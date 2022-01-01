Plano restaurants you'll love

Go
Plano restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plano

Plano's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Plano restaurants

Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

1032 E 15th Street, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
18" Pepperoni$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
More about Zalat Pizza
Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 W Plano Parkway # 100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Texas Brisket 1 lb$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
Half Slab Ribs$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Crispy Fries$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips
Served with trio of house made sauces.
Chicken Wings
Served with trio of house made sauces.
Duck Fat Fries$3.00
Best darn fries, period.
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEPERONI E FUNGH$10.00
MARGHERITA$9.00
DIAVOLA$11.00
More about Legacy Hall
La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

3209 K Avenue, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$9.99
CACHETE$1.79
CARNITAS$1.79
More about La Salsa Verde
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

6007 Legacy Dr, Plano

Avg 4.6 (2105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce
Patatas Bravas$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Tuna Tartare$15.00
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

3909 W Parker Rd, Plano

Avg 4.7 (1033 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
18" Margherita$21.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
18" Cheese$16.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
More about Zalat Pizza
Fat Straws 1 image

 

Fat Straws 1

6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Tea Shake
Milkshake blend of Matcha and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.
More about Fat Straws 1
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kung Pao$9.00
Dried chili pepper, bell pepper, onion, carrot, peanut.
Egg Roll$5.00
Fountain Drink$2.50
More about Legacy Hall
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

7224 Independence Parkway, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
18" Zealot$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
More about Zalat Pizza
Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

2008 Midway Rd, Plano

Avg 4.5 (2468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
R Bluebonnet$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
R Lone Star$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Crab Queso$7.50
Served w/house chips
Dynamite Shrimp$11.95
8 battered shrimp tossed in a sweet chili, slaw, chips & house sauce
Lobster Grilled Cheese$15.50
Sriracha, Lobster, crab queso, Gouda on sourdough bread
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Queso$6.00
House tortilla chips, queso, Brisket, pico de gallo
Lunch Special$13.00
Chopped or sliced Brisket sandwhich, kettle chips, drink (served with onions, pickles, BBQ sauce on side)
Avocado Slaw$2.00
House coleslaw tossed in avocado-ranch
More about Legacy Hall
Better Than Sex - Plano image

 

Better Than Sex - Plano

1010 E 15th Street, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banana Bazooka$12.00
The description we have for the Banana Bazooka is "Big bangin' Banana Hunks. Caramel. Cinnamon. Callabaut White Chocolate Ganache. Embraced in "crepe-like" tortilla torte.".
Caress My Carrot$13.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
Missionary Crisp$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
More about Better Than Sex - Plano
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original$8.50
Choice of ribeye or chicken, caramelized onion, whiz or white american cheese
Cheese Fries$4.00
Crinkle fries with whiz cheese
Texas$9.50
Choice of habanero seasoned ribeye or chicken, chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, jalapeno, Queso
More about Legacy Hall
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESE FRIES$4.50
Our seasoned fries topped with beer cheese, chives and paprika.
Pretzel Plate$11.75
Pretzel & Brat of choice
FOUNTAIN DRINK$2.50
More about Legacy Hall
DAQ's image

 

DAQ's

8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Pack$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
AMERICAN 🇺🇸 GANGSTA (Extra Shot Included) Vodka , Strong$9.50
Abu Dhabi (pineapple & orange flavor)
Michigan Ave (Strawberry)
Bora Bora (Pina Colada & Pineapple)
Mixed together with Extra Shot of Vodka!
6 Pack (TO GO ONLY) COWBOYS DEAL PRE-ORDER FOR SUNDAY$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
More about DAQ's
Suburban Yacht Club image

 

Suburban Yacht Club

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Epic Shrimp Burrito$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Cali Burrito$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
More about Suburban Yacht Club
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HAMACHI WRAPPED$17.00
Crab, tempura flakes, truffle oil, avocado, lemon sliced, sriracha
RAINBOW ROLL$15.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab, avocado, cucumber
HAMACHI CRUDO$10.00
Yellowtail, apple, cilantro, jalapenos, ponzu
More about Legacy Hall
Twisted Root image

 

Twisted Root

1212 14th St., Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Treat-YO-Self$7.00
Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch
Tootsies Hot Chicken$9.00
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli
Freshman 15$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
More about Twisted Root
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18'' Cheese$18.00
18" pizza with house marinara, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, and parmesan
Pepperoni Slice$5.50
9'' Slice with house marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan
18" Pepperoni$20.00
18" Pizza with house marinara, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, and parmesan
More about Legacy Hall
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast$9.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns or grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
#2 Mamas Daughters Special$6.10
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
Bacon/Sausage & Egg Sandwich$6.35
Mama's delicious BLT with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

6205 Coit Rd., Plano

Avg 4.3 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Fries$3.50
Classic Waffle Fries with SOB seasoning
Nacho Fries$5.00
Waffle Fries, Queso, Spicy Wagyu Beef, Queso Fresco, Micro Cilantro
Butchers Dozen$45.00
pick 4 sliders
More about Legacy Hall
Texana Grill image

 

Texana Grill

1222 N CENTRAL EXPY, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Pack$55.00
Choice up to 4 meats (2 Pounds) and Includes 3 Sides (Pints)
Fajitas 1\\2 Pound Cooked
Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Combo or Veggie.
All Fajitas come with Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo. Served with Flour Tortillas and Cowboy Beans.
Truckload$35.00
Comes Baby Back Ribs and BBQ Chicken, Brisket and Sausage. Your choice of 3 sides.
More about Texana Grill
Burnt Bbq & Tacos image

TACOS • BBQ

Burnt Bbq & Tacos

2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D, Plano

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Taco$6.00
Flour Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Fire Rst'd Pico, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro & Lime.
Pulled Pork Taco$4.50
Roasted Garlic Hand Pulled Pork, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and Lime.
Smoked Baked Potato$7.00
Large baked and smok'd potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, onions and your choice meat.
More about Burnt Bbq & Tacos
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Elvis$8.75
Freshly sliced bananas, peanut butter, honey, and bacon crumble on top of our golden liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!
The House$9.00
Our Bestseller! Freshly cut strawberries, cookie butter, Nutella, and our house made whipped cream on top of our golden Liége waffle. Select "more customizations" for additional topping options!
NITRO FLOAT$6.00
Nitro cold brew coffee poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with our housemade whipped cream.
More about Legacy Hall
Sankalp the Taste of India image

 

Sankalp the Taste of India

3680 TX-121 Suite 300, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
5. Manchow Soup$5.49
Indo Chinese style soup with fried noodles.
2. Tomato Dhaniya Shorba$5.49
Special item. Chef recipe.
3. Veg Sweet Corn Soup ( J ) ( S )$5.49
Indo-style sweet corn soup with veg.
More about Sankalp the Taste of India
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Fried Paneer$3.95
tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
#12 Angus Brisket$5.75
barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla
Queso Blanco$5.25
Velvet taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro
More about Legacy Hall
Yoshi Shabu Shabu image

HOT POT • FONDUE • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

8612 Preston Rd Ste 115, Plano

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Half Pound Meal for 1 or 2$17.00
WATER
Prime Ribeye Half Pound Meal for 1 or 2$25.00
More about Yoshi Shabu Shabu

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plano

Cheese Fries

Brisket

Caesar Salad

Pies

Fajitas

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near Plano to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston