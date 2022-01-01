Sherman restaurants you'll love

This week we are releasing three Slushys. We are bringing back Moosesicle for the holidays with Cara Cara Orange, vanilla, and marshmallow. We are also releasing Puft Daddy with mango, pineapple, and marshmallow. And to top it off, we are releasing Strawberry Cheesecake Slushy,

We also have Hawaii Time Slushy with pineapple, coconut, lime, and amaretto. Puft Daddy with Peach, raspberry, coconut, marshmallow, and vanilla.

We also have the original Puff Daddy with Pineapple, Marshmallow, and Blackberry. And Pineapple Punch with pineapple, orange, vanilla, and lemon.

Strawberry Pina Colada Slushy with Strawberry Pineapple and Coconut. We have a new Puff Daddy release with mango, marshmallow, and milk sugar.

Punch Bowl has pineapple, orange, lime, and lactose. Plus, Brunch Slush with banana, coconut, lactose, chocolate, and coffee.

