Chicken salad in Argyle
Argyle restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Marty B's LLC
Marty B's LLC
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing, homemade croutons and fresh italian cheese. Topped with grilled chicken breast
|Lunch Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Same great ingredients with half the chicken portion.
More about Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales
Saint Argyles Cajun Kitchen & Pirouge Sales
421 US-377, Argyle
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.95
|Kids Tender Basket
|$6.95
|Hushpuppies
|$6.95
More about 407 BBQ
BBQ
407 BBQ
831 FM 407, Argyle
|Potato
Comes with Butter, Cheese, Sour Cream by default.
|Sliced Brisket
We will do our best to fill your request for "type of cut" based on meat at time of cutting.
Lean may include portion of Center
|2 Meat
|$23.00
Dinner includes 2 Meat Selections and 2 sides. Substitute Baked Potato for 2 sides.
Approx 3/4lb meat