Prosper restaurants you'll love

Wisk
111 S. Preston Road # 30, Prosper
|Popular items
|MORNING RISE PANCAKE
|$7.79
Three mighty pancakes, served with hot syrup and butter.
|MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE
|$7.39
Mickey mouse happy face with a choice of two sliced apple wood smoked bacon, or one sausage patty, or one sausage link
|KIDS BREAKFAST
|$7.79
One Cage free egg any style, with choice of two slices apple wood bacon, or sausage patty, or sausage link, served with Hash brown and one slice toast
The Brass Tap
790 North Preston Rd, Prosper
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Honeylu's Coffee
1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper
|Popular items
|Signature Drip
Honeylu's Coffee Blend
|Latte
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
Mi Luna
2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper
|Popular items
|Fajitas for one
served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and tortillas
|Quesadillas
served with guacamole and sour cream
|Brisket tacos
|$13.95
Slow cooked brisket, poblano slices, onions, jack cheese on three corn tortillas with rice, bean soup and avocado salad
KILLA PIE
1100 South Preston Road, Suite 30, Prosper
|Popular items
|6" Original B.Y.O.
|$10.99
Build your own pizza, add whole or half toppings to 14" original or slender crust!
|14" Original Pig Riot
|$26.99
Hot Soppressata, Syracuse Sausage, Applewoo Bacon, Tomato Sauce, Whole Milk Mozz, Drizzle Spicy Ranch
|6" Original Pioneer
|$11.29
Wisconsin Brick, Pepperoni, DiNapoli Tomato Sauce
Degenhardt's Brat Haus -MOBILE
961 Whistler Ln, Prosper
Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper
2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper