Mckinney restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mckinney restaurants

Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180, Mc Kinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$3.00
Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.
Stromboli$9.00
Filled with pepperoni, sausage,
hamburger, Canadian bacon
& mozzarella (no substitutions
or modifications) comes with side marinara
Chef Salad$9.25
Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce with salami, ham, bacon, provolone, fresh mushrooms, red onions, pimento peppers, pepperoncini & black olives
Brother's Pizza
The Grind Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Burger Bar

7500 Stacy Road, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#LARGE SHOESTRING FRIES$5.25
Basket crispy shoestring fries
#BLACKENED THICK CUT FRIES$7.00
Thick cut french fries, tossed in Cajun seasoning
#SHROOM & SWISS$10.50
Beef patty served on a Kaiser bun w/ baby Greens, Swiss cheese, Sauteed Mushroom & Onions and Black Garlic Aioli.
The Grind Burger Bar
Magic Cup image

SMOOTHIES

Magic Cup

7701 Stacy rd, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cha-Mango$5.95
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding$4.45
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Oreo Vanilla Frappe$5.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
Magic Cup
The Grind Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Burger Bar

2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SMALL FRIES$3.50
Side of shoestring fries- choose complimentary dipping sauce.
THE OG$9.50
Hand pressed 6 oz beef burger served on locally baked brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese and house-made fancy sauce
NEW!! SHORT STACK SMASH$9.50
Old school bun, (2) 3.5oz smash patties, (2) slices American cheese, LTO, dill pickle slices & our house-made fancy sauce.
The Grind Burger Bar
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

2950 Craig Dr, McKinney

Avg 4.5 (1960 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tommy P's Shakes$4.95
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
'67 Original$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Scotty P's
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

3510 W. University #200, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
R Plain-o$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
R Hot Hatch$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Buffalo Bacon$6.99
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
Dillas Quesadillas
Thai Pan McKinney image

 

Thai Pan McKinney

1720 N Central Expy Suite 170, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cashew Delight$10.95
Stir-fried with cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion and baby corn
Pad Thai$11.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, scallion in sweet and tangy tamarind sauce; topped with crushed peanut
Pad Woon Sen$10.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, mushroom, carrot, tomato and napa cabbage
Thai Pan McKinney
Banner pic

 

TUPPS Brewery

721 Anderson St, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ugly Sweater Spiced Amber 6 Pack$6.00
Our Amber Ale with a few flavors of the holiday. Think ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice, but just a hint! All together TASTY!
5.2% ABV
6 pack, 12 oz cans
Full Grown Nick 4 Pack$14.00
Take our Full Grown Man Imperial Stout and add Holiday Spices... and Nick is in town!
12.1% ABV
4 pack, 12 oz. cans
4 pack cans
O Negative Blood Orange DDH IPA 6 Pack$10.00
DDH IPA brewed with Blood Orange puree, and Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops.
8.1% ABV, 6 pack, 12 oz. cans
TUPPS Brewery
Firo Pizza image

 

Firo Pizza

3520 W University Dr., McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$8.99
Red Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Artisan Shredded Cheese
Chicken Alfredo$11.99
Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach
Italiano$11.99
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano, and Olive Oil
Firo Pizza
Grind Burger McKinney image

 

Grind Burger McKinney

3350 VIRGINIA PKWY SUITE 400, Mckinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#THE OG$8.50
Beef Burger served on a Kaiser bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and fancy sauce
#KIDS HOT DOG$7.50
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
#16oz OREO COOKIE SHAKE.$6.00
Vanilla ice cream hand spun w/ crushed Oreo, topped w/ whipped cream & crushed Oreo.
Grind Burger McKinney
The Stix image

 

The Stix

301 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Stix
Salomay image

 

Salomay

5121 Collin McKinney Pkwy #100, MCKINNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salomay
Restaurant banner

 

Desi District

5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Naan$1.99
Indian Bread with Butter cooked in clay oven
Garlic Naan$2.99
Indian Bread garnished with butter & garlic
Chicken Tikka Masala$10.99
16 oz curry with side of rice
Desi District
Restaurant banner

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney, Mckinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Satay (4)$7.00
Grilled chicken skewer. coconut turmeric marinade. peanut sauce. cucumber sauce GF
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Mr. Po'Boys image

 

Mr. Po'Boys

232 Fountain Court, Mc Kinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mr. Po'Boys
Main pic

 

The Elwood

7550 Texas Highway 121, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Elwood
Restaurant banner

 

The Yard

107 S Church Street, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Yard
Restaurant banner

 

Arcade92 Gaming Bar

305 E Virginia St Suite 103, Mc Kinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arcade92 Gaming Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Super Shack - McKinney

2901 S Central Expy, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Shack - McKinney

