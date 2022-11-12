American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dillas Quesadillas Plano
2,468 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2008 Midway Rd, Plano, TX 75093
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mama's Daughter's Diner- Plano- W. Park Blvd.
4.0 • 748
6509 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093
View restaurant
Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurant
THE GRIND BURGER BAR (CASTLE HILLS)
No Reviews
2500 King Arthur Blvd Lewisville, TX 75070
View restaurant