Sherman restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES
Mariposa Cuban Cuisine
213 E Houston ST, Sherman
|Popular items
|Vaca Frita (S)
|$13.00
Shredded beef sauteéd with onions and green peppers, served with mayo on Cuban bread!
|Cubano
|$13.00
Ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread!
|Croqueta Preparada
|$13.00
ham, swiss cheese, 3 ham croquettes, pickles and mayo on Cuban bread!
903 Brewers
1718 S ELM ST, Sherman
|Popular items
|Sasquatch Hot Chocolate
|$8.99
This beer is a cuddly treat! Sasquatch Hot Chocolate is an imperial milk stout with a creamy chocolate body, an addition of fluffy marshmallow flavor, and a soulful finish. Chocolate malt and roasted malt give this beer bittersweet cocoa depths and a hearty backbone, creating a refined base for our snuggly adjuncts.
Flavors of airy marshmallow add silky sweet dimensions while milk sugar enhances the creaminess of this dark chocolate dessert stout. You'll want to grab your favorite mug and cozy up with Sasquatch Hot Chocolate!
Sold in four packs of 12 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to preorder/pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
|Slushy Four Pack
This week we are releasing three Slushys. We are bringing back Moosesicle for the holidays with Cara Cara Orange, vanilla, and marshmallow. We are also releasing Puft Daddy with mango, pineapple, and marshmallow. And to top it off, we are releasing Strawberry Cheesecake Slushy,
We also have Hawaii Time Slushy with pineapple, coconut, lime, and amaretto. Puft Daddy with Peach, raspberry, coconut, marshmallow, and vanilla.
We also have the original Puff Daddy with Pineapple, Marshmallow, and Blackberry. And Pineapple Punch with pineapple, orange, vanilla, and lemon.
Strawberry Pina Colada Slushy with Strawberry Pineapple and Coconut. We have a new Puff Daddy release with mango, marshmallow, and milk sugar.
Punch Bowl has pineapple, orange, lime, and lactose. Plus, Brunch Slush with banana, coconut, lactose, chocolate, and coffee.
|Blueberry Crumble Slushy - Drekker Collab
|$22.99
This is a special collab with our friends at Drekker Brewing Co in Fargo, ND. Blueberry Crumble Slushy is loaded with tons of blueberry and almond cookie in this 6.2% ABV Berliner-Weisse style ale.
Sold in four packs of 16 oz cans.
Must be 21 years of age or older to order and/or pick up beer. ID required at pick up.
Super Shack - Sherman
4817 Texoma Parkway, Sherman
|Popular items
|Red snapper
|$18.99
Served with rice & veggies
|Super Shack Platter
|$42.00
(Snow crab legs, shrimp). Served with sausage, corn & potatoes.
|(2) Catfish Fillets (3) Shrimps
|$16.99