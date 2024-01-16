Rendezvous Bar and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Your friendly neighborhood bar & grill!
Location
2111 TEXOMA PARKWAY, Sherman, TX 75090
