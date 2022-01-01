Lewisville restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Street Bites
2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Elote
|$2.50
|Parmesan Fries
|$2.50
|Taco
|$8.50
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.99
|Beagle Burger
|$11.99
|Western
|$12.99
The Brass Tap
4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Chill Bar & Grill
2513 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
|(18) Wings
|$19.99
|Fries
|$1.99
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Prairie House Restaurant
119 E Main St, Lewisville
Martinez Abarrotes & Grill
788 S Mill Street, Lewisville
|Enchiladas Dinner Plate
|$12.29
3 enchiladas with your choice of meat and sauce served with rice and beans
|4 Ricos tacos
|$8.99
4 street tacos with 2 choice of meats served with onions and cilantro on corn tortillas
|3 Breakfast Tacos
|$6.99
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 1 choice of meat on flour tortilla.
Palio’s Pizza Cafe.
3090 Justin Rd, St # 304, Highland Village
|BYO Pizza
Angelina's Lewisville
1396 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067, Lewisville
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Combo Platter
|$32.95
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes.
Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
|Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
|Single Fried Shrimp
|$1.50
One fried shrimp battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.
Wing Snob
360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840, Lewisville
|8pc Traditional Meal Deal
|$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
|6pc Boneless
|$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
|10pc Boneless
|$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
iCompete Experience
2405 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
Awesome Times
2630 Justin Road, Highland Village
Snuffers
4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village