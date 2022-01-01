Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Tacklebox Seafood

1 Review

$$

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried Catfish and Shrimp
Boudin Balls

Apps

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$8.99

5 Stuffed with boudin sausage and rice. Served with Creole Ranch

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.49

fried shrimp tossed in our slightly sweet and spicy firecracker sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing and tortilla chips.

Shrimp Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadillas

$8.49

Fried shrimp, pepper jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de Gallo and sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo. Served with cocktail sauce and tortilla chips.

Hush Puppies-6 pc

$3.99

Served with a side of ranch

Hush Puppies-14 pcs

$6.99

Served with a side of ranch.

Shrimp Poppers

Shrimp Poppers

$11.99

Bacon wrapped shrimp, stuffed with cheese and jalapeño, brushed with BBQ Sauce-5 pc. Served with creamy chipotle sauce.

Calamari Sticks

Calamari Sticks

$8.99

Salads

Mango Salmon Salad

Mango Salmon Salad

$16.49

Romaine lettuce, corn, mango squares, sliced almonds, tomatoes and avocado, topped a grilled salmon filet. Choice of salad dressing.

Blackened Salmon Caesar

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$16.49

Classic Caesar salad topped with a grilled salmon

The Tackle Box

The Tackle Box

$12.99

Fried shrimp, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black beans and red onions. Choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, hard boiled egg, sliced red onions, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing.

Fried Baskets

Fried Catfish

$11.49
Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$13.99

Big Shrimp (6)

$11.99
Fried Catfish and Shrimp

Fried Catfish and Shrimp

$16.49
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$11.99

Shrimp and Oysters

$19.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$7.99
Tilapia Tacos

Tilapia Tacos

$8.49

Choose your favorite: fried, grilled or blackened, 2 Served on a corn tortilla, lettuce, cilantro, onion and our creamy creole sauce

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$9.25

Crawfish Tacos

$10.99

Po'Boy

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$10.49
Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

$10.49
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$9.99

Fried Crawfish Po'Boy

$11.49
Fried Oysters Po'Boy

Fried Oysters Po'Boy

$10.49

Blackened Chicken Po'Boy

$9.99

The Boils

1/2lb Shrimp Boil

1/2lb Shrimp Boil

$8.99
1lb Shrimp Boils

1lb Shrimp Boils

$15.99

1/2lb Snow Crab

$13.95

1lb Snow Crab

$27.50
1lb Crawfish

1lb Crawfish

$8.95Out of stock

Half & Half

The Cajun

$35.99Out of stock

The Big Easy

$55.99Out of stock

The Fat Tuesday

$105.99Out of stock

Favorites

Gumbo

$9.49

Our Gumbo is made with a dark roux and vegetables, shrimp, chicken, sausage and just the right amount of spice. Topped with white rice.

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$9.99
Shrimp Mac n Cheese

Shrimp Mac n Cheese

$11.49

Our special cheese sauce tossed with macaroni, sautéed shrimp and topped with bacon crumbles and parmesan cheese make this a crowd favorite!

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$16.99

Grilled Salmon topped with grilled shrimp and mango pico. Served with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob

Blackened Tilapia Platter

$12.99
Shrimp and Sausage Creole Pasta

Shrimp and Sausage Creole Pasta

$11.99

Fettuccine tossed in our creamy creole sauce and mixed with grilled shrimp and sausage. Served with a side of toasted buttered bread

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.49

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Side Sriracha Cole Slaw

$4.99

Side Tossed Salad

$4.49

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side Steamed Carrots & Broccoli

$5.25

Side Boiled Potatoes

$3.49

Side Spicy Corn on the Cob (2 Pcs.)

$3.49

Side of Sausage

$5.99

Side of Gumbo

$5.99

Side Shrimp & Bacon Mac n Cheese

$6.49

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.49

Side of Tartar

$0.35

Side of Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Side of Butter

$0.35

Side of Ranch

$0.35

Side Creole Ranch

$0.35

Side Creole Mayo

$0.35

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.31

Diet Coke

$2.31

7 Up

$2.31

Root Beer

$2.31

Dr. Pepper

$2.31

Lemonade

$2.31

Bottled Water

$1.85

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.31

Beer

Bud Lite

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Deep Ellum IPA

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Cideboob Watermelon

$5.50

Wine

BTL Woodbridge Cabernet

$13.00

BTL Freakshow Cabernet

$40.00

BTL La Flor Malbec

$20.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$29.00

BTL Woodbridge Chardonnay

$13.00

BTL Simi Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Cavit Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Pink Moscato

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious seafood and Cajun Favorites! Enjoy casual dining on our patio with one of our refreshing cocktails or beer.

Website

Location

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
The Tacklebox Seafood image
The Tacklebox Seafood image
The Tacklebox Seafood image
The Tacklebox Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hula Hut - Little Elm
orange starNo Reviews
210 East Eldorado Parkway Little Elm, TX 75068
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2225 S Stemmons Fwy Lewisville, TX 75067
View restaurantnext
Tricky Fish
orange star4.8 • 1,123
1251 State Street, Ste 750 Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
orange star4.9 • 2,274
6713 W. Northwest Highway Dallas, TX 75225
View restaurantnext
Via Real
orange starNo Reviews
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75038
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in The Colony

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
orange star4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Colony
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston