Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Brothers Pizza - McKinney, TX

review star

No reviews yet

6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180

Mc Kinney, TX 75070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Pizza
X-Large Pizza
Medium Pizza

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.75

Traditional Italian bread with a spiced garlic spread, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella & Italian herbs

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$7.75

Mozzarella sticks breaded with Italian herbs served with marinara

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.00Out of stock

Breaded ravioli in Italian herbs, served with marinara

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.50

Ten mild heat breaded wings

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.50

Fresh squid dipped in a lightly seasoned flour mixture & fried until golden crisp, served with a side of marinara

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.25

Five Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara.

Pepperoni Pinwheel

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$3.50

Pepperoni, mozzarella, garlic & herbs rolled up in delicious pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara. One per order

Spinach Pinwheel

Spinach Pinwheel

$3.50

Fresh spinach, mozzarella, garlic & herbs rolled up in delicious pizza dough and baked to perfection. Served with a side of marinara. One per order.

Chips

$1.50

Single Garlic Knot

$0.55

Pizzas

Medium Pizza

Medium Pizza

$14.00
Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$16.00
X-Large Pizza

X-Large Pizza

$18.00
Sicilian

Sicilian

$18.00
Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

$26.00

Square 16 inch, Fresh mozzarella, marinara, tomatoes, garlic & basil

Penne Vodka Pizza

Penne Vodka Pizza

$26.00

16 inch, Penne pasta & creamy pink vodka sauce

Calzone

Calzone

$8.00

Filled with ricotta & mozzarella and side of marinara, add other toppings for $.75

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.25

Filled with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, Canadian bacon & mozzarella (no substitutions or modifications) comes with side marinara

Gluten Free

$14.00

10 inch gluten free crust, add additional toppings for $1.75 each

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$3.25

Mixed greens, tomatoes & pepperoncini

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.75

Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce with salami, ham, bacon, provolone, fresh mushrooms, red onions, pimento peppers, pepperoncini & black olives

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh whole milk mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce topped with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar & olive oil

Blue Salad

Blue Salad

$8.50

Crispy baby spinach, mandarin oranges, blue cheese chunks & walnuts, served with side of our homemade citrus vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.25
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce mixed with our homemade Caesar dressing & topped with croutons and mouth-watering chicken.

Bottle Italian Dressing

$6.99

Take home a 12 ounce bottle of our famous Italian dressing.

1\2 Ceaser

$4.00

Salad 4 To 6 People

$16.00

Salad 10 to 14 People

$27.00

Pasta

Beef Lasagna

Beef Lasagna

$10.00

Pasta layers prepared with Italian herbs, ground beef, ricotta & pecorino romano topped with mozzarella, comes with garlic bread.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$9.50

Pasta crêpes stuffed with three cheeses & marinara, comes with garlic bread.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$9.50

Stuffed pasta dumplings with three cheeses, Italian seasonings & marinara, comes with garlic bread.

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.50

Penne rigate pasta mixed with three cheeses, Italian seasonings & marinara, comes with garlic bread.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Fresh eggplant, lightly fried & prepared in Italian seasonings, marinara & mozzarella, served with a side of Spaghetti, comes with garlic bread.

Spaghetti Mariana

Spaghetti Mariana