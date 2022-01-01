Plano restaurants you'll love
Plano's top cuisines
Must-try Plano restaurants
Zalat Pizza
1032 E 15th Street, Plano
|Popular items
|18" Zealot
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
|18" Pepperoni
|$18.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|14" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
Red Hot & Blue
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100, Plano
|Popular items
|Texas Brisket 1 lb
|$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
|Half Slab Ribs
|$19.99
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
|Crispy Fries
|$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
Served with trio of house made sauces.
|Chicken Wings
Served with trio of house made sauces.
|Duck Fat Fries
|$3.00
Best darn fries, period.
La Salsa Verde
3209 K Avenue, Plano
|Popular items
|QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA
|$9.99
|CACHETE
|$1.79
|CARNITAS
|$1.79
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
6007 Legacy Dr, Plano
|Popular items
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Served with homemade tartar sauce
|Patatas Bravas
|$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
|Tuna Tartare
|$15.00
Ahi tuna, mango, avocado, soy sesame vinaigrette, Sriracha aioli, wonton chips
PIZZA
Fat Straws 1
6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano
|Popular items
|Green Tea Shake
Milkshake blend of Matcha and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
|Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
|Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.
Dillas Quesadillas
2008 Midway Rd, Plano
|Popular items
|R Bluebonnet
|$5.49
VEGETARIAN - Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Fresh Spinach, and Creamy Churri Dipping Sauce
*Vegan Option - Make it Bean Style and sub Guac Sauce or Salsa
|R Lone Star
|$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Founder
|$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
Better Than Sex - Plano
1010 E 15th Street, Plano
|Popular items
|Banana Bazooka
|$12.00
The description we have for the Banana Bazooka is "Big bangin' Banana Hunks. Caramel. Cinnamon. Callabaut White Chocolate Ganache. Embraced in "crepe-like" tortilla torte.".
|Caress My Carrot
|$13.00
Embrace your inner snuggle-bunny and nuzzle up to this smooth carrot cake. Dried cranberries, pineapple, and pecans deep within. Fondled with vanilla- bean cream cheese frosting and a dribble of honey.
(Made with a Gluten Free Flour, However we are not a gluten free facility
and all items are made on shared equipment)
|Missionary Crisp
|$13.00
Red Delicious 'skin-on' apples. Buttery cake-like layer "On Top". Salted Graham Cracker. Vanilla Bean Balls. Caramel.
DAQ's
8700 Preston Rd Suite 127, Plano
|Popular items
|6 Pack
|$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
|AMERICAN 🇺🇸 GANGSTA (Extra Shot Included) Vodka , Strong
|$9.50
Abu Dhabi (pineapple & orange flavor)
Michigan Ave (Strawberry)
Bora Bora (Pina Colada & Pineapple)
Mixed together with Extra Shot of Vodka!
|6 Pack (TO GO ONLY) COWBOYS DEAL PRE-ORDER FOR SUNDAY
|$50.00
Pick any 6 Daiquiris
Suburban Yacht Club
5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO
|Popular items
|Grilled Fresh Catch Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Epic Shrimp Burrito
|$16.00
Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
|Cali Burrito
|$16.00
Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.
Twisted Root
1212 14th St., Plano
|Popular items
|Treat-YO-Self
|$7.00
Our cheese fries topped with bacon pieces & jalapenos served with a peppercorn ranch
|Tootsies Hot Chicken
|$9.00
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli
|Freshman 15
|$10.50
Smashed fries, melted cheddar cheese, fried egg, bacon
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|Popular items
|#3 Mamas Favorite Breakfast
|$9.45
2 eggs any style with hash browns or grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
|#2 Mamas Daughters Special
|$6.10
2 eggs any style with toast OR biscuits OR pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage OR
Bacon OR
Ham
|Bacon/Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$6.35
Mama's delicious BLT with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
6205 Coit Rd., Plano
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Texana Grill
1222 N CENTRAL EXPY, McKinney
|Popular items
|Family Pack
|$55.00
Choice up to 4 meats (2 Pounds) and Includes 3 Sides (Pints)
|Fajitas 1\\2 Pound Cooked
Your choice of Beef, Chicken, Combo or Veggie.
All Fajitas come with Guacamole, Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo. Served with Flour Tortillas and Cowboy Beans.
|Truckload
|$35.00
Comes Baby Back Ribs and BBQ Chicken, Brisket and Sausage. Your choice of 3 sides.
TACOS • BBQ
Burnt Bbq & Tacos
2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D, Plano
|Popular items
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
Flour Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Fire Rst'd Pico, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro & Lime.
|Pulled Pork Taco
|$4.50
Roasted Garlic Hand Pulled Pork, Corn Tortilla, Avocado Lime Crema, Cotija, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions and Lime.
|Smoked Baked Potato
|$7.00
Large baked and smok'd potato loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, onions and your choice meat.
Sankalp the Taste of India
3680 TX-121 Suite 300, Plano
|Popular items
|5. Manchow Soup
|$5.49
Indo Chinese style soup with fried noodles.
|2. Tomato Dhaniya Shorba
|$5.49
Special item. Chef recipe.
|3. Veg Sweet Corn Soup ( J ) ( S )
|$5.49
Indo-style sweet corn soup with veg.
