Toasted Coffee

7401 Lone Star Drive

Suite B100

Plano, TX 75024

Latte
Talk Turkey To Me
Kale Me Caesar

Coffees

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cafe Con Leche

$3.25+

Primal Coffee

$5.50

Drip coffee with grass-fed butter & MCT oil.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Cold-brew coffee & sweetened condensed milk,

Double Espresso

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Beverages

Full-Leaf Tea

$2.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00

Kombucha Draft

$4.00+

Kava Water

$5.00

Kava Tea

$8.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mayawell Water

$4.00

Spring Water Bottle

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk

$2.50+

OJ

$2.50+

Soda

$2.00

Smoothies

Super Freak

$7.00

bananas, cold-brew coffee, milk, vanilla, & cinnamon

The Elvis

$7.00

bananas, peanut butter, chocolate, & milk

Green Giant

$8.00

avocado, bananas, matcha, honey, & almond milk

Strawberry Fields

$7.00

strawberries, bananas, milk, & agave

Blue-Very-Keto

$8.50

blueberries, coconut milk, vanilla, & MCT oil

Purple Rain

$7.00

kale, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, agave, & coconut milk

Yellow Out

$7.00

tumeric mix, bananas, ginger, lemon juice, honey, coconut milk, & orange juice

Beach Therapy

$8.00

pineapple, bananas, spinach, coconut water, agave, & chia seeds

Southern Comfort

$8.00

bananas, walnuts, chia seeds, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, & soy milk

Spa-De-Da

$7.00

cucumber, pear, strawberries, lime juice, honey, herbal tea, & ginger

Peach On Earth

$7.50

frozen peaches, oats, vanilla, orange juice, & cinnamon powder

Toasts

Don't Get Salty

$6.50

Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)

Avo-Ca-Damn

$6.50

Avocado slices, sriracha red, & green serrano on toasted rye

Bohemian Raspberry

$7.00

Raspberries, walnuts, dark chocolate drizzle, & rose cream cheese on toasted 9-grain

Coma-Toast

$4.50

Torched cinnamon sugar & butter on toasted brioche

It's My Jam

$5.25

Raspberry jam, butter & choice of peanut butter or almond butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)

Ricotta Be Kidding

$5.50

Honey-ricotta spread, pear slices, & walnuts on toasted 9-grain

Smokey The Salmon

$8.50

Smoked salmon lox, pineapple habanero cream cheese, diced cucumbers, shallots, & chives on toasted milano & served with fruit

All I Avo Wanted

$8.75

Sliced avocados, jammy soft-boiled egg, pickled watermelon radish, alfalfa sprouts, ginger chili oil, black salt, & pepper on 9-grain toast & served with fruit

Shroom With A View

$8.25

Sautéed mushrooms, onion ricotta spread, arugula, ginger chili oil, roasted red-pepper vinaigrette, & shaved cured egg yolk on toasted milano & served with fruit

Breakfasts

All-Day BAE

$10.50

Bacon & two eggs with queso fresco, avocado slices, & black-bean spread over toasted rye & served with fruit

Eggs In Jail

$11.00

Two poached eggs incarcerated in a circle of bacon & brioche toast with hollandaise & served with fruit

Eggs In Jail (Spicy)

$12.00

Two poached eggs, bacon, hollandaise, jalapenos, guajillo sauce, & spicy cilantro sauce over toasted brioche. Served with fruit.

Always Sunny

$10.00

Grilled sausage, provolone, cheddar, & swiss topped with sunny-side-up eggs over toasted brioche & served with fruit

Nacho Mama!

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, queso fresco, tomatoes, & onions with black-bean spread, avocados, & salsa verde over toasted milano & served with fruit

Hasher In The Rye

Hasher In The Rye