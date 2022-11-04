Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Richardson, TX

1,548 Reviews

$$

807 S Central Expy

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Pineapple Salmon
2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp & 2 HP

Liquor

Margarita

$4.50

HH Wells

$4.75

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Cabernet

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

House chips & orange salsa.

Hush Puppies

$2.95+

Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro in our house made secret sauce. Served with crackers.

Tostada Cev

$6.95

Tostada and mayo topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes spicy salsa.

Tostada Cev/Shrimp

$7.95

Tostada and mayo topped with ceviche, shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes spicy salsa.

Tostada Shrimp

$7.95

Tostada and mayo topped with baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes spicy salsa.

Guacamole

$10.00

Mashed avocados mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with house chips.

Ceviche

$10.95

Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.

Ceviche Mix

$13.95

Catfish and shrimp, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.

Cold Bar \\ Frio

Aguachile Rojo

$14.95

Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.

Aguachile Verde

$14.95

Jumbo raw shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice. Topped with sliced red onions, cucumbers, cilantro and avocado slices. Served with house chips.

Torre Marisco MV

$59.95

Crawfish by the pound served with a corn and potato.

6 Raw Oysters

$9.95

12 Raw Oysters

$14.95

Grilled Oysters

$12.95+

A dozen grilled oyster topped with butter and cajun seasoning mix.

6 Raw Oysters To-Go

$10.95

12 Raw Oysters To-Go

$15.95

Grilled Oysters To-Go

$13.95+

Boiled \\ Hoya 🍤

Combo Platter

$32.95

Pound of Shrimp

$17.95

1/2 Shrimp

$9.95

Snowcrab

$30.95

1/2 Snowcrab

$15.95

Sausage

$6.95

Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

Only Corn

$3.95

Only Potatoes

$3.95

Crawfish 🦀

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled | Parilla

Pineapple Salmon

$15.95

Tilapia Trio

$14.95

Shrimp & Scallops

$16.95

4 shrimp & 4 scallops topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.

Pineapple Mahi Mahi 🐬

$14.95

8 oz Mahi Mahi topped with pineapple sauce served with rice & veggies.

Salmon Trio

$21.95

Salmon

$14.95

8 oz Atlantic Salmon served with rice & veggies.

Tilapia

$14.95

2 Tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.

Fish Tacos

$10.95

3 Tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp A La Diabla

$16.95

Grilled shrimp tossed in super spicy salsa, green onions and garlic. Served with rice & veggies.

3 Grilled Catfish

$14.95

3 Catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.

Tuna

$14.95

8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.

Chickens 🐣

$14.95

Marinated grilled chicken served with rice & veggies.

Blackened Cod

$13.95

2 Cod fillets served rice & veggies.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.95

7 Shrimp served with rice & veggies.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

3 Shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.

K Bobs

$14.95

2 Skewers of shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and peppers served with rice & veggies.

Fried | Frito 🐟

1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp & 2 HP

$11.95

2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp & 2 HP

$14.95

2 Fillets, 4 Oyster & 2 HP

$14.95

4 Shrimp, 4 Oyster & 2 HP

$13.95

2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw

$10.95

6 Fried Shrimp

$12.95

6 Jumbo Shrimp butterflied, coated in flour and cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.

12 Fried Oysters

$14.95

12 Oysters coated in cornmeal mix. Served with cocktail sauce and a choice of one side.

10 Chicken Wings

$13.95

10 Chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side. Lemon pepper or barbecue sauce on the side.

6 Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

6 Jumbo Shrimp coated in coconut flakes. Served with marmalade sauce and a choice of one side.

3 Catfish Filets

$13.95

3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.

6 Buffalo Shrimp

$13.95

6 Jumbo Shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side.

Cod, Fries & Slaw

$11.95

2 Cod fillets batter in four mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.

Whole Catfish

$11.95

Whole Catfish, tail n bone, butterflied coated in flour and cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.

Mojarra

$13.95

Whole Tilapia - head, tail, n bone. Served with rice & veggies.

Strips Adult

$11.95

6 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and flour mix. Comes with ranch and a choice of fish me side.

Fried Crab Cakes

$16.95

Fried Whole Red Snapper

$21.95

Po'Boys & Burger

Roughly eight fried oysters, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Tilapia Po'Boy

$11.95

Grilled Tilapia fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Burger Po'Boy

$11.95

Cheeseburger, topped with avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo. Served with a choice of one side.

Catish Po'Boy

$11.95

Catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.95

6 jumbo butterflied shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.

Chicken Po'Boy

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.

Soups & Salads 🍲🍜

Greek Salad

$7.95

Chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, feta cheese and avocado slices.

Side Salad

$5.95

Chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.

Salmon Salad

$14.95

4 oz Salmon atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.

Tuna Salad

$14.95

4 oz Yellowfin Tuna atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.p

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Grilled baby shrimp atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.

Tilapia Salad

$10.95

Grilled Tilapia fillet atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.

Seafood Cajun Caldo

$13.95

Tilapia fish and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, zucchini, cabbage, onions, carrots. Served with toasted bread, chopped onions, cilantro & lime.

Small Caldo

$6.95

Tilapia fish and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, zucchini, cabbage, onions, carrots. Served with chopped onions, cilantro & lime.

Kids Menu

Kids 3 Chicken Tenders

$6.95

3 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and four mix. Served with fries.

Kids 3 Fried Shrimp

$6.95

3 Fried Shrimp served with fries.

Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets

$6.95

3 Catfish Nuggets served with fries.

5 Kids Wings

$7.95

5 Wings tossed in buffalo sauce and served with fries.

A La Carte

Single Fried Catfish

$4.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Single Grilled Shrimp

$2.00

Single Fried Oyster

$1.50

Single Fried Tilapia

$4.50

Single Coco Shrimp

$2.00

Single Grilled Catfish

$4.50

Single Fried Cod

$4.50

Single Fried Crab Cake

$8.00

Single Grilled Tilapia

$4.50

Single Fish Taco

$3.00

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Single Grilled Cod

$4.50

Single Grilled Crab Cake

$8.00

Single Chicken Breast

$6.00

Single Salmon Fillet

$12.95

Single Scallop

$3.50

Single Shrimp K'Bob

$5.00

Cup of Shrimp

$5.00

Sides

Sauce

$2.00+

Boiled Sauce

$1.50+

French Fries 🍟

$3.95

Coleslaw

$1.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Veggies & Rice

$3.95

Side of Veggies

$2.99

Side of Rice

$1.95

Corn & Pot

$3.95

Side of Potatoes

$3.95

Side of Corn

$3.95

Sausage

$6.95

Pan

$1.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Aguacate

$2.00

Whole Avocado

$4.00

Pico

$4.00

Desserts/Postres

Cheesecake 🍰

$6.50

Pecan Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Drinks

Soda Or Tea

$2.50

Kids Drink

$1.95

Mix Miche

$4.00

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Soda Can

$1.75

Bottle Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Topochico

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.25

Micheladas

Micheladas

$10.50

Bottles

Dos Equis

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Estrella

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Heineken 0

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Indio

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Deep Ellum IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Refresca Corona

$5.00

Sol

$5.00Out of stock

Dallas Blonde

$5.00Out of stock

Bucket Import

$30.00

Bucket Domestic

$28.00

Drafts

Grande Draft

$6.25

Pitcher

$19.00

Pitcher Negra

$21.00

Blue Moon Draft

$4.50

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

Coors Light Draft

$4.50

Corona Draft

$4.50

Dos Equis Draft

$4.50

Modelo Draft

$4.50

Negra Modelo Draft

$6.25

Miller Lite Draft

$4.50