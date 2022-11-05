Brothers Pizza - McKinney, TX
No reviews yet
6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180
Mc Kinney, TX 75070
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Traditional Italian bread with a spiced garlic spread, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & Italian herbs
Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella sticks breaded with Italian herbs served with marinara
Fried Ravioli
Breaded ravioli in Italian herbs, served with marinara
Buffalo Wings
Ten mild heat breaded wings
Fried Calamari
Fresh squid dipped in a lightly seasoned flour mixture & fried until golden crisp, served with a side of marinara
Garlic Knots
Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.
Pepperoni Pinwheel
Pepperoni, mozzarella, garlic & herbs rolled up in delicious pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara. One per order
Spinach Pinwheel
Fresh spinach, mozzarella, garlic & herbs rolled up in delicious pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara. One per order.
Chips
Single Garlic Knot
Pizzas
Medium Pizza
Large Pizza
X-Large Pizza
Sicilian
Grandma Pizza
Square 16 inch, Fresh mozzarella, marinara, tomatoes, garlic & basil
Penne Vodka Pizza
16 inch, Penne pasta & creamy pink vodka sauce
Calzone
Filled with ricotta & mozzarella and side of marinara, add other toppings for $.75
Stromboli
Filled with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon & mozzarella (no substitutions or modifications) comes with side marinara
Gluten Free
10 inch gluten free crust, add additional toppings for $1.75 each
Salads
Tossed Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes & pepperoncini
Chef Salad
Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce with salami, ham, bacon, provolone, fresh mushrooms, red onions, pimento peppers, pepperoncini & black olives
Caprese Salad
Fresh whole milk mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar & olive oil
Blue Salad
Crispy baby spinach, mandarin oranges, blue cheese chunks & walnuts, served with side of our homemade citrus vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce mixed with our homemade Caesar dressing & topped with croutons and mouth-watering chicken.
Bottle Italian Dressing
Take home a 12 ounce bottle of our famous Italian dressing.
1\2 Ceaser
Salad 4 To 6 People
Salad 10 to 14 People
Pasta
Beef Lasagna
Pasta layers prepared with Italian herbs, ground beef, ricotta & pecorino romano topped with mozzarella, comes with garlic bread.
Manicotti
Pasta crêpes stuffed with three cheeses & marinara, comes with garlic bread.
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed pasta dumplings with three cheeses, Italian seasonings & marinara, comes with garlic bread.
Baked Ziti
Penne rigate pasta mixed with three cheeses, Italian seasonings & marinara, comes with garlic bread.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh eggplant, lightly fried & prepared in Italian seasonings, marinara & mozzarella, served with a side of Spaghetti, comes with garlic bread.