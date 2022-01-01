Argyle restaurants you'll love

Argyle's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Argyle restaurants

Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales image

 

Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales

421 US-377, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gumbo (Bowl)$8.95
Gumbo (Cup)$6.95
Popcorn Shrimp$13.95
More about Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales
407 BBQ image

BBQ

407 BBQ

831 FM 407, Argyle

Avg 4.7 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sliced Brisket
We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting.
Lean may include portion of Center
2 Meat$20.50
Dinner includes 2 Meat Selections and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 3/4lb meat
1 Meat$17.50
Dinner includes 1 Meat Selection and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 1/2lb meat
More about 407 BBQ
Corral City - 1406 image

 

Corral City - 1406

1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Corral City - 1406
Main pic

 

Marty B's Coffee Co.

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Marty B's Coffee Co.
Banner pic

 

Marty B's LLC

2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Marty B's LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Earl's 377 Pizza

427 U S 377 S, Argyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Earl's 377 Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The Barrel

2648 Farm to Market Road 407 East #150, Bartonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Barrel
