Tamales in Argyle

Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Extra Tamale Cake
|$2.99
|Tamale Cakes
|$17.99
Sweet corn griddle cakes topped with meat, house made slaw and smokey chipotle, Served with charro beans and chips
|Fried Tamale Cakes
|$13.99
Sweet Corn griddle cakes topped with chicken tenders, drizzled with honey mustard dressing, Valentina hot sauce and cinnamon butter. Served with green chile mac & Cheese
Marty B's To Go
2652 Fm 407, Bartonville
