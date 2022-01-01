Mckinney restaurants you'll love
Brother's Pizza
6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180, Mc Kinney
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.
|Stromboli
|$9.00
Filled with pepperoni, sausage,
hamburger, Canadian bacon
& mozzarella (no substitutions
or modifications) comes with side marinara
|Chef Salad
|$9.25
Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce with salami, ham, bacon, provolone, fresh mushrooms, red onions, pimento peppers, pepperoncini & black olives
The Grind Burger Bar
7500 Stacy Road, McKinney
|Popular items
|#LARGE SHOESTRING FRIES
|$5.25
Basket crispy shoestring fries
|#BLACKENED THICK CUT FRIES
|$7.00
Thick cut french fries, tossed in Cajun seasoning
|#SHROOM & SWISS
|$10.50
Beef patty served on a Kaiser bun w/ baby Greens, Swiss cheese, Sauteed Mushroom & Onions and Black Garlic Aioli.
SMOOTHIES
Magic Cup
7701 Stacy rd, McKinney
|Popular items
|Cha-Mango
|$5.95
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
|Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding
|$4.45
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
|Oreo Vanilla Frappe
|$5.45
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
The Grind Burger Bar
2500 King Arthur Blvd, Lewisville
|Popular items
|SMALL FRIES
|$3.50
Side of shoestring fries- choose complimentary dipping sauce.
|THE OG
|$9.50
Hand pressed 6 oz beef burger served on locally baked brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese and house-made fancy sauce
|NEW!! SHORT STACK SMASH
|$9.50
Old school bun, (2) 3.5oz smash patties, (2) slices American cheese, LTO, dill pickle slices & our house-made fancy sauce.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
2950 Craig Dr, McKinney
|Popular items
|Tommy P's Shakes
|$4.95
Handspun, real ice cream shakes blended with some classic and creative syrups, fruit and cookies. We add Real Whipped Cream to top it off! This isn't a shake, it's ART!
|Chris P. Tenders - 3 PC
|$11.35
Breaded and Fried to order!
|'67 Original
|$7.65
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Mustard
Dillas Quesadillas
3510 W. University #200, McKinney
|Popular items
|R Plain-o
|$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
|R Hot Hatch
|$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Buffalo Bacon
|$6.99
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
Thai Pan McKinney
1720 N Central Expy Suite 170, McKinney
|Popular items
|Cashew Delight
|$10.95
Stir-fried with cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion and baby corn
|Pad Thai
|$11.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, scallion in sweet and tangy tamarind sauce; topped with crushed peanut
|Pad Woon Sen
|$10.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, mushroom, carrot, tomato and napa cabbage
TUPPS Brewery
721 Anderson St, McKinney
|Popular items
|Ugly Sweater Spiced Amber 6 Pack
|$6.00
Our Amber Ale with a few flavors of the holiday. Think ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and allspice, but just a hint! All together TASTY!
5.2% ABV
6 pack, 12 oz cans
|Full Grown Nick 4 Pack
|$14.00
Take our Full Grown Man Imperial Stout and add Holiday Spices... and Nick is in town!
12.1% ABV
4 pack, 12 oz. cans
4 pack cans
|O Negative Blood Orange DDH IPA 6 Pack
|$10.00
DDH IPA brewed with Blood Orange puree, and Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops.
8.1% ABV, 6 pack, 12 oz. cans
Firo Pizza
3520 W University Dr., McKinney
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$8.99
Red Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese, and Artisan Shredded Cheese
|Chicken Alfredo
|$11.99
Alfredo Sauce, Artisan Cheeses, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, and Spinach
|Italiano
|$11.99
Red Sauce, Chopped Garlic, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Mozzarella, Soppressata Salami, Fresh Basil, Oregano, and Olive Oil
Grind Burger McKinney
3350 VIRGINIA PKWY SUITE 400, Mckinney
|Popular items
|#THE OG
|$8.50
Beef Burger served on a Kaiser bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and fancy sauce
|#KIDS HOT DOG
|$7.50
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
|#16oz OREO COOKIE SHAKE.
|$6.00
Vanilla ice cream hand spun w/ crushed Oreo, topped w/ whipped cream & crushed Oreo.
Desi District
5400 Collin Mckinney Parkway, McKinney
|Popular items
|Butter Naan
|$1.99
Indian Bread with Butter cooked in clay oven
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
Indian Bread garnished with butter & garlic
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$10.99
16 oz curry with side of rice
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
3905 W University Dr. Ste 500 McKinney, Mckinney
|Popular items
|Chicken Satay (4)
|$7.00
Grilled chicken skewer. coconut turmeric marinade. peanut sauce. cucumber sauce GF
