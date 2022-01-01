Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lewisville

Lewisville restaurants
Lewisville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill image

 

Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill

1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Basket$10.99
Kid Chicken Strip$7.99
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$10.95
Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.
Kids 3 Chicken Tenders$6.95
3 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated with flour batter mix. Comes with fries, ranch, and ketchup.
Item pic

 

Snuffers

4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
Chicken Strips$10.29
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
Kids Chicken Strips$5.49
Served with fries, choose from fried or grilled chicken
Item pic

 

Wing Snob

360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$17.49
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$9.99
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones and yes, they are delicious!
