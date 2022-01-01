Lawton restaurants you'll love
Lawton's top cuisines
Must-try Lawton restaurants
Cabo Taco
7615 NW Cache Rd Suite #2B, Lawton
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|Cabo Birria Tacos
|$11.99
|Mexican street corn (Esquite)
|$5.99
The Silver Spoon
529 SW C Avenue, Lawton
|Popular items
|Carrot Cake
|$6.29
|Side of Cornbread
|$0.99
|Bone-In Pork Chop
|$27.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
No Name Pizza
7615 NW Cache Rd, Lawton
|Popular items
|Large Build Your Own Pizza
|$13.74
|Xl - Meat Head
|$20.99
|Lg - Pepperoni Squared
|$18.74
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton
|Popular items
|O.G
|$9.50
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
|Southern Chicken Wrap
|$10.35
Garlic Herb Tortilla, Your choice of grilled or Crispy Chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, Fool’s Gold honey mustard and shredded Cheddar cheese served with side salad
|12 Count Wings
|$16.50
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce
Served w/ choice of bleu cheese or House Made Ranch and celery
Firo Fire Kissed Pizza
3902 Northwest Cache Road, Lawton
|Popular items
|Roman Hot Honey Brisket Pizza
|$10.49
Our Delicious Roman Pizza with Cream Cheese Base, Smoked Beef Brisket, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, Red Onions, and Hot Honey
|Cheese
|$6.95
Red Sauce, Artisan Shredded Cheeses, and Pecorino Romano
|Primo
|$8.95
Gorgonzola, Artisan Cheeses, Smoked Prosciutto, Fig Drizzle, Balsamic Drizzle, and Shaved Parmesan
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)
5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1, Lawton
|Popular items
|So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.50
So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites Served with House Made Ranch
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken tenders, served with fries and Buttermilk Ranch dressing
|O.G
|$9.50
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato