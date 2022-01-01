Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
American

Suburban Yacht Club

No reviews yet

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104

PLANO, TX 75024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Baja Protein Bowl
Epic Shrimp Burrito
Coastal Protein Bowl

Drinking Snacks

Spicy Edamame Hummus

Spicy Edamame Hummus

$10.00Out of stock
Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote

$8.00

Warm grilled corn with a light and creamy mayonnaise-based dressing, queso fresco, cilantro and hot sauce, then finished with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Served with duros.

Flash-Fried Calamari

Flash-Fried Calamari

$12.00

Buttermilk battered and lightly-fried Calamari steak strips. Served with tamarind-lemon-chile sauce.

SoCal Chicken Karaage

SoCal Chicken Karaage

$11.00

Lightly-dusted and fried chicken thigh with blistered serrano and Fresno peppers. Served with Smoky Chile Mayo.

Guac & Pepitas

Guac & Pepitas

$12.00

Made in small batches throughout the day, fresh avocado, lime juice, fresh serrano chiles and shaved green onions. Finished with queso fresco and pepitas (toasted sunflower seeds). Served with duros and fried corn tostadas.

Chef Kiss Queso

Chef Kiss Queso

$8.00

Queso Blanco with sour cream, seasoned with spices, onions, chiles, garlic and tomatoes. Served with stir-in roasted salsa, duros and fried corn tostadas.

Mexican Street Snacks

Mexican Street Snacks

$8.00

Seasonal fruit with fresh lime and Tajin.

Shrimp on the Halfshell

Shrimp on the Halfshell

$16.00

Six Jumbo Blue shrimp on the half shell. Grilled in Chile-garlic butter. Served with fresh chimichurri.

Light Fare

Mexican Shrimp Coctel

Mexican Shrimp Coctel

$16.00

Traditional Mexican Shrimp Cocktail with grilled pineapple, spicy tomato, cucumber, cilantro, diced avocado, spicy serrano chilies, & lime. Served with Saladitas crackers.

SoCal Coastal Ceviche

SoCal Coastal Ceviche

$15.00

Chef's fresh rotating ceviche made with lime, seasonal fruit and rotating fresh catch shrimp or fish. Served with fresh corn tostadas.

Spicy Tuna Tostada

Spicy Tuna Tostada

$13.00

Fresh, raw sushi-grade Ahi tuna tossed with sesame, scallions and lightly dressed with a Spicy Sriracha sauce. Served on top of yellow corn tostadas with avocado, smoked paprika and micro-cilantro.

Small TJ Caesar

Small TJ Caesar

$6.00

Romaine Hearts, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs, pepitas with an anchovy-lemon-garlic vinaigrette

Large TJ Caeser

Large TJ Caeser

$10.00

Romaine Hearts, parmesan, garlic bread crumbs, pepitas with an anchovy-lemon-garlic vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$14.00
Chicken & Rice Soup

Chicken & Rice Soup

$9.00

Our version of classic Mexican Caldo de Pollo. Shredded roast white and dark meat chicken in a housemade broth with brown rice, carrots, celery and onion. Topped with chunky seasonal tomatoes, potatoes, and wheels of roasted corn on the cob. Served with a whole grilled jalapeno and two warm corn tortillas.

Bowls & Baskets

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

Sweet & Spicy Salmon

$24.00
Smoke-Roasted BBQ Ribs

Smoke-Roasted BBQ Ribs

$28.00

1/2 rack of baby-back ribs, dry-rubbed with spices and smoke-roasted. Finished on the grill with Korean BBQ mop sauce. Served with Sea Salt Fries & Summer Slaw.

Epic Shrimp Burrito

Epic Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Chile dusted shrimp, mexi-rice, pico de gallo, salsa verde, ranchacado & a grilled quesadilla wrapped flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.

California Classic Burrito

California Classic Burrito

$16.00

Carne asada, fries, cheddar-jack, guacamole, salsa & sour cream in a flour tortilla. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh grilled fish filet, seasoned with lemon, evoo and our chili dust on a toasted Kaiser roll with chef's sauce, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.

Boardwalk Beach Burger

Boardwalk Beach Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound all-beef seasoned patty on a toasted kaiser roll with fancy sauce, local pickles, lettuce and sliced tomato. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh on a toasted kaiser roll with a serrano-lime ailoi, local pickles, seasonal tomato and lettuce. Served with sea salt fries & summer slaw.

Coastal Protein Bowl

Coastal Protein Bowl

$18.00

Sliced avocado, chopped salt-roasted peanuts, shaved cucumbers, diced mango, chilled edamame, queso fresco, smoky Chile aioli and your choice of protein. Served with corn tostadas.

Baja Protein Bowl

Baja Protein Bowl

$18.00

Avocado, black bean, cucumber, pineapple, pepitas, corn pico, creamy salsa verde, mexi-rice served with your choice of protein and corn tostadas.

Streetside

Streetside - 2 Taco Plate

Streetside - 2 Taco Plate

$14.00

Your choice of two street side tacos.

Streetside - 3 Taco Plate

Streetside - 3 Taco Plate

$18.00

Your choice of three streetside tacos.

Del Mar Shrimp Taco

Del Mar Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Seasoned and grilled shrimp, mango, napa slaw, avocado smash, micro greens on a corn tortilla

Grilled Fresh Catch Fish Taco

Grilled Fresh Catch Fish Taco

$7.00

Guajillo marinated mahi mahi, red cabbage, carrots, jicama and cilantro on a corn tortilla

Baja Beer Battered Fish Taco

Baja Beer Battered Fish Taco

$7.00

Beer battered & deep-fried fish, napa slaw, lime cream, avocado smash, micro greens, corn tortilla

Baja BBQ Chicken Taco

Baja BBQ Chicken Taco

$7.00

Pulled BBQ Chicken, peanuts, cabbage, mango, cucumber, cheddar-jack, flour tortilla

Short Rib Quesabirria Taco

Short Rib Quesabirria Taco

$7.00

Braised short rib quesbirria, Oaxaca-jack, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, radish, corn tortilla with consome

Crisped Pork Carnitas Taco

Crisped Pork Carnitas Taco

$7.00

Crisped pork carnitas, grilled pineapple, guajillo salsa, micro greens on a corn tortilla

Chef's Bean & Cheese Taco

Chef's Bean & Cheese Taco

$7.00

Beans, avocado, oaxaca-jack cheese, chopped jalapenos and salsa verde on a flour tortilla

Kids menu

Fresh Catch Crispy Fish Fingers

$8.00

Two fried fish sticks with sea salt fries and a tangerine

Cheddar-Jack Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheddar-Jack Quesadilla served with sea salt fries and a tangerine

Meat-Cheese-Bun Burger

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger served with sea salt fries and a tangerine

Dessert

Coconut Rum Cake

Coconut Rum Cake

$10.00

Cinnamon rum cake served with whipped cream, caramel sauce, cinnamon crunchies and berries

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mocktails

Booch Palmer

$6.00

Watermelon Cooler

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

EMBRACE THE TIDE AND SAIL AWAY WITH TROPICAL COCKTAILS & CHEF-DRIVEN BOARDWALK FARE.

Location

5872 HWY 121 SUITE 104, PLANO, TX 75024

Directions

