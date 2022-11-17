- Home
- /
- The Colony
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
No reviews yet
4920 TX-121 Suite 500
Lewisville, TX 75056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pupusas
Three handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese or pork and cheese
Abuela's Tamales
Three handmade Salvadoran tamales stuffed with chicken and potato wrapped and steamed in banana leaves
Platano Frito
Ripe plantain fried and served with black beans and sour cream
Yuca con Chicharron
Fried yuca served with fried pork served with marinated shredded cabbage
CM Nachos
Individually prepared crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Cocktail
Made with fresh avocado and pico de gallo
Casa Mia Platter
Your choice of Chicken or Skirt steak quesadillas, nancho, chicken flautitas, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp marinated with citrus, jalapeno, grape tomato, green onions, avocado and cilantro
Guacamole
Guacamole
Chile con Queso
Chile con Queso
Black Bean Dip
Black Bean Dip
Chip & Salsa
Chip & Salsa
Comida Salvadoreña
Reina's Super Special
One chicken Salvadoran tamale, one pupusa, yuca, fried plantain, gallo pinto and black beans
Carne Asada
Certified Angus Beef skirt steak, served with spanish rice, black beans, fried plantain, yuca and chimichurri
Pollo con Camarones
Grilled chicken breast served with three sautèed shrimp, pico de gallo and mushrooms, topped with melted jack cheese
Steak y Camarones (Surf & Turf)
Certified Angus Beef skirt steak, served with three sautèed shrimp, spanish rice, black beans, fried plantain, yuca and chimichurri
Pollo y Vino
Grilled chicken breast topped with a velvety white butter wine sauce served with spanish rice and three sautèed shrimp
Ozzy's Ribeye
Certified Angus Beef ribeye, sautèed green beans, red cabbage, corn, yuca and chimichrri sauce
Comida Mexicana
Sizzling Fajitas for Two
Sizzling Fajitas, served with Chicken and Skirt steak, Spanish rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream TRIO includes: Skirt steak, chicken and Shrimp
Sizzling Fajitas
Sizzling Fajita, served with spanish rice, beans guacamole and sour cream
Pollo con Crema
Grilled chicken breast served with sautèed vegetables and topped with sour cream sauce
Cheese Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas topped with homemade chili con carne
Beef Enchiladas
Three beef enchiladas topped with homemade chili con carne
Chicken Enchiladas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
Enchilada Combination
One Shrimp, one beef and one shredded chicken enchilada
Shrimp Enchiladas
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with queso
Veggie Enchiladas
Three sautèed veggies enchiladas topped with salsa verde, gallo pinto and black beans
Steak a la Mexicana
Certified Angus Beed skirt steak, cooked with jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes
Camarones y Pescado
Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo
Pan seared tilapia topped with citrus garlic butter sauce
Camarones al la Plancha
Shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with spanish rice, mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini
Camarones Encebollados
Sautèed shrimp and caramelized onions. Served with spanish rice, mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Pan seared shrimp topped with citrus garlic butter sauce. Served with spanish rice, mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini
Tilapia al Blanco
Pan seared tilapia topped with a velvety white butter wine sauce served with three sautèed shrimp
Grilled Salmon
Spice rubbed salmon served with gallo pinto and sautèed vegetables
Tacos
Veggies Tacos
Three tacos served with sautèed vegetables and monterey jack cheese. Served with gallo pinto and avocado salad
Casa Mia Tacos
"Street Style" - Three grilled chicken tacos, serrano peppers, onion guacamole and pico de gallo served with spanish rice and chimichurri sauce
Tacos al Carbon
Your choice of three grilled skirt steak or ribeye tacos, served with spanish rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Casa's Tacos
Your choice of three grilled chicken or beef tacos, jack cheese and grilled green onions, served with corn tortillas, spanish rice and avocado salad.
Tacos de Pollo
Three grilled chicken tacos served with spanish rice, beans guacamole and pico de gallo
Fish Tacos
Three corn tilapia tacos served with cabbage and Casa Mia sauce
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas served with sautèed shrimp, cabbage and Casa Mia sauce. Served with spanish rice
Crispy Taco Dinner
Three crispy corn tortilla shells loaded with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with spanish rice and beans
Tex Mex
Chicken Flautas
Three chicken flautas served with spanish rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Tostada Dinner
Thee Certified Angus ground beef or shredded chicken tostadas layered with beans, lettuce and sour cream
Burrito Grande
Served with spanish rice and beans
Chile Relleno
Served with Spanish rice and Beans
Flautas Verdes
Three chicken flautas topped with salsa verde, sour cream, avocado salad and spanish rice
Loaded Quesadillas
Served with guacamole and sour cream
Chimichangas
Large burrito stuffed with onions, green bell peppers, chile con queso and your choice of chicken fajita or Beef fajita fried to perfection. served with spanish rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream
Salad & Soups
Chicken Soup
A hearty soup with vegetables, chunks fo chicken and rice
Black Bean Soup
Salvadorian style black bean soup with pico de gallo
Casa Mia's Salad
Romaine lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, grape tomatoes, tortillas chips and avocados
Taco Salad
Freash romaine lettuce, Certified Angus ground beef, cheddar-jack cheese, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips, avocados
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, cabbage, grape tomatoes and avocado
Huevos
Huevos Rancheros
Warn corn tortillas topped with over easy eggs and ranchero sauce, served with spanish rice and beans
Huevos con Chorizo
Eggs scrambled with chorizo and pico de gallo, served with spanish rice and beans
Huevos con Papas
Eggs scrambled with potatoes served with spanish rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Two poached eggs with cilantro, onions, and crispy tortilla strips. Topped with salsa verde and sour cream
Dessert
Kid's plate
Kid's Pupusas
One pupusa served with spanish rice and beans
Chicken Taco
One Chicken taco served with spanish rice and beans
Ground Beef Taco
One ground beef taco served with spanish rice and beans
Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken served with spanish rice and beans
Chicken Enchilada
One chicken enchilada topped with warm sour cream sauce served with Spanish rice and beans
Cheese Enchilada
One cheese enchilada topped with homemade chili con carne served with Spanish rice and beans
Ground Beef Enchilada
One ground beef enchiladas topped with chili con carne served with spanish rice and beans
Cheese Quesadillas
Cheese quesadillas served with Spanish rice and beans
Family Pack
Enchiladas Family Pack
6 chicken enchilada topped with Sour cream sauce and 6 beef enchilada topped with chili con carne
Pupusas Family Pack
12 pupusas
Reina's Family Pack
4 pupusas, 4 tamales, Fried plantain, Fried Yuca
Tacos Family Pack
6 ground beef tacos and 6 Shredded tacos
Sizzlin Fajitas for four
Skirt Steak and Chicken Fajita
À la Carte
Tortilla
Your choice of 3 corn or Flour tortillas
A La Carte Pupusa
One handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese or pork and cheese
Salvadorian Tamale
Salvadorian Tamale
Yuca
4pc of Fried Yuca
Fried Plantain
4 pc of Fried Plantain
Sliced Potatoes
Sliced Potatoes
Chile con queso
2oz chile con queso
Sour Cream Sauce
Chile con Carne Sauce
Chimichurri Sauce
2 oz Chimichurri Sauce
Citrus Garlic Butter Sauce
Citrus Garlic Butter Sauce
Salsa Verde
Salsa de Molcajete
4oz Molcajete Sauce
Side of Guacamole
2oz Guacamole
Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Cheese
Cheese
Avocado Slices
Avocado Slices
Chicharrones
Fresh Onions
Fresh Onions
Fried Jalapeños
Fried Jalapeños
Jalapeños Sliced
Jalapeños Sliced
Pico de Gallo
4oz Pico de Gallo
Rice
8oz rice
Beans
beans
Salad
Salad
Veggies
Veggies
Crispy Taco
à la carte Crispy Taco
Soda
Bottle of Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Dr.Pepper
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Fanta
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
Arnold Palmer
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
OJ
Tropical Drink
Frozen Margaritas
Frozen Margaritas Half Gallon
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Flavors Inspired by Life
4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville, TX 75056