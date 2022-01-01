Chicken tenders in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.99
|Kid Chicken Strip
|$7.99
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
Six chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and battered in flour mix. Served with ranch and choice of 1 side.
|Kids 3 Chicken Tenders
|$6.95
3 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated with flour batter mix. Comes with fries, ranch, and ketchup.
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
|Chicken Strips
|$10.29
Original hand battered, spicy battered, buffalo or original marinated grilled served with fries.
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$5.49
Served with fries, choose from fried or grilled chicken
More about Wing Snob
Wing Snob
360 E. Round Grove Rd - Ste 840, Lewisville
|3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal
|$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
|9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders
|$17.49
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
|5pc Beyond Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones and yes, they are delicious!