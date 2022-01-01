Denison restaurants you'll love

Denison restaurants
Toast
  • Denison

Denison's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Denison restaurants

Green Growler image

 

Green Growler

507 W Main Street, Denison

Avg 5 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Messina Hof Special$20.00
Join us at #TheRailYard for the perfect blend of Pilates + Yoga! PiYo is for ALL fitness levels, and will help tone and strengthen your body!
Grab your Yoga Mat, Bottle of Water, and Bestie and enjoy a Mimosa from Green Growler afterward!
$12/person
18 Cow-Pale Ryeder - GR64$13.00
17 MHB-Escape Plan - GR64$18.00
More about Green Growler
Craft Pies Pizza Company image

 

Craft Pies Pizza Company

5101 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 101, Denison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alfredo Heaven
white sauce, mozzarella, chopped garlic, chicken, bacon after oven arugula and balsamic drizzle
Fiery Carnivore
Spicy red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, fresh jalapenos finished with sriracha drizzle
Green Monster
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella ,Chicken, Bell Pepper, Chopped Garlic. After Oven Arugula and Balsamic Drizzle
More about Craft Pies Pizza Company
The Point Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

The Point Restaurant

132 Grandpappy Drive, Denison

Avg 4.4 (128 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Catfish Dinner$15.95
Catfish fillets battered and fried. Served with 2 hushpuppy sticks, potato wedges, and cole slaw
The Club$11.95
The classic served on Texas toast.
1/2 Pound Burger$12.95
A 1/2 lb. of lean ground beef served open faced on a toasted bun.
More about The Point Restaurant
Sliders image

 

Sliders

507 W Main Street, Denison

Avg 5 (34 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
"The" Slider$4.00
Certified Angus Beef Patty, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle.
Regular Fries$3.00
Beer Battered Potatoes Seasoned with Salt and Pepper
Hot Chick (spicy)$4.00
Hand cut and battered Chicken Breast, House Spicy Mayo, Pickle
More about Sliders
Queensboro Deli image

 

Queensboro Deli

507 W Main Street, Denison

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Queensboro Deli
Crepes on the Go image

 

Crepes on the Go

507 W Main Street STE 102, Denison

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crepes on the Go
Restaurant banner

 

Lettuce Indulge 2

507 W.Main St, Denison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Lettuce Indulge 2
Restaurant banner

 

The Usual

507 main st #501 a, Denison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Usual
