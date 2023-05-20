  • Home
  • /
  • The Colony
  • /
  • The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill 70002 The Colony TX

3,220 Reviews

$$

3750 Plano Parkway

STE 1000

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95
Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$9.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita


Appetizers

Our appetizer, soup and dip selections are made daily with quality, fresh ingredients.
Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$4.95

Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.95

Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita

Hummus

Hummus

$6.95

Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$6.95

Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita

Melitzanosalata

Melitzanosalata

$6.95

Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Four Dip Combo

Four Dip Combo

$15.95

Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas

Dolmades

Dolmades

$6.95

Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$5.95

Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Order attention Required

Salads

Our salads are served with grilled pita bread and our homeade Greek vinaigrette.
Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$9.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.95

Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Salad Wrap

Greek Salad Wrap

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas

Gyros

Make it a Combo: includes fountain drink and your choice of French fries, rice, feta fries, soup, or salad. Cost varies.
Great Greek Gyro

Great Greek Gyro

$10.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Great Greek Gyro -Chicken

Great Greek Gyro -Chicken

$10.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Traditional Gyro

Traditional Gyro

$9.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Traditional Gyro - Chicken

Traditional Gyro - Chicken

$9.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Athenian Burger

Athenian Burger

$10.95

Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$8.95

Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki

Entrees

Entrees are served with a side Greek salad, tzatziki and pita bread. Includes your choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries.
Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$15.95

Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Shrimp Souvlaki

Shrimp Souvlaki

$16.95

Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Steak Souvlaki

Steak Souvlaki

$19.95

Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$16.95

Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Lamb Souvlaki

Lamb Souvlaki

$19.95

Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$16.95

Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$13.95

Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.95

Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Desserts

All of our delicious desserts are made fresh in house daily.
Baklava

Baklava

$4.95

Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup

Mom's Rice Pudding

Mom's Rice Pudding

$4.95

Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon

Baklava Ice Cream

Baklava Ice Cream

$5.95

Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey

Kourabiedes

Kourabiedes

$4.95

Four Classic Greek Vanilla Butter Cookies

Kids

All kids plates are served with a small fountain drink and a choice of rice pilaf, french fries, or feta fries.
Kids Gyro Plate

Kids Gyro Plate

$9.95

Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries

Kids Souvlaki Plate

Kids Souvlaki Plate

$11.95

One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Grilled Cheese Pita

Grilled Cheese Pita

$10.95

Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side

Beverage

Our fountain drinks options are Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Fanta, Rasberry Tea, and Vitamin Water. We also have several bottled drinks and juices.

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Dasani

$3.00

Juice

$1.50

Perrier

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95
Feta Fries

Feta Fries

$4.95
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$3.95
Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$4.95
Lamb Skewer

Lamb Skewer

$6.95
Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$5.95
Steak Skewer

Steak Skewer

$6.95
Gyro Meat

Gyro Meat

$4.95

Side Pulled Lamb

$3.50
Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$9.95
Side Falafel

Side Falafel

$3.95
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.25

Side Hummus

$1.25

Side Tzatziki

$1.25
Side Melitzanosalata

Side Melitzanosalata

$1.25
Side Tirokafteri

Side Tirokafteri

$1.25
Side Feta

Side Feta

$1.25
Kalamata Olives

Kalamata Olives

$1.25

Pepperoncini

$1.25

Side Of dressing

$0.50

Dining/ Utensils

Please make a selection when placing an order if you would like utensils. Thank You!

Utensils

No Utensils

Alcohol Beverages (Copy)

Greek Beer

$4.00

Domestic Beer

$3.00

Imported Beer

$4.00

Wine

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Great Greek was founded by two third-generation restauranteurs with more than 30 years in the food and hospitality business. Like anyone who loves truly good food, their favorite childhood memories were those spent with family and friends, crowded around a table for a meal made with care and love. That tradition still remains today with the same recipes passed down generation after generation and prepared with the spirit of authentic Mediterranean hospitality where everyone’s welcome. We’ve made the dining room a little bigger to fit more guests, but you’ll always feel right at home with smiling faces, table service, and a bright cheerful atmosphere.

Website

Location

3750 Plano Parkway, STE 1000, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zag: Afro Fusion Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
5000 main st suite 214 the colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4181 Main St The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location - 4545 Destination Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Destination Drive The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Little India Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
8161 FM 423 Suite #230 FRISCO, TX 75036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Colony

Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Colony
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (143 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston