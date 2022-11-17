Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

4920 TX-121 Suite 500

Lewisville, TX 75056

Order Again

Popular Items

Pupusas
Chile con Queso
Beef Enchiladas

Appetizers

Pupusas

Pupusas

$11.99

Three handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese or pork and cheese

Abuela's Tamales

Abuela's Tamales

$10.99

Three handmade Salvadoran tamales stuffed with chicken and potato wrapped and steamed in banana leaves

Platano Frito

Platano Frito

$10.99

Ripe plantain fried and served with black beans and sour cream

Yuca con Chicharron

Yuca con Chicharron

$10.99

Fried yuca served with fried pork served with marinated shredded cabbage

CM Nachos

CM Nachos

$14.99

Individually prepared crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Made with fresh avocado and pico de gallo

Casa Mia Platter

Casa Mia Platter

$16.99

Your choice of Chicken or Skirt steak quesadillas, nancho, chicken flautitas, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.95

Shrimp marinated with citrus, jalapeno, grape tomato, green onions, avocado and cilantro

Guacamole

Guacamole

$4.95

Guacamole

Chile con Queso

$4.95

Chile con Queso

Black Bean Dip

$4.00

Black Bean Dip

Chip & Salsa

$4.00

Chip & Salsa

Comida Salvadoreña

Reina's Super Special

Reina's Super Special

$16.99

One chicken Salvadoran tamale, one pupusa, yuca, fried plantain, gallo pinto and black beans

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.99

Certified Angus Beef skirt steak, served with spanish rice, black beans, fried plantain, yuca and chimichurri

Pollo con Camarones

Pollo con Camarones

$21.95

Grilled chicken breast served with three sautèed shrimp, pico de gallo and mushrooms, topped with melted jack cheese

Steak y Camarones (Surf & Turf)

Steak y Camarones (Surf & Turf)

$22.99

Certified Angus Beef skirt steak, served with three sautèed shrimp, spanish rice, black beans, fried plantain, yuca and chimichurri

Pollo y Vino

Pollo y Vino

$21.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with a velvety white butter wine sauce served with spanish rice and three sautèed shrimp

Ozzy's Ribeye

Ozzy's Ribeye

$29.99

Certified Angus Beef ribeye, sautèed green beans, red cabbage, corn, yuca and chimichrri sauce

Comida Mexicana

Sizzling Fajitas for Two

Sizzling Fajitas for Two

$37.99

Sizzling Fajitas, served with Chicken and Skirt steak, Spanish rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream TRIO includes: Skirt steak, chicken and Shrimp

Sizzling Fajitas

$15.99

Sizzling Fajita, served with spanish rice, beans guacamole and sour cream

Pollo con Crema

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast served with sautèed vegetables and topped with sour cream sauce

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Three cheese enchiladas topped with homemade chili con carne

Beef Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Three beef enchiladas topped with homemade chili con carne

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce

Enchilada Combination

$15.99

One Shrimp, one beef and one shredded chicken enchilada

Shrimp Enchiladas

$18.99

Three shrimp enchiladas topped with queso

Veggie Enchiladas

$14.99

Three sautèed veggies enchiladas topped with salsa verde, gallo pinto and black beans

Steak a la Mexicana

$18.99

Certified Angus Beed skirt steak, cooked with jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes

Camarones y Pescado

Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo

Tilapia al Mojo de Ajo

$17.99

Pan seared tilapia topped with citrus garlic butter sauce

Camarones al la Plancha

Camarones al la Plancha

$19.99

Shrimp seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with spanish rice, mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini

Camarones Encebollados

Camarones Encebollados

$19.99

Sautèed shrimp and caramelized onions. Served with spanish rice, mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.99

Pan seared shrimp topped with citrus garlic butter sauce. Served with spanish rice, mushrooms, carrots, squash, zucchini

Tilapia al Blanco

Tilapia al Blanco

$21.99

Pan seared tilapia topped with a velvety white butter wine sauce served with three sautèed shrimp

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$20.99

Spice rubbed salmon served with gallo pinto and sautèed vegetables

Tacos

Veggies Tacos

$14.99

Three tacos served with sautèed vegetables and monterey jack cheese. Served with gallo pinto and avocado salad

Casa Mia Tacos

Casa Mia Tacos

$16.99

"Street Style" - Three grilled chicken tacos, serrano peppers, onion guacamole and pico de gallo served with spanish rice and chimichurri sauce

Tacos al Carbon

Tacos al Carbon

$18.99

Your choice of three grilled skirt steak or ribeye tacos, served with spanish rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Casa's Tacos

Casa's Tacos

$16.99

Your choice of three grilled chicken or beef tacos, jack cheese and grilled green onions, served with corn tortillas, spanish rice and avocado salad.

Tacos de Pollo

Tacos de Pollo

$16.99

Three grilled chicken tacos served with spanish rice, beans guacamole and pico de gallo

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Three corn tilapia tacos served with cabbage and Casa Mia sauce

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Three corn tortillas served with sautèed shrimp, cabbage and Casa Mia sauce. Served with spanish rice

Crispy Taco Dinner

$13.99

Three crispy corn tortilla shells loaded with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with spanish rice and beans

Tex Mex

Chicken Flautas

$12.99

Three chicken flautas served with spanish rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Tostada Dinner

$13.99

Thee Certified Angus ground beef or shredded chicken tostadas layered with beans, lettuce and sour cream

Burrito Grande

Burrito Grande

$14.99

Served with spanish rice and beans

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Served with Spanish rice and Beans

Flautas Verdes

Flautas Verdes

$13.99

Three chicken flautas topped with salsa verde, sour cream, avocado salad and spanish rice

Loaded Quesadillas

Loaded Quesadillas

$14.99

Served with guacamole and sour cream

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$14.99

Large burrito stuffed with onions, green bell peppers, chile con queso and your choice of chicken fajita or Beef fajita fried to perfection. served with spanish rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream

Salad & Soups

Chicken Soup

$9.99

A hearty soup with vegetables, chunks fo chicken and rice

Black Bean Soup

$9.99

Salvadorian style black bean soup with pico de gallo

Casa Mia's Salad

Casa Mia's Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, grape tomatoes, tortillas chips and avocados

Taco Salad

$13.99

Freash romaine lettuce, Certified Angus ground beef, cheddar-jack cheese, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips, avocados

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, cabbage, grape tomatoes and avocado

Huevos

Huevos Rancheros

$11.45

Warn corn tortillas topped with over easy eggs and ranchero sauce, served with spanish rice and beans

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.45

Eggs scrambled with chorizo and pico de gallo, served with spanish rice and beans

Huevos con Papas

$11.45

Eggs scrambled with potatoes served with spanish rice and beans

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$11.45

Two poached eggs with cilantro, onions, and crispy tortilla strips. Topped with salsa verde and sour cream

Dessert

Flan

$6.99

Creme caramel flan

Chocolate Tres Leches

Chocolate Tres Leches

$8.99

Chocolate tres leches cheesecake

Churros

Churros

$10.00

Churros stuffed with dulce de leche, drizzled with hot fudge

Kid's plate

Kid's Pupusas

$6.99

One pupusa served with spanish rice and beans

Chicken Taco

$6.99

One Chicken taco served with spanish rice and beans

Ground Beef Taco

$6.99

One ground beef taco served with spanish rice and beans

Chicken Breast

$9.99

Grilled chicken served with spanish rice and beans

Chicken Enchilada

$6.99

One chicken enchilada topped with warm sour cream sauce served with Spanish rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada

$6.99

One cheese enchilada topped with homemade chili con carne served with Spanish rice and beans

Ground Beef Enchilada

$6.99

One ground beef enchiladas topped with chili con carne served with spanish rice and beans

Cheese Quesadillas

$6.99

Cheese quesadillas served with Spanish rice and beans

Family Pack

Enchiladas Family Pack

$55.00

6 chicken enchilada topped with Sour cream sauce and 6 beef enchilada topped with chili con carne

Pupusas Family Pack

$55.00

12 pupusas

Reina's Family Pack

$70.00

4 pupusas, 4 tamales, Fried plantain, Fried Yuca

Tacos Family Pack

$55.00

6 ground beef tacos and 6 Shredded tacos

Sizzlin Fajitas for four

$85.00

Skirt Steak and Chicken Fajita

À la Carte

Tortilla

$1.00

Your choice of 3 corn or Flour tortillas

A La Carte Pupusa

$4.50

One handmade corn tortillas stuffed with cheese or pork and cheese

Salvadorian Tamale

$4.50

Salvadorian Tamale

Yuca

$3.99

4pc of Fried Yuca

Fried Plantain

$3.99

4 pc of Fried Plantain

Sliced Potatoes

$3.99

Sliced Potatoes

Chile con queso

$2.00

2oz chile con queso

Sour Cream Sauce

$2.00

Chile con Carne Sauce

$2.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$2.00

2 oz Chimichurri Sauce

Citrus Garlic Butter Sauce

$2.00

Citrus Garlic Butter Sauce

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Salsa de Molcajete

$2.00

4oz Molcajete Sauce

Side of Guacamole

$2.00

2oz Guacamole

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sour Cream

Cheese

$1.00

Cheese

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Avocado Slices

Chicharrones

$4.99

Fresh Onions

$1.00

Fresh Onions

Fried Jalapeños

$4.99

Fried Jalapeños

Jalapeños Sliced

$1.00

Jalapeños Sliced

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

4oz Pico de Gallo

Rice

$2.00

8oz rice

Beans

$2.00

beans

Salad

$4.99

Salad

Veggies

$4.99

Veggies

Crispy Taco

$4.50

à la carte Crispy Taco

Soda

Bottle of Water

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Mexican Sprite

$3.25Out of stock

Mexican Fanta

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Topo Chico Lime

$3.25Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

OJ

$3.99

Tropical Drink

Horchata

$3.75

Tamarindo

$3.75

Frozen Margaritas

Lemon Lime - Frozen Margaritas

$8.00

16oz Lemon Lime Frozen Margarita

Mango - Frozen Margaritas

$9.00

16oz Mango Frozen Margarita

Swirl - Frozen Margaritas

$9.00

16oz Swirl Frozen Margarita

Strawberry - Frozen Margaritas

$9.00

16oz Strawberry Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margaritas Half Gallon

Lemon Lime - 1/2 gallon

$35.00

1/2 Gallon Lemon Lime Frozen Margarita

Mango - 1/2 gallon

$40.00

1/2 Gallon Mango Frozen Margarita

Mimosa

Mimosa

$12.00

Individual bottle of Prosecco 187ml and Orange Juice

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Pilsner

$5.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Shiner Bock Light

$5.00

Suprema

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00Out of stock

Victoria

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Red

Freakshow

Freakshow

$20.00
Malbec Altos de Plata

Malbec Altos de Plata

$15.00

White

J Vineyard Pinto Gris

J Vineyard Pinto Gris

$17.50
Chardonnay Altos de Plata

Chardonnay Altos de Plata

$15.00

Kendall Jakson Chardonnay

$15.00

Rosé

The Palm by Whispering Angel

$20.00

Champagne

Prosecco

$12.00

Individual 187ml Bottles

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flavors Inspired by Life

Website

Location

4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine image
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine image
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine image
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine image

