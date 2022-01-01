Tacos in Argyle
Argyle restaurants that serve tacos
Corral City Market
1217 Farm to Market Road 407, Argyle
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.79
Your favorite breakfast meat, egg and cheese in a warm tortilla
Marty B's LLC
2664 Farm to Market Road 407, Bartonville
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.99
Smoked brisket, grilled onions & poblano strips, sweet bbq sauce, smokey chipotle sauce, cilantro, queso fresco, Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$14.99
Pulled pork, cojita cheese, cilantro, red cabbage slaw, smokey chipotle sauce. Served with charro beans and tortilla chips
|Lunch Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Salmon, shredded red cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle sauce, cojita cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and charro beans