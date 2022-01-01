Go
A map showing the location of Kimzey's Coffee

Kimzey's Coffee

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

711 Reviews

$$

429 US-377

Argyle, TX 76226

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

429 US-377, Argyle TX 76226

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales

No reviews yet

St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen & Pirogue Sales is steeped in a sweet romance of the many flavors of the Louisiana Bayou. Located in the heart of Argyle, Texas on U.S. Highway 377, St. Argyle’s serves down-home Louisiana cooking to bring folks together to celebrate great music, delicious food and good times!

We provide rustic and hearty dishes based on recipes passed down from generations of loving cooks. With a menu that includes fresh seafood, po boys, etouffee, gumbo, red beans and rice, and much more, all of our dishes are made to order and ALL of our sauces and batter is made from scratch daily.

Earl's 377 Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

407 BBQ

No reviews yet

Just a funky little BBQ joint, and doing our thing.

Corral City Market

No reviews yet

Fresh handmade burgers and fresh cut fries - plus hot delicious BBQ and Chicken favorites!

Kimzey's Coffee

orange star4.6 • 711 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston