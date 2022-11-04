A map showing the location of Flying Saucer Cypress WatersView gallery

Flying Saucer Cypress Waters

3111 Olympus

Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75019

Start with Sharing

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.99

Beerfeast Board 2.0

$23.99

(feeds 3-4) Large Bavarian Pretzel stuffed with Artisan Meats & Cheeses, Nuts, Fruits, and Spreads.

Bowl of Chili

$10.99

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

Marinated steak, queso, cheddar-jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo ,and sour cream over a pile of hand punched fries

Dang Quesadilla

$14.99

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

NC Side

Picnic Board

Picnic Board

$12.99

Just the right amount of artisan meat and cheese to enjoy with a couple of pints

Saucer Wings

$15.99

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Shareable Dips

$11.00

Choose 2: hummus, pimento cheese, queso, guacamole, or salsa roja (Add extra dip for $2)

Six Wings

$11.99

6 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Tostadas

Tostadas

$9.00

Three crispy tostadas topped with guacamole, cracklins, queso fresco, pepitas, jalapeño sauce, and cilantro

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, mushrooms and Italian cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, mixed greens, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and Applewood smoked bacon.

Lauren's Goat Cheese Salad 2.0

Lauren's Goat Cheese Salad 2.0

$12.99

Kale, broccolini, goat cheese, pickled mustard seeds, pepitas, cashews and Italian vinaigrette (Add Chicken Breast or Burger Patty for $4 and Salmon $6)

Hand to Mouth

Big Dipper

$14.99

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus, choice of side and a pickle spear.

Black and Blue Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated steak, bleu cheese butter, arugula, tomato, flash fried shallots, stone ground mustard on toasted La Baccia roll.

C.F. Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, pimento cheese, spicy pickles, and C.F. sauce

Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

Hand battered cod, house made tartar sauce, hand punched fries and malt vinegar.

Hippie Hollow

$12.49

Saucer Burger

$13.99

Half pound beef burger, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard mayo. Cooked to order and served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Space Club

$13.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Turkey Meltdown

$13.99

Thin sliced turkey, swiss cheese, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, relish, tomato, and avocado on a ciabatta roll. Served with choice of side and a pickle spear.

Knife and Fork

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Hand battered cod, house made tartar sauce, hand punched fries and malt vinegar.

Paco Bowl

$15.49

Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, and salsa roja

Perfect Bowl

$16.00

Grilled beef patty, cilantro lime rice, broccolini, and Thai chili sauce

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$19.00

Salmon, cilantro lime rice, greens, peppers, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, avocado, soy caramel, and Sriracha aioli

Steak Frittes

$22.00

Tender 7oz hand cut sirloin steak and red pepper chimichurri served over hand-punched fries

Party

Party Food Sandwiches

$65.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Hungry Farmer

$75.00

Assortment of artisanal meats, cheeses, nuts, fruits and spreads.

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

Party Food Tostada Chips & Salsa

$28.00

A big ass bowl of queso served with fresh house-made salsa.

Party Food Veggie Quesadillas

$40.00

10 jumbo wings tossed in your choice of local sauce options. Served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Party Food Chicken Quesadillas

Party Food Chicken Quesadillas

$45.00

Buttered, salted and toasted with choice of two dipping sauces: cream cheese and chive, spicy mustard or queso.

Master Sodas, Teas, Coffee

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.75
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3111 Olympus, Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75019

