Coppell restaurants you'll love

Eno's Pizza Tavern
3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110, COPPELL
|Popular items
|Garlic Caesar
Chopped Romaine, Crispy Garlic, Bread Crumbs, Shaved Parmesan with Eggless Caesar Dressing served on the side.
|14" Regular Supreme
|$15.00
Our Supreme is topped with Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Cheese, Enos Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Red Sauce Base.
|14" Regular Pepperonito
|$15.00
Our Pepperonito is topped with Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce Base.
Rodeo Goat
9610 Wharf Road, Coppell
|Popular items
|FIREBIRD
|$12.00
Nashville hot fried chicken, southern slaw, pickles, bandit ranch, all on a brioche bun
|CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE
|$9.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
|RANCH HOUSE
|$11.00
House-ground beef patty, bacon & onion marmalade, arugula, spinach, white cheddar, ranch mayo, all on a brioche bun
Twisted Root
505 Houston St, Coppell
|Popular items
|Vegabond
|$10.00
Plant based vegan patty made with in-house black beans, brown rice, chickpeas & quinoa, topped with pickled red onions, sriracha & avocado on wheat
|Chocolate Shake
|$5.25
Twisted "Thick" Vanilla, Oreo®, Chocolate, S'mores
|Onion Strings
|$3.75
Spiral-cut sweet Vidalia onions with 1-day buttermilk soak & fried to order
Ascension Coffee
3121 Olympus Blvd, Coppell