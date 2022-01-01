Lawton American restaurants you'll love

Go
Lawton restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Lawton

Silver Spoon image

 

The Silver Spoon

529 SW C Avenue, Lawton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
A.D.'s Chicken Chipotle Club (Dinner)$14.00
Bone-In Pork Chop$27.00
Large Togo Drink$2.29
More about The Silver Spoon
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd) image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)

1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton

Avg 4.5 (371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken tenders, served with fries and Buttermilk Ranch dressing
10 Count Boneless Wings$11.00
Your Choice of Classic, Thai sweet garlic, fool’s gold, BBQ, creole dry rub, chipotle BBQ or Nashville sauce
Served w/choice of bleu cheese or ranch and celery
Catfish Platter (FRIDAYS ONLY)$10.50
1/2 pound Cornmeal battered Catfish, served with French Fries, 2 jalapeño hushpuppies, garnished with BP slaw, pickles, Tarter Sauce and shaved white onions.
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
Red Dirt Reloaded image

 

Red Dirt Reloaded

6425 NW Cache Road, Lawton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Red Dirt Reloaded
Restaurant banner

 

Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)

5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1, Lawton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
So Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites Served with House Made Ranch
Chicken Tenders$10.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken tenders, served with fries and Buttermilk Ranch dressing
O.G$9.50
Route 66 patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lawton

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near Lawton to explore

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Denison

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston