Burgers
American
Chicken

Rusty Beagle Sports Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1301 FM 407 Suite 109

Lewisville, TX 75077

Popular Items

8 Wings
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
BLT

The Cooler

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99

Milk

$1.99Out of stock

Coffee

$1.99

Redbull

$3.50

SF Redbull

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Water

No Make

Appetizers

1/2 Japs 1/2 Pickles

$6.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.69

Smoked Brisket Queso

$9.99Out of stock

Chips & Queso

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Fried Jalapenos

$6.99

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hat Trick

$13.99

Onion Rings (12)

$10.99

Stuffed Jalapenos

$10.99

Bases Loaded

Championship Rings

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Chuck Norris Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Reuben Fries

$10.99Out of stock

Poutine

$9.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Soups/Salads

Chili

Soup of the Day

Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Fowl Balls

8 Wings

$13.49

12 Wings

$19.49

18 Wings

$28.49

24 Wings

$37.49

30 Wings

$46.49

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

All Stars

BLT

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Special

$9.89Out of stock

French Dip Sandwich

$11.32

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Triple Stack Club

$11.99

Cuban Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.99

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

SOM

$13.99

Power Plays

Mac N Cheese Entree

$9.99

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Dog Basket

$9.99

Tex-Mex

Quesadilla

Nachos

Wraps/Paninis

Ham and cheese wrap

$6.99

Little Leaguers

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.05

Kid Chicken Strip

$7.99

Kid Hotdog

$6.05

Kid Mac N cheese

$6.05

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kid Wings (4)

$7.99

Kid Spaghetti

$5.50Out of stock

Side Lines

1/2 Loaded Fries

$3.99Out of stock

1/2 Loaded Tots

$3.99Out of stock

Hand Cut Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings (6)

$5.99

Potato Chips

$3.00

Cup Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Bowl Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Hushpuppies (6)

$3.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Churros

$4.99Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas

$4.99Out of stock

Import Beer Towers

Dos XX Tower

$35.00

Modelo Tower

$35.00

Shiner Tower

$35.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Austin Eastciders Can

$5.00

Bucket

Bud Btl

$3.50

Bud Light Black Cherry

$4.25

Bud Light Btl

$3.50

Coors Banquet Can

$3.50

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Corona Btl

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.50

Miller Btl

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.50

Ultra Btl

$3.50

Vizzy Seltzer

Alaskan Btl

$4.50Out of stock

Corona Premier Btl

$4.50Out of stock

Wine Btl

14 Hands Cab Btl

$20.00

14 Hands Merlot Btl

$20.00

Champagne Bottle

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Chard Btl

$20.00

La Marca Btl

$25.00

La Marca Split

$8.50

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Btl

$20.00

Silver Palm Btl

$25.00

WoodBridge Cab Btl

$15.00

WoodBridge Chard Btl

$15.00

WoodBridge Merlot Btl

$15.00

Brunch Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.99

Omelette The Rusty

$10.50

Omelette Ragin Cajun

$10.50

Omelette Diablo

$10.50

SUB FRIES

NO TOPPINGS

Brunch Entrees

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Breakfast Tacos

$10.99

Steak & Eggs

$14.99Out of stock

Beagle Sampler

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Smoked Beagle Hash

$10.99

Texas French Toast

$10.99Out of stock

Salmon Benedict

$12.99Out of stock

Brisket & Gravy

$11.99

Chicken N Waffles

$11.99Out of stock

Brunch Kids

Kid Waffle

$3.95

Brunch Sides

Homestyle Potato

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Cup Gravy

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Texas Toast

No Sides

Brunch Breads

$2.00

N/A Brunch Bevs

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk Refill

$1.00

Juice Refill

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:55 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Food-Sports-Beer-Fun

Website

Location

1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville, TX 75077

Directions

Gallery
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill image
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill image
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill image

