Sherman restaurants you'll love

Sherman restaurants
Toast
  • Sherman

Sherman's top cuisines

Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Sherman restaurants

Mariposa Cuban Cuisine image

SANDWICHES

Mariposa Cuban Cuisine

213 E Houston ST, Sherman

Avg 4.7 (196 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vaca Frita (S)$13.00
Shredded beef sauteéd with onions and green peppers, served with mayo on Cuban bread!
Cubano$13.00
Ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread!
Croqueta Preparada$13.00
ham, swiss cheese, 3 ham croquettes, pickles and mayo on Cuban bread!
More about Mariposa Cuban Cuisine
903 Brewers image

 

903 Brewers

1718 S ELM ST, Sherman

Avg 4.5 (57 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sasquatch Hot Chocolate$8.99
This beer is a cuddly treat! Sasquatch Hot Chocolate is an imperial milk stout with a creamy chocolate body, an addition of fluffy marshmallow flavor, and a soulful finish. Chocolate malt and roasted malt give this beer bittersweet cocoa depths and a hearty backbone, creating a refined base for our snuggly adjuncts.
Flavors of airy marshmallow add silky sweet dimensions while milk sugar enhances the creaminess of this dark chocolate dessert stout. You'll want to grab your favorite mug and cozy up with Sasquatch Hot Chocolate!
Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Slushy Four Pack
This week we are releasing three Slushys. We are bringing back Moosesicle for the holidays with Cara Cara Orange, vanilla, and marshmallow. We are also releasing Puft Daddy with mango, pineapple, and marshmallow. And to top it off, we are releasing Strawberry Cheesecake Slushy,
We also have Hawaii Time Slushy with pineapple, coconut, lime, and amaretto. Puft Daddy with Peach, raspberry, coconut, marshmallow, and vanilla.
We also have the original Puff Daddy with Pineapple, Marshmallow, and Blackberry. And Pineapple Punch with pineapple, orange, vanilla, and lemon.
Strawberry Pina Colada Slushy with Strawberry Pineapple and Coconut. We have a new Puff Daddy release with mango, marshmallow, and milk sugar.
Punch Bowl has pineapple, orange, lime, and lactose. Plus, Brunch Slush with banana, coconut, lactose, chocolate, and coffee.
Blueberry Crumble Slushy - Drekker Collab$22.99
This is a special collab with our friends at Drekker Brewing Co in Fargo, ND. Blueberry Crumble Slushy is loaded with tons of blueberry and almond cookie in this 6.2% ABV Berliner-Weisse style ale.
Sold in four packs of 16 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
More about 903 Brewers
Super Shack - Sherman image

 

Super Shack - Sherman

4817 Texoma Parkway, Sherman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Red snapper$18.99
Served with rice & veggies
Super Shack Platter$42.00
(Snow crab legs, shrimp). Served with sausage, corn & potatoes.
(2) Catfish Fillets (3) Shrimps$16.99
More about Super Shack - Sherman
