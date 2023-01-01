Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Chill Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2513 S. Stemmons Freeway

Lewisville, TX 75067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

STARTERS

Bacon Shrimp

$12.49

Loaded Fries

$9.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Loaded Queso

$10.99

Sliders

$10.99

Five Mini Tacos

$7.99

Ten Mini Tacos

$14.99

Mile High Nachos

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Quesadillas

$8.99

Mac n' Chz Bites

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chip Refill

Chips & Queso

$7.99

Meat Pies

$8.99

Roasted Jalapenos

$8.99

Fried Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.49

Garlic Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

$8.49

Guac App

$7.99

Korean Mini Tacos

$7.99

Zach's Soft Pretzel w/ Queso

$7.99

WINGS

(6) Wings

$9.99

(12) Wings

$14.99

(18) Wings

$21.99

(10) Boneless Wings

$9.99

(20) Boneless Wings

$17.49

BURGERS

Chill Burger

$10.49

Main St Burger

$12.49

Maverick Burger

$12.49

Texas Patty Melt

$11.99

Rancho Burger

$13.49

Burger of the Month

$12.49

ENTREES

Skewer Combo

$14.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.49

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

Grilled Salmon

$15.49

Center Cut Sirloin

$15.99

Oscar's Special

$13.99

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Fajitas

$15.99+

Laredo Shrimp

$14.49

Jalepeno Pork Chop

$13.99+

Meatloaf

$14.99

KIDS

Kids Chz Pizza

$5.99

Kids (5) Nuggets

$5.99

Kids (2) Sliders

$5.99

Kids Mac N' Chz

$5.99

Kids Grilled Chz

$5.99

PIZZAS

Small BYO Pizza

$8.99

Large BYO Pizza

$10.99

Small Margarita Pizza

$9.99

Large Margarita Pizza

$11.99

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.99

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.49

Small BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.99

Large BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.99

LIGHTER SIDE

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Black Bean Burger

$12.49

SANDOS/WRAPS

Brisket Sandwich

$12.49

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Philly Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

California Wrap

$11.99

SOUP/SALAD

Soup du Jour

$3.99+

Soup & Salad

$7.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Salad

$11.99

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$11.29

Spin & Straw Salad

$10.29

BYO Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Lg House Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Cup Chili

$3.99Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$5.99Out of stock

DESSERTS

Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

NY Cheesecake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99

A LA CARTE

Add Salmon

$9.99

Add Skewer

$4.99

American

$0.99

Bacon Strips

$1.99

Beef Patty

$4.99

Brisket Portion

$6.99

Cheddar

$0.99

Corn Tortilla

$1.99

Cup Queso

$3.99

Cup Salsa

$2.99

Diced Tomato

$0.25

Egg

$2.99

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Grilled Chkn Breast

$6.99

Guac App

$7.99

Mixed Cheese

$0.99

Pepperjack

$0.99

Pickle Spear

$0.25

SD Avocado

$1.99

SD Bacon Crumbles

$0.99

SD Bleu Crumbles

$0.99

SD Cel/Car

$1.49

SD Gravy

$0.99

SD Guacamole

$0.99

SD Jalapeños

$0.79

SD Pico de Gallo

$0.99

SD Pita

$1.99

SD Saut Mush

$0.99

SD Saut Onions

$0.99

SD Sour Cream

$0.99

Side of Cherries

$0.99

Side of chili

$2.00

Side Queso

$1.29

Side Salsa

$0.99

Single Pork Chop

$7.99

Swiss

$0.99

Texas Toast

$0.99

Tilapia A La Carte

$4.99

Side Fajita Beef

$9.99

SAUCES

Side Ranch

$0.79

Side Chip Ranch

$0.79

Side Bleu Chz

$0.79

Side Marinara

$0.79

Side Buffalo Mild Sauce

$0.79

Side Teriyaki

$0.79

Side Honey BBQ

$0.79

Side Spicy BBQ

$0.79

Side Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.79

Side Buffalo ER Sauce

$0.79

Side Asian Zing

$0.79

Side Mango Hab

$0.79

Side Italian

$0.79

Side 1000 Island

$0.79

Side Balsamic

$0.79

Side Rasp VIn

$0.79

Side Honey Must

$0.79

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Pesto

$0.79

SIDES

Beans

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Grl Vegetables

$2.99

Kettle Chips

$2.99

Loaded Mashed Pot

$3.49

Mac N' Chz

$2.99

Mashed Pot

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Sweet Pot Fries

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

LUNCH/SPECIALS

Taco Tuesday

Cup of Elote

$3.99

LUNCH SPECIAL

$7.99

Thurs CF Chicken

$8.99

Thurs CF Steak

$8.99

HH Tacos

$6.00

1 lb Crawfish

$5.99Out of stock

2 lb Crawfish

$11.98Out of stock

3 lb Crawfish

$17.97Out of stock

Boil Fixins'

$3.99

N/A BEV

Drinks

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Water

Bottle Service

Premium

Tito's Btl

$200.00

Deep Eddy Btl

$200.00

Western Sons Btl

$200.00

Sky Btl

$200.00

Crown Btl

$200.00

Jameson Btl

$200.00

Jack Btl

$200.00

1800 Btl

$200.00

JW Black Btl

$200.00

Super Premium

Goose Btl

$240.00

Belvedere Btl

$240.00

Kettle One Btl

$240.00

Patron Btl

$240.00

Don Julio Btl

$240.00

Makers Btl

$240.00

TX Whiskey Btl

$240.00

1942 Btl

$700.00

Herradura Ultra

$250.00

Casamigos Blanco

$240.00

Don Julio 70 Btl

$500.00

Champagne

Dom Perignon

$400.00

Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

Moet Rose

$150.00Out of stock

Moet

$100.00Out of stock

Andre

$50.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

Party Packages

Packages

Player Package

$225.00

Game Day Package

$250.00

Touchdown Package

$325.00

Blitz Package

$350.00

Champions Package

$400.00

Table Reservations

4-Top Reservation

$100.00

6-Top Reservation

$150.00

8-Top Reservation

$200.00

$10 Cover Charge

$10.00

Seat Reservation

$25.00

Catering

SIDES

36 Sliders

$70.99

Party Salsa

$17.99

1/2 PAN MASHED POTATOES

$25.99

1/2 PAN GRILLED VEGGIES

$20.99

TACO BAR w/ QUESO

$19.00

Fajita Bar PP

$12.99

Queso Bowl

$40.00

Marketing/Parties

Fajita Platter

$119.99

Taco Platter

$49.99

Party Pizzas (10)

$109.99

Loaded Queso

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come check out one of the best patio's in all of Lewisville!

Location

2513 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

Gallery
Chill Bar & Grill image
Chill Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

MERKADO COCINA FRANCA
orange star5.0 • 96
3044 Old Denton Road Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
THE GRIND BURGER BAR (CASTLE HILLS)
orange starNo Reviews
2500 King Arthur Blvd Lewisville, TX 75070
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Cypress Waters
orange starNo Reviews
9610 Wharf Road Coppell, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
Eno's Pizza Tavern - The Sound @ Cypress Waters (Coppell)
orange starNo Reviews
3111 OLYMPUS BLVD STE 110 COPPELL, TX 75019
View restaurantnext
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lewisville

Pollo Regio - 043 Lewisville
orange star4.5 • 706
726 Main St Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Prairie House Restaurant - Prairie House - Lewisville
orange star4.7 • 260
119 E Main St Lewisville, TX 75057
View restaurantnext
Street Bites
orange star4.1 • 136
2401 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0366 - Lewisville, TX
orange star5.0 • 1
360 E Round Grove Rd Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewisville
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston