese Pizzawich®

Cheese Pizzawich®

$5.50

This kid's meal comes with cheese, Mariana in addition to a side of apples and carrots.

Super Awesome Grill Cheese

Super Awesome Grill Cheese

$5.50
Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly

Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly

$5.50

Frapaciugo™ - Blended Beverages

Vanilla Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and vanilla blended together and topped with whipped cream.

Mocha Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, chocolate gelato and Mocha Sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more mocha sauce.

Caramel Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, dulce leche gelato and caramel sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more caramel sauce.

White Chocolate Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, vanilla gelato and white chocolate sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more white chocolate sauce.

Texas Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Frapaciugo™

$4.75+

Espresso, milk, ice, Texas Sea Salted Caramel Pecan Gelato and caramel Sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream, pecans and drizzled with more caramel sauce.

Cookies & Milk Frapaciugo™

$4.75+

Espresso, milk, ice, cookies & milk gelato, cookies crumbles and white chocolate sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream and drizzled with more white chocolate sauce and cookie crumbles.

Almond Joy Frapaciugo™

$4.75+

Espresso, milk, ice, toasted coconut gelato, almond and mocha sauce blended together and topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut flakes and drizzled with more mocha sauce.

Cinnamon Roll Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, vanilla gelato, cinnamon syrup and brown sugar blended together and topped with frosting a dash of cinnamon.

Hazelnut Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and hazelnut blended together and topped with whipped cream.

Almond Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and almond blended together and topped with whipped cream.

Amaretto Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Espresso, milk, ice, gelato and amaretto blended together and topped with whipped cream.

Birthday Cake Cream Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Birthday cake gelato, vanilla, milk, ice, and sprinkles blended together and layered between whip cream and sprinkles topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Cream Frapaciugo™

$4.45+

Vanilla gelato, strawberry puree, milk, and ice blended together and layered between whip cream and strawberry puree ​topped with whipped cream

Hot Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Our Velvety Smooth Blend

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Double Espresso Diluted with Hot Water

Caffe Latte (espresso and milk)

Caffe Latte (espresso and milk)

$3.25+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Dulce de Leche Caramel Meets Latte

Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Mocha Sauce, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Flavored Latte & Mochas

Flavored Latte & Mochas

$3.75+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Sugar Free Vanilla

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$3.75+

White Chocolate, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.75+

Caramel, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$3.75+

Hazelnut, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Almond Latte

Almond Latte

$3.75+

Almond, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Almond Joy Latte

Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Almond, Mocha, Espresso & Steamed Coconut Milk, a Lighter Taste

Amaretto Latte

Amaretto Latte

$3.75+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Amaretto Syrup

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso & Velvet Foam, a Stronger Taste

Cold Coffee

Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$3.25+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$3.49+

Dulce de Leche Caramel Meets Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$3.75+

Mocha Sauce, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Almond Joy Latte

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.75+

Almond, Mocha, Espresso & Steamed Coconut Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Almond Latte

Iced Almond Latte

$3.75+

Almond, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Amaretto Latte

Iced Amaretto Latte

$3.75+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Amaretto Syrup

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$3.75+

Caramel, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Sugar Free Caramel Latte

Iced Sugar Free Caramel Latte

$3.75+

Caramel, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$3.75+

Hazelnut, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

Iced Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

$3.75+

Hazelnut, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

Iced Sugar Free Vanilla Latte

$3.75+

Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste with Your choice of Madagascar & Tahitian Vanilla, Piedmont Hazelnut or California Almond

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$3.75+

White Chocolate, Espresso & Steamed Milk, a Lighter Taste

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Our Velvety Smooth Blend

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Our Velvety Smooth Blend

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Double Espresso Diluted with Hot Water

Gelatte

Gelato Meets Latte in the Paciugo Italian Family twist on a classic latte.
GeLatte

GeLatte

$4.25+

Espresso & Steamed Milk Infused with your choice of Gelato

Gelato

Piccolo

Piccolo

$4.00
Medio

Medio

$5.00
Grande

Grande

$6.00
Paciunicorn™

Paciunicorn™

$5.00

Birthday Cake gelato topped with a rainbow of sprinkles, then crowned with a waffle cone hand-dipped in white chocolate and covered with glittery sugar sprinkles.

To Go Packs

To Go Packs

$11.00+Out of stock

Pastries

Artisan Scones

Artisan Scones

$3.00
Loaf Coffee Cake

Loaf Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock
Macarons

Macarons

$1.49+
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95Out of stock

Cheese Cake Slice

$5.00

Chocolate Dipped Cheese Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Waffle Cone Wrapped Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Specialty Beverages

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00+

Choose your favorite Gelato flavor and have it topped with Espresso or Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+
Hot Chocolate with Gelato

Hot Chocolate with Gelato

$4.25+Out of stock
Premium Thick Shake

Premium Thick Shake

$5.50+
Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.25+

Mangonada

$5.95Out of stock

Italian Soda Splashers

Mojito Berry Palmer

$2.29+

Arnold Palmer Meets Mojito (Non-Alcoholic) in this black berry twist

Strawberry Spritzer

$2.29+

Strawberry, Mojito, Lemonade, Serria Mist and mint for a refreshing drink!

Mango Zing

$2.29+

Mango, Mountain Dew and Mojito Mix for a refreshing and energizing drink!

Italian Cream Sodas

Italian Cream Soda

$2.55+

Project PB&J

Project PB&J

$3.00

Paciugo Retail

Retail Ground Coffee

$16.00

Retail Whole Bean Coffee

$16.00
Hot Coco Bomb

Hot Coco Bomb

$5.95+

House made Hot Coco Bombs!

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches sandwich shop serves custom-crafted sandwiches, salads, and wraps with over 50 toppings to create your masterpiece. Paciugo was founded in 2000 based on a secret family gelato recipe and comes from an Italian phrase meaning “messy concoction.” Our artisanal gelato is natural and made by hand daily, incorporating fresh fruits and Italian chocolates for more than 400 gelato flavor combinations. We also offer a variety of tasty treats such as gelato pops, ice cream sandwiches, macarons, smoothies, shakes, coffee, pastries and more. We also provide catering options for large orders.

Website

Location

5868 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler, TX 75703

Directions

Gallery
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches & Paciugo Gelato Caffè image
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches & Paciugo Gelato Caffè image
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches & Paciugo Gelato Caffè image

