- Home
- /
- Richardson
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar Richardson, TX
1,548 Reviews
$$
807 S Central Expy
Richardson, TX 75081
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Chips & Salsa
House chips & orange salsa.
Hush Puppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp, chopped red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and cilantro in our house made secret sauce. Served with crackers.
Tostada Cev
Tostada and mayo topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes spicy salsa.
Tostada Cev/Shrimp
Tostada and mayo topped with ceviche, shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes spicy salsa.
Tostada Shrimp
Tostada and mayo topped with baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes spicy salsa.
Guacamole
Mashed avocados mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with house chips.
Ceviche
Catfish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.
Ceviche Mix
Catfish and shrimp, topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro & avocado slices. Comes with chips & spicy salsa.
Cold Bar \\ Frio
Aguachile Rojo
Jumbo shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice, peppers, sliced onions, cucumber, cilantro and sliced avocados. Served with house chips.
Aguachile Verde
Jumbo raw shrimp peeled & deveined marinated in seasoned lime juice. Topped with sliced red onions, cucumbers, cilantro and avocado slices. Served with house chips.
Torre Marisco MV
Crawfish by the pound served with a corn and potato.
6 Raw Oysters
12 Raw Oysters
Grilled Oysters
A dozen grilled oyster topped with butter and cajun seasoning mix.
6 Raw Oysters To-Go
12 Raw Oysters To-Go
Grilled Oysters To-Go
Boiled \\ Hoya 🍤
Grilled | Parilla
Pineapple Salmon
Tilapia Trio
Shrimp & Scallops
4 shrimp & 4 scallops topped with sautéed crab meat, lemon butter sauce, capers and peppers. Served with rice & veggies.
Pineapple Mahi Mahi 🐬
8 oz Mahi Mahi topped with pineapple sauce served with rice & veggies.
Salmon Trio
Salmon
8 oz Atlantic Salmon served with rice & veggies.
Tilapia
2 Tilapia fillets served with rice & veggies.
Fish Tacos
3 Tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas, topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp tossed in super spicy salsa, green onions and garlic. Served with rice & veggies.
3 Grilled Catfish
3 Catfish fillets served with rice & veggies.
Tuna
8 oz Yellowfin Tuna served with rice & veggies.
Chickens 🐣
Marinated grilled chicken served with rice & veggies.
Blackened Cod
2 Cod fillets served rice & veggies.
Grilled Shrimp
7 Shrimp served with rice & veggies.
Shrimp Tacos
3 Shrimp tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix and avocado slices. Served with rice & veggies.
K Bobs
2 Skewers of shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and peppers served with rice & veggies.
Fried | Frito 🐟
1 Fillet, 3 Shrimp & 2 HP
2 Fillets, 3 Shrimp & 2 HP
2 Fillets, 4 Oyster & 2 HP
4 Shrimp, 4 Oyster & 2 HP
2 Fillets, 2 HP, Fries & Slaw
6 Fried Shrimp
6 Jumbo Shrimp butterflied, coated in flour and cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
12 Fried Oysters
12 Oysters coated in cornmeal mix. Served with cocktail sauce and a choice of one side.
10 Chicken Wings
10 Chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side. Lemon pepper or barbecue sauce on the side.
6 Coconut Shrimp
6 Jumbo Shrimp coated in coconut flakes. Served with marmalade sauce and a choice of one side.
3 Catfish Filets
3 Catfish fillets coated in cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
6 Buffalo Shrimp
6 Jumbo Shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and a choice of one side.
Cod, Fries & Slaw
2 Cod fillets batter in four mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
Whole Catfish
Whole Catfish, tail n bone, butterflied coated in flour and cornmeal mix. Served with tartar sauce and a choice of one side.
Mojarra
Whole Tilapia - head, tail, n bone. Served with rice & veggies.
Strips Adult
6 Chicken Tenders dipped in buttermilk and flour mix. Comes with ranch and a choice of fish me side.
Fried Crab Cakes
Fried Whole Red Snapper
Po'Boys & Burger
Tilapia Po'Boy
Grilled Tilapia fillet, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Burger Po'Boy
Cheeseburger, topped with avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo. Served with a choice of one side.
Catish Po'Boy
Catfish fillet topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Shrimp Po'Boy
6 jumbo butterflied shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and tartar sauce. Served with a choice of one side.
Chicken Po'Boy
Grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo.
Soups & Salads 🍲🍜
Greek Salad
Chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, feta cheese and avocado slices.
Side Salad
Chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.
Salmon Salad
4 oz Salmon atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.
Tuna Salad
4 oz Yellowfin Tuna atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.p
Shrimp Salad
Grilled baby shrimp atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.
Tilapia Salad
Grilled Tilapia fillet atop chopped green leaf lettuce, sliced red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, parmesan cheese and avocado slices.
Seafood Cajun Caldo
Tilapia fish and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, zucchini, cabbage, onions, carrots. Served with toasted bread, chopped onions, cilantro & lime.
Small Caldo
Tilapia fish and shrimp in tomato base, broth soup, zucchini, cabbage, onions, carrots. Served with chopped onions, cilantro & lime.