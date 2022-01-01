Lewisville restaurants you'll love

Lewisville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lewisville

Lewisville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Caterers
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Lewisville restaurants

Street Bites image

SANDWICHES

Street Bites

2401 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

Avg 4.1 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elote$2.50
Parmesan Fries$2.50
Taco$8.50
More about Street Bites
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill image

 

Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill

1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strip Basket$10.99
Beagle Burger$11.99
Western$12.99
More about Rusty Beagle's Sports Grill
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Fish & Chips
Malt vinegar aioli with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Chill Bar & Grill image

 

Chill Bar & Grill

2513 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
(18) Wings$19.99
Fries$1.99
More about Chill Bar & Grill
Prairie House Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Prairie House Restaurant

119 E Main St, Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (260 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Prairie House Restaurant
Esquina del Sabor image

 

Esquina del Sabor

699 S Stemmons Freeway Suite 350, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Esquina del Sabor
Restaurant banner

 

Martinez Abarrotes & Grill

788 S Mill Street, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Dinner Plate$12.29
3 enchiladas with your choice of meat and sauce served with rice and beans
4 Ricos tacos$8.99
4 street tacos with 2 choice of meats served with onions and cilantro on corn tortillas
3 Breakfast Tacos$6.99
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 1 choice of meat on flour tortilla.
More about Martinez Abarrotes & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Palio’s Pizza Cafe.

3090 Justin Rd, St # 304, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Pizza
More about Palio's Pizza Cafe.
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Lewisville

1396 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Angelina's Lewisville
Restaurant banner

 

The Porch Patio Bar & Kitchen

1402 FM 407, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Porch Patio Bar & Kitchen
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combo Platter$32.95
Half a pound each: snowcrab, head-on shrimp, sausage. Come with 2 corn & 2 potatoes.
Mild - least spiciest and comes with butter.
Medium - tossed in medium spicy cajun butter sauce.
Spicy - tossed in spicy cajun butter sauce.
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Single Fried Shrimp$1.50
One fried shrimp battered in cornmeal flour batter mix.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Wing Snob image

 

Wing Snob

360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8pc Traditional Meal Deal$15.99
Includes 8 traditional wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
6pc Boneless$8.25
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
More about Wing Snob
iCompete Experience image

 

iCompete Experience

2405 South Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about iCompete Experience
Main pic

 

Awesome Times

2630 Justin Road, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Awesome Times
Snuffers image

 

Snuffers

4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Snuffers

