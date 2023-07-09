Big J Seafood Basket 2305 S State Hwy 121 Suite 225

A map showing the location of Big J Seafood Basket 2305 S State Hwy 121 Suite 225View gallery

2305 S State Hwy 121 Suite 225

Lewisville, TX 75067

Famous Appetizers

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Cold Shrimp

$11.99+

Fried Mushroom

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Full Wings

$11.99+

Calamari

$12.99

Agua chili

$9.99

Super Po' Boys

Chicken Po' Boy

$11.99

Catfish Po' Boy

$11.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.99

Oyster Po' Boy

$12.99

House Combo Baskets

Catfish Basket

$11.99+

Fish N' Chips

$12.99

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Fried Oyster

$15.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

2 Chicken Strips and 2 Catfish Fillets

$15.99

2 Catfish Fillets and 3 Shrimp

$15.99

2 Catfish Fillets and 4 Oysters

$15.99

1 Catfish Fillet and 4 Shrimp

$13.99

Fresh Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99+

Shrimp, garlic, red onion, cilantro, tomato, and lime juice

Ceviche Tostada

$9.99

Ceviche on tostada chips, pico de gallo, avocado, and lime

Agua Chile

$9.99

Shrimp on tostada chips, pico de gallo, avocado, and lime

Fresh Oysters

$12.99+

Chilled oysters on a half shell on top of ice and cocktail sauce

Sha Bang

Shrimp Sha Bang

$19.99

Crawfish Sha Bang

Crab Legs Sha Bang

$24.99

Full Sha Bang

$39.99

Mussels Shabang

$24.99

Kids Basket

K Chicken Fingers

$7.99

K Catfish Fingers

$7.99

Kids Burger

$7.99

K Shrimp Basket

$7.99

3 pieces

Dessert

Beignets

$4.99

Soda

$2.99

Sides

White Rice

$2.50

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Corn

$2.50

Chips

$1.99

Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2305 S State Hwy 121 Suite 225, Lewisville, TX 75067

Directions

