Toasted Coffee
7401 Lone Star Drive
Suite B100
Plano, TX 75024
Popular Items
Coffees
Drip Coffee
Cafe Con Leche
Primal Coffee
Drip coffee with grass-fed butter & MCT oil.
Cold Brew Coffee
Nitro Cold Brew
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Cold-brew coffee & sweetened condensed milk,
Double Espresso
Macchiato
Cortado
Cappuccino
Latte
Americano
Beverages
Smoothies
Super Freak
bananas, cold-brew coffee, milk, vanilla, & cinnamon
The Elvis
bananas, peanut butter, chocolate, & milk
Green Giant
avocado, bananas, matcha, honey, & almond milk
Strawberry Fields
strawberries, bananas, milk, & agave
Blue-Very-Keto
blueberries, coconut milk, vanilla, & MCT oil
Purple Rain
kale, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, agave, & coconut milk
Yellow Out
tumeric mix, bananas, ginger, lemon juice, honey, coconut milk, & orange juice
Beach Therapy
pineapple, bananas, spinach, coconut water, agave, & chia seeds
Southern Comfort
bananas, walnuts, chia seeds, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, & soy milk
Spa-De-Da
cucumber, pear, strawberries, lime juice, honey, herbal tea, & ginger
Peach On Earth
frozen peaches, oats, vanilla, orange juice, & cinnamon powder
Toasts
Don't Get Salty
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
Avo-Ca-Damn
Avocado slices, sriracha red, & green serrano on toasted rye
Bohemian Raspberry
Raspberries, walnuts, dark chocolate drizzle, & rose cream cheese on toasted 9-grain
Coma-Toast
Torched cinnamon sugar & butter on toasted brioche
It's My Jam
Raspberry jam, butter & choice of peanut butter or almond butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
Ricotta Be Kidding
Honey-ricotta spread, pear slices, & walnuts on toasted 9-grain
Smokey The Salmon
Smoked salmon lox, pineapple habanero cream cheese, diced cucumbers, shallots, & chives on toasted milano & served with fruit
All I Avo Wanted
Sliced avocados, jammy soft-boiled egg, pickled watermelon radish, alfalfa sprouts, ginger chili oil, black salt, & pepper on 9-grain toast & served with fruit
Shroom With A View
Sautéed mushrooms, onion ricotta spread, arugula, ginger chili oil, roasted red-pepper vinaigrette, & shaved cured egg yolk on toasted milano & served with fruit
Breakfasts
All-Day BAE
Bacon & two eggs with queso fresco, avocado slices, & black-bean spread over toasted rye & served with fruit
Eggs In Jail
Two poached eggs incarcerated in a circle of bacon & brioche toast with hollandaise & served with fruit
Eggs In Jail (Spicy)
Two poached eggs, bacon, hollandaise, jalapenos, guajillo sauce, & spicy cilantro sauce over toasted brioche. Served with fruit.
Always Sunny
Grilled sausage, provolone, cheddar, & swiss topped with sunny-side-up eggs over toasted brioche & served with fruit
Nacho Mama!
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, queso fresco, tomatoes, & onions with black-bean spread, avocados, & salsa verde over toasted milano & served with fruit