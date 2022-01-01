Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
2405 S Stemmons Fwy
Location
2405 S Stemmons Fwy
Lewisville TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Street Bites
World Wide Street Food
iCompete Experience
Eat. Drink. Play. Compete.
Chill Bar & Grill
Come check out one of the best patio's in all of Lewisville!
Coral Reef Coffee Company
Local coffee shop offering a wide variety of coffee and tea drinks, as well as local foods that are prepared daily. We love our community and work with local artists and musicians to provide entertainment and a place for people to hang their art. We also host local fund raising events for non-profits and others.