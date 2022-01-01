Paris restaurants you'll love

Paris restaurants
Toast
  • Paris

Paris's top cuisines

Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Must-try Paris restaurants

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image

 

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

3450 Lamar Ave, Paris

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cowboy Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, & avocado topped with crabmeat, fresh jalapenos, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and sriracha
Child's Steak$18.00
5 ounce portion of chicken breast served with five ounces of sautéed garden vegetables, steamed rice or fried rice, along with a two-piece shrimp appetizer, house soup, house salad and house made sauces.
10 oz NY Strip$29.00
Ten ounces of hand cut Angus beef New York strip grilled and sautéed in a house made garlic butter and soy sauce. Served with sautéed garden vegetables, steamed or fried rice, two-piece complementary shrimp, house soup, house salad, and house made sauces.
More about Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
Love & Bagels image

 

Love & Bagels

1105 Lamar Ave., Paris

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLTA$9.00
Bacon, micro greens, tomato, avocado, green onion cream cheese & spicy chili bacon jam on your choice of toasted bagel.
Lox$12.00
Nova lox, cream cheese, capers, red onion & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel.
Breakfast$8.00
Egg, cheddar cheese & bacon on your choice of toasted & buttered bagel
More about Love & Bagels
Rooster's Country Cooking image

 

Rooster's Country Cooking

6545 Lamar Rd, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Rooster's Country Cooking
