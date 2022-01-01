Royse City restaurants you'll love

Go
Royse City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Royse City

Royse City's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Royse City restaurants

Sweet Water Grill - Royse City image

 

Sweet Water Grill - Royse City

4884 TX-276, Royse City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Fried Mushrooms$8.00
Boneless 12pc$12.00
More about Sweet Water Grill - Royse City
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

4765 State Hwy 276 West, Royse City

Avg 4.4 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
Taquitos$8.95
Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Restaurant banner

 

Smoke Sessions BBQ

307 W Hwy 66, Royse City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Smoke Sessions BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Royse City

Quesadillas

Map

More near Royse City to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Rockwall

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston